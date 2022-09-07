Difference between revisions of "Mkoba"

−

'''Mkoba''' is a high-density suburb to the south-west of the [[Midlands]] capital city of [[Gweru]]. The name '''Mkoba''' is derived from the Rozvi chieftainship that ruled around and beyond this area in the pre-colonial era. Oral history retains the name Mukova as the original Rozvi name that was bastardized to Mkoba by colonial administrators. The suburb is home to [[Mkoba Teachers ' College]].

+