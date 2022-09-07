Difference between revisions of "Mkoba Secondary School"
|
Michaellaban (talk | contribs)
|
Michaellaban (talk | contribs)
|Line 1:
|Line 1:
|−
'''Mkoba 1 High School''' is in [[Gweru]], [[Midlands Province]].
|+
'''Mkoba 1 High School''' is in [[Gweru]], [[Midlands Province]].
See [[High Schools Of Zimbabwe]]. <br/>
See [[High Schools Of Zimbabwe]]. <br/>
|Line 35:
|Line 35:
==Further Reading==
==Further Reading==
|−
|−
[[Category:High Schools]]
[[Category:High Schools]]
Latest revision as of 13:28, 7 September 2022
Mkoba 1 High School is in Mkoba, Gweru, Midlands Province.
See High Schools Of Zimbabwe.
See List of Secondary and High Schools in Zimbabwe and Contact Numbers.
See Association of Trust Schools.
See Zimbabwe Top 100 O' Level Schools.
Location
Address: Box 80, Mkoba, Gweru.
Telephone: 054 257710, 054 255563, 054 255197, 054 256795, 054 255191, 054 255595.
Cell:
Email:
Web: Face Book [1]
History
School Grounds
Grounds, buildings,
Students / Teachers / Courses
Student body, number and ages Staff,
- courses offered, to what levels.
Events
Founders Day, sports day, extra-curricular activities.
Associations
Famous names associated with the school.