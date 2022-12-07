Difference between revisions of "Mkoba"

Pindula

* [[John Samubvu]], Independent, with 64 votes,
 
* [[Maxwell Mupukuta]] of UP with 0 votes.  
 
In the '''2013''' Elections, (see [[A History of Zimbabwean Elections]]) '''Mkoba''' returned to [[Parliament]]:
* [[Amos Chibaya]] of MDC-T with 10 097 votes or 61.31 percent,
* [[Dzingirai Zifungo]] of Zanu PF with 5 327 votes or 32.34 percent,
* [[Kudakwashe Munengiwa]] of MDC with 720 votes or 4.37 percent,
* [[Nevermind Chipezeze]] of ZAPU with 278 votes or 1.69 percent,
* [[Venson Tamirepi]] of UMD with 48 votes or 0.29 percent.
'''Total 16 470 votes'''
  
 
In the '''2022''' By-Elections, (see [[Zimbabwe By-elections (March_2022)]]) '''Mkoba''' returned to [[Parliament]]:  
 
In the '''2022''' By-Elections, (see [[Zimbabwe By-elections (March_2022)]]) '''Mkoba''' returned to [[Parliament]]:  

Mkoba is a high-density suburb to the south-west of the Midlands capital city of Gweru. The name Mkoba is derived from the Rozvi chieftainship that ruled around and beyond this area in the pre-colonial era. Oral history retains the name Mukova as the original Rozvi name that was bastardized to Mkoba by colonial administrators. The suburb is home to Mkoba Teachers College.

Government

Mkoba is a parliament constituency.

In the 2000 Elections, (see A History of Zimbabwean Elections) Mkoba returned to Parliament:

In the 2013 Elections, (see A History of Zimbabwean Elections) Mkoba returned to Parliament:

Total 16 470 votes

In the 2022 By-Elections, (see Zimbabwe By-elections (March_2022)) Mkoba returned to Parliament:

Infrastructure

Mkoba Secondary School, (also called Mkoba 1 High School),
Mkoba No 3 Secondary School,
Mkoba Teachers College,

Further Reading

