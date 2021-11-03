Difference between revisions of "Mkoba Teachers College"
Mkoba Teachers College, .
Teachers' in .
==Diploma in Education==
The Diploma in Education (Primary) is a three-year course designed for pre-service post-Ordinary Level students intending to either be early childhood development (ECD) or general course primary school teachers. The course follows a 2-5-2 model in which students will be in college for the first two terms, then five terms on teaching practice in schools and finally, two terms in college. During teaching practice, students will be exposed to open and distance learning. The course equips students with knowledge, skills, values and attitudes that will enable them to be competent teachers.
==CATEGORY ‘A’ MAIN SUBJECT==
Students are required to choose one (1) Main Subject as an area of enrichment and specialization from the following list:
===CHISHONA===
===MATHEMATICS===
Theory
===Practical===
==ENGLISH==
==SOCIAL STUDIES==
==ENVIRONMENTAL SCIENCE==
==ART AND DESIGN==
==Practical Work==
==ISINDEBELE: ISIFUNDONSIKA==
Ugatsha lufundisa izifundo eziphakameyo ezisezingeni lomnyaka wakuqala eyunivesithi ezigoqela:
7 Organising In-college Contact Sessions
Revision as of 11:10, 3 November 2021
Mkoba Teachers College is a teacher training college located in Gweru, Midlands Province.
See List of Teachers' Colleges in Zimbabwe.
Diploma in Education
The Diploma in Education (Primary) is a three-year course designed for pre-service post-Ordinary Level students intending to either be early childhood development (ECD) or general course primary school teachers. The course follows a 2-5-2 model in which students will be in college for the first two terms, then five terms on teaching practice in schools and finally, two terms in college. During teaching practice, students will be exposed to open and distance learning. The course equips students with knowledge, skills, values and attitudes that will enable them to be competent teachers.
Students will pursue studies in the following areas:
CATEGORY ‘A’ MAIN SUBJECT
Students are required to choose one (1) Main Subject as an area of enrichment and specialization from the following list:
CHISHONA
- Maumbirwo eMutauro
- Tsika nemagariro eVaShona
- Uvaranomwe:
- Ngano dzamatambidzanwa
- Mitammbo
- Nganonyorwa
- Nhetembo
MATHEMATICS
- Set Theory
- Basic Algebra
- Coordinate Geometry
- Differentiation
- Integration
- Probability and Statistics
- Trigonometry
PHYSICAL EDUCATION AND SPORT
Theory
- Applied Anatomy and Physiology
- Biomechanics of Sport
- Sport Psychology
- Philosophy of Physical Education and Sport
- Sport Medicine
- Sport Administration
- Testing and Measurement
- Physiology of Exercise
- Critical issues in Sport
Practical
- Coaching
- Performance
- Officiating
ENGLISH
- Linguistics
- Phonetics and Phonology
- Morphology
- Syntax
- Semantics
- Socio-Linguistics
- Literature
- Literary appreciation
- Social awareness and personal growth
- Literary genres: prose, drama, poetry
SOCIAL STUDIES
- Nature of social studies
- Origin and development of human society
- Human population
- Socio-economic issues
- People and their environment
- Political systems and ideologies
- International relations
ENVIRONMENTAL SCIENCE
- The atmosphere
- Ecological systems
- Nutrition
- Water
- Soil
- Energy in the environment
- Waves in the environment
- Environmental hazards.
ART AND DESIGN
- Theory
- Philosophy of art (Aesthetics of art)
- Theories of visual perception
- Art as communication
- Art, culture and economy
- Paleolithic and stone age art
- Styles of African art
- Renaissance art
- Modern art
- Postmodern art
- Art criticism and visual analysis
Practical Work
- Graphic Design: logos, letterheads, posters, typology and ICT based design.
- Drawing: still life, landscapes, figure and portraits.
- Painting: acrylics, poster, oils, tempera and mixed media.
- Textiles and Fabric Design: resist, relief, discharge, serigraphy, tapestry, fibres
- Three dimensional and construction techniques in paper wood, wire, stone, steel, plaster, clay and mixed media.
ISINDEBELE: ISIFUNDONSIKA
Ugatsha lufundisa izifundo eziphakameyo ezisezingeni lomnyaka wakuqala eyunivesithi ezigoqela:
1 Ukuhluza lokuhlaziya inkondlo
2 Ukucubungula izingwalo zekadeni lezakhathesi
3 Uhlelo lwesiNdebele
4 Amasiko lemikhuba yesintu
5 Ukuhluza imidlalo
6 Impilo lenhlalakahle kazulu
7 Ulimi oluqondileyo ezindaweni ezitshiyeneyo
8 Ukunonisa ulimi
9 Ukuhluza indaba
RELIGIOUS AND MORAL STUDIES
Old Testament
1 History of Israel
2 Prophets of the Old Testament before the exilic period
New Testament
1 The Synoptic Problem
2 The Gospel of Matthew
3 The Gospel of Mark
4 The Gospel of Luke
5 The Gospel of John
Selected Religions of the World
1 African Traditional Religions
2 Christianity
3 Judaism
4 Hinduism
5 Buddhism
6 Islam
Introduction to Philosophy, Psychology, Sociology of Religion and Ethics
1 The Existence of God
2 The Problem of Evil
3 The Origins of Religion
4 The Functions of Religion
5 Ethical theory
HOME ECONOMICS MAIN
Textiles and Clothing
1 Knowledge of fibres and fabrics
2 Wardrobe planning
3 Garment construction
4 Pattern Adaptation
Food and Nutrition
1 Nutrition
2 Kitchen planning and equipment
3 Meal planning
4 Food preparation, cooking and serving
Home and Family Care
1 Interior decoration
2 Soft furnishing
3 Consumer Education
4 Laundry, cleaning of surfaces and equipment
MUSIC
CATEGORY B
THEORY OF EDUCATION: For students pursuing the General Course
Psychology of Education and Special Needs Education
1 Human Development
2 Personality development
3 Attitudes, prejudices and stereotypes
4 Intelligence and creativity
5 Social Psychology
6 Guidance and counselling
7 Human Learning
8 Theories of learning
9 Special Needs Education
Philosophy of Education
1 The nature of Philosophy and its functions in education
2 Schools of thought in Philosophy of Education: Realism, Idealism, Perenialism, Progressivism, Pragmatism, essentialism and reconstructionism,
3 Contemporary Philosophical perspectives on education
4 Aims of education
5 Key philosophical concepts:
6 Socialism and capitalism, education and national development, state politics and economy, freedom, authority, equity and human rights
7 African ideas in education
8 Indigenous knowledge systems
9 African Holism and the Philosophy of Unhu/Ubuntu
10 Education, schooling and the educated person
11 History of education in Zimbabwe
12 Education in selected countries
Curriculum Studies
1 The concept curriculum
2 Foundations of the curriculum
3 Determinants of the curriculum
4 Concept curriculum development
5 Curriculum development process
6 Models of curriculum development
7 Concept curriculum implementation
8 Curriculum change and innovation; curriculum changes in Zimbabwe & other countries
9 Curriculum implementation strategies
Sociology of Education
1 Introduction to Sociology of Education; origins, meaning, concerns
2 The Functionalist perspective (macro-social)
3 The Marxist/conflict perspective (macro-social)
4 The Interactionist perspective (micro-social).
5 Feminist perspective;
6 Gender equity and education
7 Nature and Structure of Society
8 Culture and socialization, social stratification and education
9 Poverty, deprivation and education
10 Social change, development and education
Educational Management
1 Scope and nature of educational management
2 Leadership
3 Supervision
4 Communication: concepts, purposes, models and theoretical approaches
5 School management: human resource management, material and financial resource management, time management
6 Education and the law: the constitution, Education Act, Audit and Exchequer Act
7 Education amendment Act
8 Labour Relations Act
CATEGORY C
EARLY CHILDHOOD DEVELOPMENT For students specialising in ECD
PROFESSIONAL STUDIES SYLLABUS A
1 Structure of the ECD programme
2 Curriculum designing and implementation
3 Syllabus interpretation
4 Scheming, planning and teaching skills
5 Methods of teaching in ECD centres
6 Communication
7 Class and classroom management
8 Public service regulations
9 ECD regulatory framework
10 Educational Media and Technology in ECD
THEORY OF EARLY CHILDHOOD DEVELOPMENT
Psychology of Education
1 Child development
2 Intelligence and creativity
3 Theories of learning
4 Motivation
5 Special Needs Education
Sociology of Education
1 Perspectives of Sociology of Education
2 Culture and socialisation
3 Children and their social environments
4 Multicultural education
5 Play
6 Contemporary issues in ECD
Philosophy of Education
1 Philosophical ideas and schools of thought
2 Historical background to Early Childhood Development in Zimbabwe
3 Philosophical foundations of Early Childhood Development
4 African traditional philosophy of education
5 The philosophy of Unhu/Ubuntu
6 Philosophical concepts in Education
Curriculum Issues and Educational Administration
1 Curriculum development process
2 Leadership theories
3 Management and Administration theories
PROFESSIONAL STUDIES
Social Sciences
1 Theoretical background
2 Themes in Social Sciences
3 Scheming, planning and record keeping
4 Teaching methods
5 Educational media and technology
Expressive Arts
1 Theoretical background
2 Theories of Expressive Arts
3 Visual art
4 Children’s songs
5 Dance
6 Games
7 Athletics skills
8 Educational gymnastics
9 Aquatic skills
10 Elements of Music
11 Percussion
12 Scheming and planning
13 Educational media and technology
14 Teaching methods
Maths-Science
1 Theoretical Background
2 Maths-Science Skills
3 Pre-Maths-Science experiences
4 Maths-Science Concepts
5 Preparation for Maths-Science teaching
6 Physical Environment for Maths-Science teaching and learning
7 Methods of teaching Maths-Science
8 Inclusive Education in Maths-Science
9 Environmental processes
10 Parenting
11 Fabrics
12 Pollution
Language Arts
1 Theoretical background
2 Philosophical and Sociological issues in Language Arts
3 Pre-formal learning in Language Arts
4 Formal learning
5 Methods of teaching reading
6 Methods of teaching Language Arts
7 Teaching skills
CATEGORY D
PROFESSIONAL STUDIES SYLLABUS ‘A’ (GENERAL COURSE)
1 The Zimbabwean primary school curriculum
i. Goals and Organisation
2 Teaching skills
i. Preparation skills
ii. Lesson delivery skills
iii. Management and Organisation of learning
3 Educational Media and Technology
4 Foundation Language
5 Foundation Mathematics
6 School Administration
7 Inclusive Education
D.2. PROFESSIONAL STUDIES SYLLABUS ‘C’
1 The Concept of Educational Research
2 Rationale and Principles
3 Methods and Tools
4 Research Process
CATEGORY
PROFESSIONAL STUDIES SYLLABUS ‘B’
All students are required to study the methodology of teaching the following primary school subjects:
1 Art Education
2 Music
3 ChiShona/IsiNdebele
4 English
5 Home Economics
6 Religious and Moral Education
7 Social Studies
8 Environmental Science
9 Mathematics
10 Health and Life Skills Education
11 Physical Education
12 Health And Life Skills Education
12.1 General Course
1 The rationale of Health and Life Skills Education
2 Policy issues in Health and Life Skills Education
3 Teaching Skills
Enrichment Topics
1 Life Skills
2 Epidemic diseases
3 Basic first aid
4 Vulnerable groups
5 Stress management
6 Stigma and discrimination
7 Reproductive health
8 Alcohol and substance abuse
9 Safety and hygiene
10 Gender issues
11 Child abuse
12 Basic counselling skills
CATEGORY F
SYLLABUS ‘D’
1 Health and Life Skills Education: ECD
The content is similar to that for General Course but excludes teaching skills.
2 Information and Communication Technology
3 National and Strategic Studies
INFORMATION AND COMMUNICATION TECHNOLOGY (ICT)
1 Computer hardware and software
2 Computer networking and the Internet
3 Word processor package
4 Spreadsheets package
5 Presentation package
6 Desktop publishing Package
7 Database Package
NATIONAL AND STRATEGIC STUDIES (NASS)
1 History of Zimbabwe,
2 Cultural and national heritage
3 Entrepreneurial skills
4 Regional and international organisations
CATEGORY G
TEACHING PRACTICE
1 Prepares students for schools experiences and practices.
2 Monitors students’ performance as they practise to teach at both micro and macro levels.
3 Offers guidance to students and empowers them to become effective classroom practitioners.
4 Develops baseline teaching skills leading to qualification skills.
CATEGOTY H
DISTANCE EDUCATION
1 Provision of pre-produced course materials
2 Collection of Distance Education materials
3 Receiving and dispatching of Distance Education assignments
4 Off-campus service provision
5 Enhancing student-tutor communication
6 Providing guidance and counselling
7 Organising In-college Contact Sessions