See [[List of Teachers' Colleges in Zimbabwe]]. <br/>
 
See [[List of Teachers' Colleges in Zimbabwe]]. <br/>
 +
 +
==Location / Contact==
 +
('''November 2021''') <br/>
 +
'''Address:''' PO Box MK20, Gweru <br/>
 +
'''Telephone:''' (+263) 54 250041 <br/>
 +
'''Cell:''' <br/>
 +
'''Email:''' admin@mkobatc.ac.zw <br/>
 +
'''Web:''' http://www.mkobatc.ac.zw/MTC/, Facebook - https://www.facebook.com/mkobatc/ <br/>
 +
 +
==Diploma in Education==
 
==Diploma in Education==
Line 8: Line 18:
 
Students will pursue studies in the following areas:
 
Students will pursue studies in the following areas:
  
==CATEGORY ‘A’ MAIN SUBJECT==
+
==Category ‘A’ Main Subject==
 
Students are required to choose one (1) Main Subject as an area of enrichment and specialization from the following list:
 
Students are required to choose one (1) Main Subject as an area of enrichment and specialization from the following list:
  
===CHISHONA===
+
===Chishona===
 
# Maumbirwo eMutauro
 
# Maumbirwo eMutauro
 
# Tsika nemagariro eVaShona
 
# Tsika nemagariro eVaShona
Line 21: Line 31:
 
* Nhetembo
 
* Nhetembo
  
===MATHEMATICS===
+
===Mathematics===
 
# Set Theory
 
# Set Theory
 
# Basic Algebra
 
# Basic Algebra
Line 30: Line 40:
 
# Trigonometry
 
# Trigonometry
  
===PHYSICAL EDUCATION AND SPORT===
+
===Physical Education And Sport===
 
Theory
 
Theory
 
# Applied Anatomy and Physiology
 
# Applied Anatomy and Physiology
Line 47: Line 57:
 
# Officiating
 
# Officiating
  
==ENGLISH==
+
==English==
 
* Linguistics
 
* Linguistics
 
# Phonetics and Phonology
 
# Phonetics and Phonology
Line 60: Line 70:
 
# Literary genres: prose, drama, poetry
 
# Literary genres: prose, drama, poetry
  
==SOCIAL STUDIES==
+
==Social Studies==
 
# Nature of social studies
 
# Nature of social studies
 
# Origin and development of human society
 
# Origin and development of human society
Line 69: Line 79:
 
# International relations
 
# International relations
  
==ENVIRONMENTAL SCIENCE==
+
==Environmental Science==
 
# The atmosphere
 
# The atmosphere
 
# Ecological systems
 
# Ecological systems
Line 79: Line 89:
 
# Environmental hazards.
 
# Environmental hazards.
  
==ART AND DESIGN==
+
==Art And Design==
 
* Theory
 
* Theory
 
# Philosophy of art (Aesthetics of art)
 
# Philosophy of art (Aesthetics of art)
Line 99: Line 109:
 
# Three dimensional and construction techniques in paper wood, wire, stone, steel, plaster, clay and mixed media.
 
# Three dimensional and construction techniques in paper wood, wire, stone, steel, plaster, clay and mixed media.
  
==ISINDEBELE: ISIFUNDONSIKA==
+
==Isindebele: Isifundonsika==
 
Ugatsha lufundisa izifundo eziphakameyo ezisezingeni lomnyaka wakuqala eyunivesithi ezigoqela:
 
Ugatsha lufundisa izifundo eziphakameyo ezisezingeni lomnyaka wakuqala eyunivesithi ezigoqela:
 +
# Ukuhluza lokuhlaziya inkondlo
 +
# Ukucubungula izingwalo zekadeni lezakhathesi
 +
# Uhlelo lwesiNdebele
 +
# Amasiko lemikhuba yesintu
 +
# Ukuhluza imidlalo
 +
# Impilo lenhlalakahle kazulu
 +
# Ulimi oluqondileyo ezindaweni ezitshiyeneyo
 +
# Ukunonisa ulimi
 +
# Ukuhluza indaba
  
1 Ukuhluza lokuhlaziya inkondlo
+
==Religious And Moral Studies==
 
 
2 Ukucubungula izingwalo zekadeni lezakhathesi
 
 
 
3 Uhlelo lwesiNdebele
 
 
 
4 Amasiko lemikhuba yesintu
 
 
 
5 Ukuhluza imidlalo
 
 
 
6 Impilo lenhlalakahle kazulu
 
 
 
7 Ulimi oluqondileyo ezindaweni ezitshiyeneyo
 
 
 
8 Ukunonisa ulimi
 
 
 
9 Ukuhluza indaba
 
 
 
==RELIGIOUS AND MORAL STUDIES==
 
 
 
 
Old Testament
 
Old Testament
 
+
# History of Israel
1 History of Israel
+
# Prophets of the Old Testament before the exilic period
 
 
2 Prophets of the Old Testament before the exilic period
 
 
 
 
New Testament
 
New Testament
 
+
# The Synoptic Problem
1 The Synoptic Problem
+
# The Gospel of Matthew
 
+
# The Gospel of Mark
2 The Gospel of Matthew
+
# The Gospel of Luke
 
+
# The Gospel of John
3 The Gospel of Mark
 
 
 
4 The Gospel of Luke
 
 
 
5 The Gospel of John
 
 
 
 
Selected Religions of the World
 
Selected Religions of the World
 
+
# African Traditional Religions
1 African Traditional Religions
+
# Christianity
 
+
# Judaism
2 Christianity
+
# Hinduism
 
+
# Buddhism
3 Judaism
+
# Islam
 
 
4 Hinduism
 
 
 
5 Buddhism
 
 
 
6 Islam
 
  
 
Introduction to Philosophy, Psychology, Sociology of Religion and Ethics
 
Introduction to Philosophy, Psychology, Sociology of Religion and Ethics
 
+
# The Existence of God
1 The Existence of God
+
# The Problem of Evil
 
+
# The Origins of Religion
2 The Problem of Evil
+
# The Functions of Religion
 
+
# Ethical theory
3 The Origins of Religion
 
 
 
4 The Functions of Religion
 
 
 
5 Ethical theory
 
  
 
==HOME ECONOMICS MAIN==
 
==HOME ECONOMICS MAIN==
 
 
Textiles and Clothing
 
Textiles and Clothing
 
+
# Knowledge of fibres and fabrics
1 Knowledge of fibres and fabrics
+
# Wardrobe planning
 
+
# Garment construction
2 Wardrobe planning
+
# Pattern Adaptation
 
 
3 Garment construction
 
 
 
4 Pattern Adaptation
 
  
 
Food and Nutrition
 
Food and Nutrition
 
+
# Nutrition
1 Nutrition
+
# Kitchen planning and equipment
 
+
# Meal planning
2 Kitchen planning and equipment
+
# Food preparation, cooking and serving
 
 
3 Meal planning
 
 
 
4 Food preparation, cooking and serving
 
  
 
Home and Family Care
 
Home and Family Care
 
+
# Interior decoration
1 Interior decoration
+
# Soft furnishing
 
+
# Consumer Education
2 Soft furnishing
+
# Laundry, cleaning of surfaces and equipment
 
 
3 Consumer Education
 
 
 
4 Laundry, cleaning of surfaces and equipment
 
  
 
==MUSIC==
 
==MUSIC==
 
 
CATEGORY B
 
CATEGORY B
 
 
THEORY OF EDUCATION: For students pursuing the General Course
 
THEORY OF EDUCATION: For students pursuing the General Course
  
 
===Psychology of Education and Special Needs Education===
 
===Psychology of Education and Special Needs Education===
 
+
# Human Development
1 Human Development
+
# Personality development
 
+
# Attitudes, prejudices and stereotypes
2 Personality development
+
# Intelligence and creativity
 
+
# Social Psychology
3 Attitudes, prejudices and stereotypes
+
# Guidance and counselling
 
+
# Human Learning
4 Intelligence and creativity
+
# Theories of learning
 
+
# Special Needs Education
5 Social Psychology
 
 
 
6 Guidance and counselling
 
 
 
7 Human Learning
 
 
 
8 Theories of learning
 
 
 
9 Special Needs Education
 
  
 
==Philosophy of Education==
 
==Philosophy of Education==
 
+
# The nature of Philosophy and its functions in education
1 The nature of Philosophy and its functions in education
+
# Schools of thought in Philosophy of Education: Realism, Idealism, Perenialism, Progressivism, Pragmatism, essentialism and reconstructionism,
 
+
# Contemporary Philosophical perspectives on education
2 Schools of thought in Philosophy of Education: Realism, Idealism, Perenialism, Progressivism, Pragmatism, essentialism and reconstructionism,
+
# Aims of education
 
+
# Key philosophical concepts:
3 Contemporary Philosophical perspectives on education
+
# Socialism and capitalism, education and national development, state politics and economy, freedom, authority, equity and human rights
 
+
# African ideas in education
4 Aims of education
+
# Indigenous knowledge systems
 
+
# African Holism and the Philosophy of Unhu/Ubuntu
5 Key philosophical concepts:
+
# Education, schooling and the educated person
 
+
# History of education in Zimbabwe
6 Socialism and capitalism, education and national development, state politics and economy, freedom, authority, equity and human rights
+
# Education in selected countries
 
 
7 African ideas in education
 
 
 
8 Indigenous knowledge systems
 
 
 
9 African Holism and the Philosophy of Unhu/Ubuntu
 
 
 
10 Education, schooling and the educated person
 
 
 
11 History of education in Zimbabwe
 
 
 
12 Education in selected countries
 
  
 
==Curriculum Studies==
 
==Curriculum Studies==
 
+
# The concept curriculum
1 The concept curriculum
+
# Foundations of the curriculum
 
+
# Determinants of the curriculum
2 Foundations of the curriculum
+
# Concept curriculum development
 
+
# Curriculum development process
3 Determinants of the curriculum
+
# Models of curriculum development
 
+
# Concept curriculum implementation
4 Concept curriculum development
+
# Curriculum change and innovation; curriculum changes in Zimbabwe & other countries
 
+
# Curriculum implementation strategies
5 Curriculum development process
 
 
 
6 Models of curriculum development
 
 
 
7 Concept curriculum implementation
 
 
 
8 Curriculum change and innovation; curriculum changes in Zimbabwe & other countries
 
 
 
9 Curriculum implementation strategies
 
  
 
==Sociology of Education==
 
==Sociology of Education==
 
+
# Introduction to Sociology of Education; origins, meaning, concerns
1 Introduction to Sociology of Education; origins, meaning, concerns
+
# The Functionalist perspective (macro-social)
 
+
# The Marxist/conflict perspective (macro-social)
2 The Functionalist perspective (macro-social)
+
# The Interactionist perspective (micro-social).
 
+
# Feminist perspective;
3 The Marxist/conflict perspective (macro-social)
+
# Gender equity and education
 
+
# Nature and Structure of Society
4 The Interactionist perspective (micro-social).
+
# Culture and socialization, social stratification and education
 
+
# Poverty, deprivation and education
5 Feminist perspective;
+
# Social change, development and education
 
 
6 Gender equity and education
 
 
 
7 Nature and Structure of Society
 
 
 
8 Culture and socialization, social stratification and education
 
 
 
9 Poverty, deprivation and education
 
 
 
10 Social change, development and education
 
  
 
==Educational Management==
 
==Educational Management==
 
+
# Scope and nature of educational management
1 Scope and nature of educational management
+
# Leadership
 
+
# Supervision
2 Leadership
+
# Communication: concepts, purposes, models and theoretical approaches
 
+
# School management: human resource management, material and financial resource management, time management
3 Supervision
+
# Education and the law: the constitution, Education Act, Audit and Exchequer Act
 
+
# Education amendment Act
4 Communication: concepts, purposes, models and theoretical approaches
+
# Labour Relations Act
 
 
5 School management: human resource management, material and financial resource management, time management
 
 
 
6 Education and the law: the constitution, Education Act, Audit and Exchequer Act
 
 
 
7 Education amendment Act
 
 
 
8 Labour Relations Act
 
  
 
==CATEGORY C==
 
==CATEGORY C==
Line 315: Line 232:
  
 
===PROFESSIONAL STUDIES SYLLABUS A===
 
===PROFESSIONAL STUDIES SYLLABUS A===
 
+
# Structure of the ECD programme
1 Structure of the ECD programme
+
# Curriculum designing and implementation
 
+
# Syllabus interpretation
2 Curriculum designing and implementation
+
# Scheming, planning and teaching skills
 
+
# Methods of teaching in ECD centres
3 Syllabus interpretation
+
# Communication
 
+
# Class and classroom management
4 Scheming, planning and teaching skills
+
# Public service regulations
 
+
# ECD regulatory framework
5 Methods of teaching in ECD centres
+
# Educational Media and Technology in ECD
 
 
6 Communication
 
 
 
7 Class and classroom management
 
 
 
8 Public service regulations
 
 
 
9 ECD regulatory framework
 
 
 
10 Educational Media and Technology in ECD
 
  
 
===THEORY OF EARLY CHILDHOOD DEVELOPMENT===
 
===THEORY OF EARLY CHILDHOOD DEVELOPMENT===
 
 
Psychology of Education
 
Psychology of Education
 
+
# Child development
1 Child development
+
# Intelligence and creativity
 
+
# Theories of learning
2 Intelligence and creativity
+
# Motivation
 
+
# Special Needs Education
3 Theories of learning
 
 
 
4 Motivation
 
 
 
5 Special Needs Education
 
  
 
Sociology of Education
 
Sociology of Education
 
+
# Perspectives of Sociology of Education
1 Perspectives of Sociology of Education
+
# Culture and socialisation
 
+
# Children and their social environments
2 Culture and socialisation
+
# Multicultural education
 
+
# Play
3 Children and their social environments
+
# Contemporary issues in ECD
 
 
4 Multicultural education
 
 
 
5 Play
 
 
 
6 Contemporary issues in ECD
 
  
 
Philosophy of Education
 
Philosophy of Education
 
+
# Philosophical ideas and schools of thought
1 Philosophical ideas and schools of thought
+
# Historical background to Early Childhood Development in Zimbabwe
 
+
# Philosophical foundations of Early Childhood Development
2 Historical background to Early Childhood Development in Zimbabwe
+
# African traditional philosophy of education
 
+
# The philosophy of Unhu/Ubuntu
3 Philosophical foundations of Early Childhood Development
+
# Philosophical concepts in Education
 
 
4 African traditional philosophy of education
 
 
 
5 The philosophy of Unhu/Ubuntu
 
 
 
6 Philosophical concepts in Education
 
  
 
Curriculum Issues and Educational Administration
 
Curriculum Issues and Educational Administration
 
+
# Curriculum development process
1 Curriculum development process
+
# Leadership theories
 
+
# Management and Administration theories
2 Leadership theories
 
 
 
3 Management and Administration theories
 
  
 
==PROFESSIONAL STUDIES==
 
==PROFESSIONAL STUDIES==
  
 
Social Sciences
 
Social Sciences
 
+
# Theoretical background
1 Theoretical background
+
# Themes in Social Sciences
 
+
# Scheming, planning and record keeping
2 Themes in Social Sciences
+
# Teaching methods
 
+
# Educational media and technology
3 Scheming, planning and record keeping
 
 
 
4 Teaching methods
 
 
 
5 Educational media and technology
 
  
 
Expressive Arts
 
Expressive Arts
 
+
# Theoretical background
1 Theoretical background
+
# Theories of Expressive Arts
 
+
# Visual art
2 Theories of Expressive Arts
+
# Children’s songs
 
+
# Dance
3 Visual art
+
# Games
 
+
# Athletics skills
4 Children’s songs
+
# Educational gymnastics
 
+
# Aquatic skills
5 Dance
+
# Elements of Music
 
+
# Percussion
6 Games
+
# Scheming and planning
 
+
# Educational media and technology
7 Athletics skills
+
# Teaching methods
 
 
8 Educational gymnastics
 
 
 
9 Aquatic skills
 
 
 
10 Elements of Music
 
 
 
11 Percussion
 
 
 
12 Scheming and planning
 
 
 
13 Educational media and technology
 
 
 
14 Teaching methods
 
  
 
Maths-Science
 
Maths-Science
 
+
# Theoretical Background
1 Theoretical Background
+
# Maths-Science Skills
 
+
# Pre-Maths-Science experiences
2 Maths-Science Skills
+
# Maths-Science Concepts
 
+
# Preparation for Maths-Science teaching
3 Pre-Maths-Science experiences
+
# Physical Environment for Maths-Science teaching and learning
 
+
# Methods of teaching Maths-Science
4 Maths-Science Concepts
+
# Inclusive Education in Maths-Science
 
+
# Environmental processes
5 Preparation for Maths-Science teaching
+
# Parenting
 
+
# Fabrics
6 Physical Environment for Maths-Science teaching and learning
+
# Pollution
 
 
7 Methods of teaching Maths-Science
 
 
 
8 Inclusive Education in Maths-Science
 
 
 
9 Environmental processes
 
 
 
10 Parenting
 
 
 
11 Fabrics
 
 
 
12 Pollution
 
  
 
Language Arts
 
Language Arts
 
+
# Theoretical background
1 Theoretical background
+
# Philosophical and Sociological issues in Language Arts
 
+
# Pre-formal learning in Language Arts
2 Philosophical and Sociological issues in Language Arts
+
# Formal learning
 
+
# Methods of teaching reading
3 Pre-formal learning in Language Arts
+
# Methods of teaching Language Arts
 
+
# Teaching skills
4 Formal learning
 
 
 
5 Methods of teaching reading
 
 
 
6 Methods of teaching Language Arts
 
 
 
7 Teaching skills
 
  
 
==CATEGORY D==
 
==CATEGORY D==
  
 
===PROFESSIONAL STUDIES SYLLABUS ‘A’ (GENERAL COURSE)===
 
===PROFESSIONAL STUDIES SYLLABUS ‘A’ (GENERAL COURSE)===
1 The Zimbabwean primary school curriculum
+
# The Zimbabwean primary school curriculum
 
 
 
i. Goals and Organisation
 
i. Goals and Organisation
 
+
# Teaching skills
2 Teaching skills
 
 
 
 
   i. Preparation skills
 
   i. Preparation skills
 
 
   ii. Lesson delivery skills
 
   ii. Lesson delivery skills
 
 
   iii. Management and Organisation of learning
 
   iii. Management and Organisation of learning
 
+
# Educational Media and Technology
3 Educational Media and Technology
+
# Foundation Language
 
+
# Foundation Mathematics
4 Foundation Language
+
# School Administration
 
+
# Inclusive Education
5 Foundation Mathematics
 
 
 
6 School Administration
 
 
 
7 Inclusive Education
 
  
 
D.2. PROFESSIONAL STUDIES SYLLABUS ‘C’
 
D.2. PROFESSIONAL STUDIES SYLLABUS ‘C’
 +
# The Concept of Educational Research
 +
# Rationale and Principles
 +
# Methods and Tools
 +
# Research Process
  
1 The Concept of Educational Research
+
==Category==
 
+
===Professional Studies Syllabus ‘B’===
2 Rationale and Principles
 
 
 
3 Methods and Tools
 
 
 
4 Research Process
 
 
 
==CATEGORY==
 
 
 
===PROFESSIONAL STUDIES SYLLABUS ‘B’===
 
 
 
 
All students are required to study the methodology of teaching the following primary school subjects:
 
All students are required to study the methodology of teaching the following primary school subjects:
 
+
# Art Education
1 Art Education
+
# Music
 
+
# ChiShona/IsiNdebele
2 Music
+
# English
 
+
# Home Economics
3 ChiShona/IsiNdebele
+
# Religious and Moral Education
 
+
# Social Studies
4 English
+
# Environmental Science
 
+
# Mathematics
5 Home Economics
+
# Health and Life Skills Education
 
+
# Physical Education
6 Religious and Moral Education
+
# Health And Life Skills Education
 
 
7 Social Studies
 
 
 
8 Environmental Science
 
 
 
9 Mathematics
 
 
 
10 Health and Life Skills Education
 
 
 
11 Physical Education
 
 
 
12 Health And Life Skills Education
 
  
 
   12.1 General Course
 
   12.1 General Course
 
+
# The rationale of Health and Life Skills Education
1 The rationale of Health and Life Skills Education
+
# Policy issues in Health and Life Skills Education
 
+
# Teaching Skills
2 Policy issues in Health and Life Skills Education
 
 
 
3 Teaching Skills
 
  
 
Enrichment Topics
 
Enrichment Topics
 
+
# Life Skills
1 Life Skills
+
# Epidemic diseases
 
+
# Basic first aid
2 Epidemic diseases
+
# Vulnerable groups
 
+
# Stress management
3 Basic first aid
+
# Stigma and discrimination
 
+
# Reproductive health
4 Vulnerable groups
+
# Alcohol and substance abuse
 
+
# Safety and hygiene
5 Stress management
+
# Gender issues
 
+
# Child abuse
6 Stigma and discrimination
+
# Basic counselling skills
 
 
7 Reproductive health
 
 
 
8 Alcohol and substance abuse
 
 
 
9 Safety and hygiene
 
 
 
10 Gender issues
 
 
 
11 Child abuse
 
 
 
12 Basic counselling skills
 
  
 
==CATEGORY F==
 
==CATEGORY F==
 +
Syllabus ‘D’
 +
# Health and Life Skills Education: ECD - The content is similar to that for General Course but excludes teaching skills.
 +
# Information and Communication Technology
 +
# National and Strategic Studies
  
SYLLABUS ‘D’
+
Information And Communication Technology (ICT)
 
+
# Computer hardware and software
1 Health and Life Skills Education: ECD
+
# Computer networking and the Internet
 
+
# Word processor package
The content is similar to that for General Course but excludes teaching skills.
+
# Spreadsheets package
 
+
# Presentation package
2 Information and Communication Technology
+
# Desktop publishing Package
 
+
# Database Package
3 National and Strategic Studies
 
 
 
INFORMATION AND COMMUNICATION TECHNOLOGY (ICT)
 
 
 
1 Computer hardware and software
 
 
 
2 Computer networking and the Internet
 
 
 
3 Word processor package
 
 
 
4 Spreadsheets package
 
 
 
5 Presentation package
 
 
 
6 Desktop publishing Package
 
 
 
7 Database Package
 
 
 
NATIONAL AND STRATEGIC STUDIES (NASS)
 
 
 
1 History of Zimbabwe,
 
 
 
2 Cultural and national heritage
 
 
 
3 Entrepreneurial skills
 
 
 
4 Regional and international organisations
 
 
 
==CATEGORY G==
 
 
 
===TEACHING PRACTICE===
 
 
 
1 Prepares students for schools experiences and practices.
 
 
 
2 Monitors students’ performance as they practise to teach at both micro and macro levels.
 
 
 
3 Offers guidance to students and empowers them to become effective classroom practitioners.
 
 
 
4 Develops baseline teaching skills leading to qualification skills.
 
 
 
==CATEGOTY H==
 
 
 
===DISTANCE EDUCATION===
 
 
 
1 Provision of pre-produced course materials
 
 
 
2 Collection of Distance Education materials
 
 
 
3 Receiving and dispatching of Distance Education assignments
 
 
 
4 Off-campus service provision
 
  
5 Enhancing student-tutor communication
+
National And Strategic Studies (NASS)
 +
# History of Zimbabwe,
 +
# Cultural and national heritage
 +
# Entrepreneurial skills
 +
# Regional and international organisations
  
6 Providing guidance and counselling
+
==Category G==
 +
===Teaching Practice===
 +
# Prepares students for schools experiences and practices.
 +
# Monitors students’ performance as they practise to teach at both micro and macro levels.
 +
# Offers guidance to students and empowers them to become effective classroom practitioners.
 +
# Develops baseline teaching skills leading to qualification skills.
  
7 Organising In-college Contact Sessions
+
==Categoty H==
 +
===Distance Education===
 +
# Provision of pre-produced course materials
 +
# Collection of Distance Education materials
 +
# Receiving and dispatching of Distance Education assignments
 +
# Off-campus service provision
 +
# Enhancing student-tutor communication
 +
# Providing guidance and counselling
 +
# Organising In-college Contact Sessions
  
 
Latest revision as of 12:00, 3 November 2021

Mkoba Teachers College is a teacher training college located in Gweru, Midlands Province.

See List of Teachers' Colleges in Zimbabwe.

Location / Contact

(November 2021)
Address: PO Box MK20, Gweru
Telephone: (+263) 54 250041
Cell:
Email: admin@mkobatc.ac.zw
Web: http://www.mkobatc.ac.zw/MTC/, Facebook - https://www.facebook.com/mkobatc/

To have information added or updated contact hello@pindula.com

Diploma in Education

The Diploma in Education (Primary) is a three-year course designed for pre-service post-Ordinary Level students intending to either be early childhood development (ECD) or general course primary school teachers. The course follows a 2-5-2 model in which students will be in college for the first two terms, then five terms on teaching practice in schools and finally, two terms in college. During teaching practice, students will be exposed to open and distance learning. The course equips students with knowledge, skills, values and attitudes that will enable them to be competent teachers.

Students will pursue studies in the following areas:

Category ‘A’ Main Subject

Students are required to choose one (1) Main Subject as an area of enrichment and specialization from the following list:

Chishona

  1. Maumbirwo eMutauro
  2. Tsika nemagariro eVaShona
  3. Uvaranomwe:
  • Ngano dzamatambidzanwa
  • Mitammbo
  • Nganonyorwa
  • Nhetembo

Mathematics

  1. Set Theory
  2. Basic Algebra
  3. Coordinate Geometry
  4. Differentiation
  5. Integration
  6. Probability and Statistics
  7. Trigonometry

Physical Education And Sport

Theory

  1. Applied Anatomy and Physiology
  2. Biomechanics of Sport
  3. Sport Psychology
  4. Philosophy of Physical Education and Sport
  5. Sport Medicine
  6. Sport Administration
  7. Testing and Measurement
  8. Physiology of Exercise
  9. Critical issues in Sport

Practical

  1. Coaching
  2. Performance
  3. Officiating

English

  • Linguistics
  1. Phonetics and Phonology
  2. Morphology
  3. Syntax
  4. Semantics
  5. Socio-Linguistics
  • Literature
  1. Literary appreciation
  2. Social awareness and personal growth
  3. Literary genres: prose, drama, poetry

Social Studies

  1. Nature of social studies
  2. Origin and development of human society
  3. Human population
  4. Socio-economic issues
  5. People and their environment
  6. Political systems and ideologies
  7. International relations

Environmental Science

  1. The atmosphere
  2. Ecological systems
  3. Nutrition
  4. Water
  5. Soil
  6. Energy in the environment
  7. Waves in the environment
  8. Environmental hazards.

Art And Design

  • Theory
  1. Philosophy of art (Aesthetics of art)
  2. Theories of visual perception
  3. Art as communication
  4. Art, culture and economy
  5. Paleolithic and stone age art
  6. Styles of African art
  7. Renaissance art
  8. Modern art
  9. Postmodern art
  10. Art criticism and visual analysis

Practical Work

  1. Graphic Design: logos, letterheads, posters, typology and ICT based design.
  2. Drawing: still life, landscapes, figure and portraits.
  3. Painting: acrylics, poster, oils, tempera and mixed media.
  4. Textiles and Fabric Design: resist, relief, discharge, serigraphy, tapestry, fibres
  5. Three dimensional and construction techniques in paper wood, wire, stone, steel, plaster, clay and mixed media.

Isindebele: Isifundonsika

Ugatsha lufundisa izifundo eziphakameyo ezisezingeni lomnyaka wakuqala eyunivesithi ezigoqela:

  1. Ukuhluza lokuhlaziya inkondlo
  2. Ukucubungula izingwalo zekadeni lezakhathesi
  3. Uhlelo lwesiNdebele
  4. Amasiko lemikhuba yesintu
  5. Ukuhluza imidlalo
  6. Impilo lenhlalakahle kazulu
  7. Ulimi oluqondileyo ezindaweni ezitshiyeneyo
  8. Ukunonisa ulimi
  9. Ukuhluza indaba

Religious And Moral Studies

Old Testament

  1. History of Israel
  2. Prophets of the Old Testament before the exilic period

New Testament

  1. The Synoptic Problem
  2. The Gospel of Matthew
  3. The Gospel of Mark
  4. The Gospel of Luke
  5. The Gospel of John

Selected Religions of the World

  1. African Traditional Religions
  2. Christianity
  3. Judaism
  4. Hinduism
  5. Buddhism
  6. Islam

Introduction to Philosophy, Psychology, Sociology of Religion and Ethics

  1. The Existence of God
  2. The Problem of Evil
  3. The Origins of Religion
  4. The Functions of Religion
  5. Ethical theory

HOME ECONOMICS MAIN

Textiles and Clothing

  1. Knowledge of fibres and fabrics
  2. Wardrobe planning
  3. Garment construction
  4. Pattern Adaptation

Food and Nutrition

  1. Nutrition
  2. Kitchen planning and equipment
  3. Meal planning
  4. Food preparation, cooking and serving

Home and Family Care

  1. Interior decoration
  2. Soft furnishing
  3. Consumer Education
  4. Laundry, cleaning of surfaces and equipment

MUSIC

CATEGORY B THEORY OF EDUCATION: For students pursuing the General Course

Psychology of Education and Special Needs Education

  1. Human Development
  2. Personality development
  3. Attitudes, prejudices and stereotypes
  4. Intelligence and creativity
  5. Social Psychology
  6. Guidance and counselling
  7. Human Learning
  8. Theories of learning
  9. Special Needs Education

Philosophy of Education

  1. The nature of Philosophy and its functions in education
  2. Schools of thought in Philosophy of Education: Realism, Idealism, Perenialism, Progressivism, Pragmatism, essentialism and reconstructionism,
  3. Contemporary Philosophical perspectives on education
  4. Aims of education
  5. Key philosophical concepts:
  6. Socialism and capitalism, education and national development, state politics and economy, freedom, authority, equity and human rights
  7. African ideas in education
  8. Indigenous knowledge systems
  9. African Holism and the Philosophy of Unhu/Ubuntu
  10. Education, schooling and the educated person
  11. History of education in Zimbabwe
  12. Education in selected countries

Curriculum Studies

  1. The concept curriculum
  2. Foundations of the curriculum
  3. Determinants of the curriculum
  4. Concept curriculum development
  5. Curriculum development process
  6. Models of curriculum development
  7. Concept curriculum implementation
  8. Curriculum change and innovation; curriculum changes in Zimbabwe & other countries
  9. Curriculum implementation strategies

Sociology of Education

  1. Introduction to Sociology of Education; origins, meaning, concerns
  2. The Functionalist perspective (macro-social)
  3. The Marxist/conflict perspective (macro-social)
  4. The Interactionist perspective (micro-social).
  5. Feminist perspective;
  6. Gender equity and education
  7. Nature and Structure of Society
  8. Culture and socialization, social stratification and education
  9. Poverty, deprivation and education
  10. Social change, development and education

Educational Management

  1. Scope and nature of educational management
  2. Leadership
  3. Supervision
  4. Communication: concepts, purposes, models and theoretical approaches
  5. School management: human resource management, material and financial resource management, time management
  6. Education and the law: the constitution, Education Act, Audit and Exchequer Act
  7. Education amendment Act
  8. Labour Relations Act

CATEGORY C

EARLY CHILDHOOD DEVELOPMENT For students specialising in ECD

PROFESSIONAL STUDIES SYLLABUS A

  1. Structure of the ECD programme
  2. Curriculum designing and implementation
  3. Syllabus interpretation
  4. Scheming, planning and teaching skills
  5. Methods of teaching in ECD centres
  6. Communication
  7. Class and classroom management
  8. Public service regulations
  9. ECD regulatory framework
  10. Educational Media and Technology in ECD

THEORY OF EARLY CHILDHOOD DEVELOPMENT

Psychology of Education

  1. Child development
  2. Intelligence and creativity
  3. Theories of learning
  4. Motivation
  5. Special Needs Education

Sociology of Education

  1. Perspectives of Sociology of Education
  2. Culture and socialisation
  3. Children and their social environments
  4. Multicultural education
  5. Play
  6. Contemporary issues in ECD

Philosophy of Education

  1. Philosophical ideas and schools of thought
  2. Historical background to Early Childhood Development in Zimbabwe
  3. Philosophical foundations of Early Childhood Development
  4. African traditional philosophy of education
  5. The philosophy of Unhu/Ubuntu
  6. Philosophical concepts in Education

Curriculum Issues and Educational Administration

  1. Curriculum development process
  2. Leadership theories
  3. Management and Administration theories

PROFESSIONAL STUDIES

Social Sciences

  1. Theoretical background
  2. Themes in Social Sciences
  3. Scheming, planning and record keeping
  4. Teaching methods
  5. Educational media and technology

Expressive Arts

  1. Theoretical background
  2. Theories of Expressive Arts
  3. Visual art
  4. Children’s songs
  5. Dance
  6. Games
  7. Athletics skills
  8. Educational gymnastics
  9. Aquatic skills
  10. Elements of Music
  11. Percussion
  12. Scheming and planning
  13. Educational media and technology
  14. Teaching methods

Maths-Science

  1. Theoretical Background
  2. Maths-Science Skills
  3. Pre-Maths-Science experiences
  4. Maths-Science Concepts
  5. Preparation for Maths-Science teaching
  6. Physical Environment for Maths-Science teaching and learning
  7. Methods of teaching Maths-Science
  8. Inclusive Education in Maths-Science
  9. Environmental processes
  10. Parenting
  11. Fabrics
  12. Pollution

Language Arts

  1. Theoretical background
  2. Philosophical and Sociological issues in Language Arts
  3. Pre-formal learning in Language Arts
  4. Formal learning
  5. Methods of teaching reading
  6. Methods of teaching Language Arts
  7. Teaching skills

CATEGORY D

PROFESSIONAL STUDIES SYLLABUS ‘A’ (GENERAL COURSE)

  1. The Zimbabwean primary school curriculum

i. Goals and Organisation

  1. Teaching skills

   i. Preparation skills    ii. Lesson delivery skills    iii. Management and Organisation of learning

  1. Educational Media and Technology
  2. Foundation Language
  3. Foundation Mathematics
  4. School Administration
  5. Inclusive Education

D.2. PROFESSIONAL STUDIES SYLLABUS ‘C’

  1. The Concept of Educational Research
  2. Rationale and Principles
  3. Methods and Tools
  4. Research Process

Category

Professional Studies Syllabus ‘B’

All students are required to study the methodology of teaching the following primary school subjects:

  1. Art Education
  2. Music
  3. ChiShona/IsiNdebele
  4. English
  5. Home Economics
  6. Religious and Moral Education
  7. Social Studies
  8. Environmental Science
  9. Mathematics
  10. Health and Life Skills Education
  11. Physical Education
  12. Health And Life Skills Education

   12.1 General Course

  1. The rationale of Health and Life Skills Education
  2. Policy issues in Health and Life Skills Education
  3. Teaching Skills

Enrichment Topics

  1. Life Skills
  2. Epidemic diseases
  3. Basic first aid
  4. Vulnerable groups
  5. Stress management
  6. Stigma and discrimination
  7. Reproductive health
  8. Alcohol and substance abuse
  9. Safety and hygiene
  10. Gender issues
  11. Child abuse
  12. Basic counselling skills

CATEGORY F

Syllabus ‘D’

  1. Health and Life Skills Education: ECD - The content is similar to that for General Course but excludes teaching skills.
  2. Information and Communication Technology
  3. National and Strategic Studies

Information And Communication Technology (ICT)

  1. Computer hardware and software
  2. Computer networking and the Internet
  3. Word processor package
  4. Spreadsheets package
  5. Presentation package
  6. Desktop publishing Package
  7. Database Package

National And Strategic Studies (NASS)

  1. History of Zimbabwe,
  2. Cultural and national heritage
  3. Entrepreneurial skills
  4. Regional and international organisations

Category G

Teaching Practice

  1. Prepares students for schools experiences and practices.
  2. Monitors students’ performance as they practise to teach at both micro and macro levels.
  3. Offers guidance to students and empowers them to become effective classroom practitioners.
  4. Develops baseline teaching skills leading to qualification skills.

Categoty H

Distance Education

  1. Provision of pre-produced course materials
  2. Collection of Distance Education materials
  3. Receiving and dispatching of Distance Education assignments
  4. Off-campus service provision
  5. Enhancing student-tutor communication
  6. Providing guidance and counselling
  7. Organising In-college Contact Sessions
