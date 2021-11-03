5 Three dimensional and construction techniques in paper wood, wire, stone, steel, plaster, clay and mixed media.

Students are required to choose one (1) Main Subject as an area of enrichment and specialization from the following list:

The Diploma in Education (Primary) is a three-year course designed for pre-service post-Ordinary Level students intending to either be early childhood development (ECD) or general course primary school teachers. The course follows a 2-5-2 model in which students will be in college for the first two terms, then five terms on teaching practice in schools and finally, two terms in college. During teaching practice, students will be exposed to open and distance learning. The course equips students with knowledge, skills, values and attitudes that will enable them to be competent teachers.

'''Mkoba Teachers College' ' ' is a teacher training college located in Gweru in the Midlands Province .

Mkoba Teachers College is a teacher training college located in Gweru, Midlands Province.

Diploma in Education

The Diploma in Education (Primary) is a three-year course designed for pre-service post-Ordinary Level students intending to either be early childhood development (ECD) or general course primary school teachers. The course follows a 2-5-2 model in which students will be in college for the first two terms, then five terms on teaching practice in schools and finally, two terms in college. During teaching practice, students will be exposed to open and distance learning. The course equips students with knowledge, skills, values and attitudes that will enable them to be competent teachers.

Students will pursue studies in the following areas:

CATEGORY ‘A’ MAIN SUBJECT

Students are required to choose one (1) Main Subject as an area of enrichment and specialization from the following list:

CHISHONA

Maumbirwo eMutauro Tsika nemagariro eVaShona Uvaranomwe:

Ngano dzamatambidzanwa

Mitammbo

Nganonyorwa

Nhetembo

MATHEMATICS

Set Theory Basic Algebra Coordinate Geometry Differentiation Integration Probability and Statistics Trigonometry

PHYSICAL EDUCATION AND SPORT

Theory

Applied Anatomy and Physiology Biomechanics of Sport Sport Psychology Philosophy of Physical Education and Sport Sport Medicine Sport Administration Testing and Measurement Physiology of Exercise Critical issues in Sport

Practical

Coaching Performance Officiating

ENGLISH

Linguistics

Phonetics and Phonology Morphology Syntax Semantics Socio-Linguistics

Literature

Literary appreciation Social awareness and personal growth Literary genres: prose, drama, poetry

SOCIAL STUDIES

Nature of social studies Origin and development of human society Human population Socio-economic issues People and their environment Political systems and ideologies International relations

ENVIRONMENTAL SCIENCE

The atmosphere Ecological systems Nutrition Water Soil Energy in the environment Waves in the environment Environmental hazards.

ART AND DESIGN

Theory

Philosophy of art (Aesthetics of art) Theories of visual perception Art as communication Art, culture and economy Paleolithic and stone age art Styles of African art Renaissance art Modern art Postmodern art Art criticism and visual analysis

Practical Work

Graphic Design: logos, letterheads, posters, typology and ICT based design. Drawing: still life, landscapes, figure and portraits. Painting: acrylics, poster, oils, tempera and mixed media. Textiles and Fabric Design: resist, relief, discharge, serigraphy, tapestry, fibres Three dimensional and construction techniques in paper wood, wire, stone, steel, plaster, clay and mixed media.

ISINDEBELE: ISIFUNDONSIKA

Ugatsha lufundisa izifundo eziphakameyo ezisezingeni lomnyaka wakuqala eyunivesithi ezigoqela:

1 Ukuhluza lokuhlaziya inkondlo

2 Ukucubungula izingwalo zekadeni lezakhathesi

3 Uhlelo lwesiNdebele

4 Amasiko lemikhuba yesintu

5 Ukuhluza imidlalo

6 Impilo lenhlalakahle kazulu

7 Ulimi oluqondileyo ezindaweni ezitshiyeneyo

8 Ukunonisa ulimi

9 Ukuhluza indaba

RELIGIOUS AND MORAL STUDIES

Old Testament

1 History of Israel

2 Prophets of the Old Testament before the exilic period

New Testament

1 The Synoptic Problem

2 The Gospel of Matthew

3 The Gospel of Mark

4 The Gospel of Luke

5 The Gospel of John

Selected Religions of the World

1 African Traditional Religions

2 Christianity

3 Judaism

4 Hinduism

5 Buddhism

6 Islam

Introduction to Philosophy, Psychology, Sociology of Religion and Ethics

1 The Existence of God

2 The Problem of Evil

3 The Origins of Religion

4 The Functions of Religion

5 Ethical theory

HOME ECONOMICS MAIN

Textiles and Clothing

1 Knowledge of fibres and fabrics

2 Wardrobe planning

3 Garment construction

4 Pattern Adaptation

Food and Nutrition

1 Nutrition

2 Kitchen planning and equipment

3 Meal planning

4 Food preparation, cooking and serving

Home and Family Care

1 Interior decoration

2 Soft furnishing

3 Consumer Education

4 Laundry, cleaning of surfaces and equipment

MUSIC

CATEGORY B

THEORY OF EDUCATION: For students pursuing the General Course

Psychology of Education and Special Needs Education

1 Human Development

2 Personality development

3 Attitudes, prejudices and stereotypes

4 Intelligence and creativity

5 Social Psychology

6 Guidance and counselling

7 Human Learning

8 Theories of learning

9 Special Needs Education

Philosophy of Education

1 The nature of Philosophy and its functions in education

2 Schools of thought in Philosophy of Education: Realism, Idealism, Perenialism, Progressivism, Pragmatism, essentialism and reconstructionism,

3 Contemporary Philosophical perspectives on education

4 Aims of education

5 Key philosophical concepts:

6 Socialism and capitalism, education and national development, state politics and economy, freedom, authority, equity and human rights

7 African ideas in education

8 Indigenous knowledge systems

9 African Holism and the Philosophy of Unhu/Ubuntu

10 Education, schooling and the educated person

11 History of education in Zimbabwe

12 Education in selected countries

Curriculum Studies

1 The concept curriculum

2 Foundations of the curriculum

3 Determinants of the curriculum

4 Concept curriculum development

5 Curriculum development process

6 Models of curriculum development

7 Concept curriculum implementation

8 Curriculum change and innovation; curriculum changes in Zimbabwe & other countries

9 Curriculum implementation strategies

Sociology of Education

1 Introduction to Sociology of Education; origins, meaning, concerns

2 The Functionalist perspective (macro-social)

3 The Marxist/conflict perspective (macro-social)

4 The Interactionist perspective (micro-social).

5 Feminist perspective;

6 Gender equity and education

7 Nature and Structure of Society

8 Culture and socialization, social stratification and education

9 Poverty, deprivation and education

10 Social change, development and education

Educational Management

1 Scope and nature of educational management

2 Leadership

3 Supervision

4 Communication: concepts, purposes, models and theoretical approaches

5 School management: human resource management, material and financial resource management, time management

6 Education and the law: the constitution, Education Act, Audit and Exchequer Act

7 Education amendment Act

8 Labour Relations Act

CATEGORY C

EARLY CHILDHOOD DEVELOPMENT For students specialising in ECD

PROFESSIONAL STUDIES SYLLABUS A

1 Structure of the ECD programme

2 Curriculum designing and implementation

3 Syllabus interpretation

4 Scheming, planning and teaching skills

5 Methods of teaching in ECD centres

6 Communication

7 Class and classroom management

8 Public service regulations

9 ECD regulatory framework

10 Educational Media and Technology in ECD

THEORY OF EARLY CHILDHOOD DEVELOPMENT

Psychology of Education

1 Child development

2 Intelligence and creativity

3 Theories of learning

4 Motivation

5 Special Needs Education

Sociology of Education

1 Perspectives of Sociology of Education

2 Culture and socialisation

3 Children and their social environments

4 Multicultural education

5 Play

6 Contemporary issues in ECD

Philosophy of Education

1 Philosophical ideas and schools of thought

2 Historical background to Early Childhood Development in Zimbabwe

3 Philosophical foundations of Early Childhood Development

4 African traditional philosophy of education

5 The philosophy of Unhu/Ubuntu

6 Philosophical concepts in Education

Curriculum Issues and Educational Administration

1 Curriculum development process

2 Leadership theories

3 Management and Administration theories

PROFESSIONAL STUDIES

Social Sciences

1 Theoretical background

2 Themes in Social Sciences

3 Scheming, planning and record keeping

4 Teaching methods

5 Educational media and technology

Expressive Arts

1 Theoretical background

2 Theories of Expressive Arts

3 Visual art

4 Children’s songs

5 Dance

6 Games

7 Athletics skills

8 Educational gymnastics

9 Aquatic skills

10 Elements of Music

11 Percussion

12 Scheming and planning

13 Educational media and technology

14 Teaching methods

Maths-Science

1 Theoretical Background

2 Maths-Science Skills

3 Pre-Maths-Science experiences

4 Maths-Science Concepts

5 Preparation for Maths-Science teaching

6 Physical Environment for Maths-Science teaching and learning

7 Methods of teaching Maths-Science

8 Inclusive Education in Maths-Science

9 Environmental processes

10 Parenting

11 Fabrics

12 Pollution

Language Arts

1 Theoretical background

2 Philosophical and Sociological issues in Language Arts

3 Pre-formal learning in Language Arts

4 Formal learning

5 Methods of teaching reading

6 Methods of teaching Language Arts

7 Teaching skills

CATEGORY D

PROFESSIONAL STUDIES SYLLABUS ‘A’ (GENERAL COURSE)

1 The Zimbabwean primary school curriculum

i. Goals and Organisation

2 Teaching skills

i. Preparation skills

ii. Lesson delivery skills

iii. Management and Organisation of learning

3 Educational Media and Technology

4 Foundation Language

5 Foundation Mathematics

6 School Administration

7 Inclusive Education

D.2. PROFESSIONAL STUDIES SYLLABUS ‘C’

1 The Concept of Educational Research

2 Rationale and Principles

3 Methods and Tools

4 Research Process

CATEGORY

PROFESSIONAL STUDIES SYLLABUS ‘B’

All students are required to study the methodology of teaching the following primary school subjects:

1 Art Education

2 Music

3 ChiShona/IsiNdebele

4 English

5 Home Economics

6 Religious and Moral Education

7 Social Studies

8 Environmental Science

9 Mathematics

10 Health and Life Skills Education

11 Physical Education

12 Health And Life Skills Education

12.1 General Course

1 The rationale of Health and Life Skills Education

2 Policy issues in Health and Life Skills Education

3 Teaching Skills

Enrichment Topics

1 Life Skills

2 Epidemic diseases

3 Basic first aid

4 Vulnerable groups

5 Stress management

6 Stigma and discrimination

7 Reproductive health

8 Alcohol and substance abuse

9 Safety and hygiene

10 Gender issues

11 Child abuse

12 Basic counselling skills

CATEGORY F

SYLLABUS ‘D’

1 Health and Life Skills Education: ECD

The content is similar to that for General Course but excludes teaching skills.

2 Information and Communication Technology

3 National and Strategic Studies

INFORMATION AND COMMUNICATION TECHNOLOGY (ICT)

1 Computer hardware and software

2 Computer networking and the Internet

3 Word processor package

4 Spreadsheets package

5 Presentation package

6 Desktop publishing Package

7 Database Package

NATIONAL AND STRATEGIC STUDIES (NASS)

1 History of Zimbabwe,

2 Cultural and national heritage

3 Entrepreneurial skills

4 Regional and international organisations

CATEGORY G

TEACHING PRACTICE

1 Prepares students for schools experiences and practices.

2 Monitors students’ performance as they practise to teach at both micro and macro levels.

3 Offers guidance to students and empowers them to become effective classroom practitioners.

4 Develops baseline teaching skills leading to qualification skills.

CATEGOTY H

DISTANCE EDUCATION

1 Provision of pre-produced course materials

2 Collection of Distance Education materials

3 Receiving and dispatching of Distance Education assignments

4 Off-campus service provision

5 Enhancing student-tutor communication

6 Providing guidance and counselling

7 Organising In-college Contact Sessions