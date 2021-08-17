|description= Miyanda Hichilema is the daughter of Zambian politician Hakainde Hichilema.



Miyanda Hichilema is the daughter of Zambian politician Hakainde Hichilema.

Background

Miyanda Hichilema is the firstborn of Hakainde and Mutinta Hichilema.

Age

Miyanda was born in 1995.[1]

Siblings

Miyanda has two brothers:

She also has a sister named Chichi who is said to be her father's secret daughter.

Education

Miyanda Hichilema studied for a Business Administration degree at Murray State University in Kentucky, USA. Miyanda was a member of The Murray State University Speech and Debate Union. She represented the university in State and National competitions. She was a national champion of Pi Kappa Delta, a national Speech and leadership society for university students in the United States and across.

Miyanda Hichilema was enrolled at Murray State University through its Institute for International Studies. She was at Murray State University together with her sister Chichi Hichilema.[2]