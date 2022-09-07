Pindula

Difference between revisions of "Mkoba"

Page Discussion
(Created page with "Mkoba is a high-density suburb to the south-west of the Midlands capital city of Gweru. The name Mkoba is derived from the Rozvi chieftainship that ruled around and beyond thi...")
 
Line 1: Line 1:
Mkoba is a high-density suburb to the south-west of the Midlands capital city of Gweru. The name Mkoba is derived from the Rozvi chieftainship that ruled around and beyond this area in the pre-colonial era. Oral history retains the name Mukova as the original Rozvi name that was bastardized to Mkoba by colonial administrators. The suburb is home to Mkoba Teachers' College.
+
'''Mkoba''' is a high-density suburb to the south-west of the [[Midlands]] capital city of [[Gweru]]. The name '''Mkoba''' is derived from the Rozvi chieftainship that ruled around and beyond this area in the pre-colonial era. Oral history retains the name Mukova as the original Rozvi name that was bastardized to Mkoba by colonial administrators. The suburb is home to Mkoba Teachers' College.  
 +
 
 +
==Government==
 +
Mkoba is a [[parliament]] constituency.
 +
 
 +
[[Category:Places]]

Revision as of 13:23, 7 September 2022

Mkoba is a high-density suburb to the south-west of the Midlands capital city of Gweru. The name Mkoba is derived from the Rozvi chieftainship that ruled around and beyond this area in the pre-colonial era. Oral history retains the name Mukova as the original Rozvi name that was bastardized to Mkoba by colonial administrators. The suburb is home to Mkoba Teachers' College.

Government

Mkoba is a parliament constituency.

Retrieved from "https://www.pindula.co.zw/index.php?title=Mkoba&oldid=120199"