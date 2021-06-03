Difference between revisions of "Mkhosana Adventist School"
'''Mkhosana Adventist School''' is in Southwest [[Victoria Falls]], [[Matabeleland North Province]].
See [[High Schools Of Zimbabwe]]. <br/>
==Location==
'''Address:''' [[Victoria Falls]], <br/>
'''Telephone:'''
'''Email:''' <br/>
To have information added or updated contact hello@pindula.com
[[Category:High Schools]]
Revision as of 10:08, 3 June 2021
Mkhosana Adventist School is in Southwest Victoria Falls, Matabeleland North Province.
See High Schools Of Zimbabwe.
See List of Secondary and High Schools in Zimbabwe and Contact Numbers.
See Association of Trust Schools.
See Zimbabwe Top 100 O' Level Schools. (November 2018)
Location
Address: Victoria Falls,
Telephone: 013 45183.
Cell:
Email: mkhosana.adventist@gmail.com
Web: Facebook - https://www.facebook.com/adventistMkhosana/
To have information added or updated contact hello@pindula.com
History
School Grounds
Grounds, buildings,
Students / Teachers / Courses
Student body, number and ages Staff,
- courses offered, to what levels.
Events
Founders Day, sports day, extra-curricular activities.
Associations
Famous names associated with the school.