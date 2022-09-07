Difference between revisions of "Mkoba"
Mkoba is a high-density suburb to the south-west of the Midlands capital city of Gweru. The name Mkoba is derived from the Rozvi chieftainship that ruled around and beyond this area in the pre-colonial era. Oral history retains the name Mukova as the original Rozvi name that was bastardized to Mkoba by colonial administrators. The suburb is home to Mkoba Teachers' College.
Mkoba is a high-density suburb to the south-west of the Midlands capital city of Gweru. The name Mkoba is derived from the Rozvi chieftainship that ruled around and beyond this area in the pre-colonial era. Oral history retains the name Mukova as the original Rozvi name that was bastardized to Mkoba by colonial administrators. The suburb is home to Mkoba Teachers' College.
Government
Mkoba is a parliament constituency.