Difference between revisions of "Mkoba"

Mkoba is a high-density suburb to the south-west of the Midlands capital city of Gweru. The name Mkoba is derived from the Rozvi chieftainship that ruled around and beyond this area in the pre-colonial era. Oral history retains the name Mukova as the original Rozvi name that was bastardized to Mkoba by colonial administrators. The suburb is home to Mkoba Teachers College.

Government

Mkoba is a parliament constituency.

In the 2022 By-Elections, (see Zimbabwe By-elections (March_2022)) Mkoba returned to Parliament:

Amos Chibaya of Citizens Coalition for Change with 6 809 votes,

William Gondo of Zanu PF with 2 613 votes,

Albert Chadoka of MDC Alliance with 230 votes,

Malvern Zihapa of Federation of African States.

Infrastructure

Mkoba Secondary School, (also called Mkoba 1 High School),

Mkoba No 3 Secondary School,

Mkoba Teachers College,

