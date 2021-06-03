Difference between revisions of "Mkhosana Adventist School"

Pindula

'''Mkhosana Adventist School''' is in Southwest [[Victoria Falls]], [[Matabeleland North Province]].
[[File:Mkhosana Adventist Secondary School.png|thumb|Mkhosana Adventist Secondary School]]
  
 
See [[High Schools Of Zimbabwe]]. <br/>
==Location==
 
==Location==
 
'''Address:''' [[Victoria Falls]], <br/>
'''Telephone:''' 013 45183. <br/>
 
'''Cell''': <br/>
'''Email:''' mkhosana.adventist@gmail.com <br/>
 
'''Web:''' Facebook - https://www.facebook.com/adventistMkhosana/ <br/>
 
To have information added or updated contact hello@pindula.com
==Further Reading==
 
==Further Reading==
 
Mkhosana Adventist School is in Southwest Victoria Falls, Matabeleland North Province.

Mkhosana Adventist Secondary School

Location

Address: Victoria Falls,
Telephone: 013 45183.
Cell:
Email: mkhosana.adventist@gmail.com
Web: Facebook - https://www.facebook.com/adventistMkhosana/

To have information added or updated contact hello@pindula.com

History

School Grounds

Students / Teachers / Courses

Events

Associations

Other information

Further Reading

