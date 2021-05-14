Difference between revisions of "Mkoba No 3 Secondary School"

'''Mkoba No 3 Secondary School''' is located in [[Gweru]], [[Midlands Province]].

See [[High Schools Of Zimbabwe]]. <br/>

''Three Mkoba 3 High School Teachers Under Fire For Having Sexual Relations With Pupils'', 2 April 2 2020. iharare. [https://iharare.com/mkoba-3-high-school-teachers-exposed/]