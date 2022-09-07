Difference between revisions of "Mkoba"

Pindula

==Government==
[[Category:Places]]

Mkoba is a high-density suburb to the south-west of the Midlands capital city of Gweru. The name Mkoba is derived from the Rozvi chieftainship that ruled around and beyond this area in the pre-colonial era. Oral history retains the name Mukova as the original Rozvi name that was bastardized to Mkoba by colonial administrators. The suburb is home to Mkoba Teachers College.

Government

Mkoba is a parliament constituency.

In the 2022 By-Elections, (see Zimbabwe By-elections (March_2022)) Mkoba returned to Parliament:

Infrastructure

Mkoba Secondary School Mkoba Teachers College

Further Reading

