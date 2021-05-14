Difference between revisions of "Mkoba No 3 Secondary School"

Pindula

'''Mkoba No 3 Secondary School''' is located in [[Gweru]], [[Midlands Province]].  
  
[[File:Mkoba3.jpg|thumb|Mkoba 3 High School]]
  
 
See [[High Schools Of Zimbabwe]]. <br/>
==Further Reading==
 
''Three Mkoba 3 High School Teachers Under Fire For Having Sexual Relations With Pupils'', 2 April 2 2020. iharare. [https://iharare.com/mkoba-3-high-school-teachers-exposed/]
 
Mkoba No 3 Secondary School is located in Gweru, Midlands Province.

Mkoba 3 High School

See High Schools Of Zimbabwe.
See List of Secondary and High Schools in Zimbabwe and Contact Numbers.
See Association of Trust Schools.
See Zimbabwe Top 100 O' Level Schools.


Location

Address: Box MK99 Mkoba.
Telephone: 054 255811, 054 255042, 054 255626, 054 255621.
Cell:
Email:
Web: Face Book [1]


History

School Grounds

Grounds, buildings,

Students / Teachers / Courses

Student body, number and ages Staff,

  • courses offered, to what levels.


Events

Founders Day, sports day, extra-curricular activities.


Associations

Famous names associated with the school.


Other information

Further Reading

Three Mkoba 3 High School Teachers Under Fire For Having Sexual Relations With Pupils, 2 April 2 2020. iharare. [2]

