Difference between revisions of "Mkhosana Adventist School"
|
Michaellaban (talk | contribs)
(Created page with "Schools See High Schools Of Zimbabwe. <br/> See List of Secondary and High Schools in Zimbabwe and Contact Numbers. <br/> See Association of Trust Schools. <br/>...")
|
Michaellaban (talk | contribs)
|Line 1:
|Line 1:
|−
|+
See [[High Schools Of Zimbabwe]]. <br/>
See [[High Schools Of Zimbabwe]]. <br/>
|Line 7:
|Line 7:
==Location==
==Location==
|−
Address: <br/>
|+
Address:<br/>
|−
Telephone: <br/>
|+
Telephone:<br/>
|−
Cell: <br/>
|+
Cell: <br/>
|−
Email: <br/>
|+
Email:<br/>
|−
Web:
|+
Web:<br/>
|+
|+
To have information added or updated contact hello@pindula.com
To have information added or updated contact hello@pindula.com
|Line 37:
|Line 39:
==Further Reading==
==Further Reading==
|+
|+
|+
|+
|+
|+
|+
[[Category:High Schools]]
[[Category:High Schools]]
Revision as of 10:04, 3 June 2021
Mkhosana Adventist School is in Southwest Victoria Falls, Matabeleland North Province.
See High Schools Of Zimbabwe.
See List of Secondary and High Schools in Zimbabwe and Contact Numbers.
See Association of Trust Schools.
See Zimbabwe Top 100 O' Level Schools. (November 2018)
Location
Address: Victoria Falls,
Telephone: 01345183.
Cell:
Email:
Web: Facebook - https://www.facebook.com/adventistMkhosana/
PHONE NUMBER
To have information added or updated contact hello@pindula.com
History
School Grounds
Grounds, buildings,
Students / Teachers / Courses
Student body, number and ages Staff,
- courses offered, to what levels.
Events
Founders Day, sports day, extra-curricular activities.
Associations
Famous names associated with the school.