Difference between revisions of "Mkoba"

In the '''2022''' By-Elections, (see [[Zimbabwe By-elections (March_2022)]]) '''Mkoba''' returned to [[Parliament]]:

In the '''2022''' By-Elections, (see [[Zimbabwe By-elections (March_2022)]]) '''Mkoba''' returned to [[Parliament]]:

In the '''2013''' Elections, (see [[A History of Zimbabwean Elections]]) '''Mkoba''' returned to [[Parliament]]:

Mkoba is a high-density suburb to the south-west of the Midlands capital city of Gweru. The name Mkoba is derived from the Rozvi chieftainship that ruled around and beyond this area in the pre-colonial era. Oral history retains the name Mukova as the original Rozvi name that was bastardized to Mkoba by colonial administrators. The suburb is home to Mkoba Teachers College.

Government

Mkoba is a parliament constituency.

In the 2000 Elections, (see A History of Zimbabwean Elections) Mkoba returned to Parliament:

In the 2013 Elections, (see A History of Zimbabwean Elections) Mkoba returned to Parliament:

Amos Chibaya of MDC-T with 10 097 votes or 61.31 percent,

Dzingirai Zifungo of Zanu PF with 5 327 votes or 32.34 percent,

Kudakwashe Munengiwa of MDC with 720 votes or 4.37 percent,

Nevermind Chipezeze of ZAPU with 278 votes or 1.69 percent,

Venson Tamirepi of UMD with 48 votes or 0.29 percent.

Total 16 470 votes

In the 2022 By-Elections, (see Zimbabwe By-elections (March_2022)) Mkoba returned to Parliament:

Amos Chibaya of Citizens Coalition for Change with 6 809 votes,

William Gondo of Zanu PF with 2 613 votes,

Albert Chadoka of MDC Alliance with 230 votes,

Malvern Zihapa of Federation of African States.

Infrastructure

Mkoba Secondary School, (also called Mkoba 1 High School),

Mkoba No 3 Secondary School,

Mkoba Teachers College,

