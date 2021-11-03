# Offers guidance to students and empowers them to become effective classroom practitioners.

# Monitors students’ performance as they practise to teach at both micro and macro levels.

The content is similar to that for General Course but excludes teaching skills.

1 The rationale of Health and Life Skills Education

All students are required to study the methodology of teaching the following primary school subjects:

6 Education and the law: the constitution, Education Act, Audit and Exchequer Act

8 Curriculum change and innovation; curriculum changes in Zimbabwe & other countries

9 African Holism and the Philosophy of Unhu/Ubuntu

6 Socialism and capitalism, education and national development, state politics and economy, freedom, authority, equity and human rights

2 Schools of thought in Philosophy of Education: Realism, Idealism, Perenialism, Progressivism, Pragmatism, essentialism and reconstructionism,

1 The nature of Philosophy and its functions in education

===Psychology of Education and Special Needs Education===

THEORY OF EDUCATION : For students pursuing the General Course

Introduction to Philosophy, Psychology, Sociology of Religion and Ethics

2 Prophets of the Old Testament before the exilic period

# Three dimensional and construction techniques in paper wood, wire, stone, steel, plaster, clay and mixed media.

Students are required to choose one (1) Main Subject as an area of enrichment and specialization from the following list:

Students will pursue studies in the following areas:

See [[List of Teachers' Colleges in Zimbabwe]]. <br/>

Mkoba Teachers College is a teacher training college located in Gweru, Midlands Province.

(November 2021)

Address: PO Box MK20, Gweru

Telephone: (+263) 54 250041

Cell:

Email: admin@mkobatc.ac.zw

Web: http://www.mkobatc.ac.zw/MTC/, Facebook - https://www.facebook.com/mkobatc/



Diploma in Education

The Diploma in Education (Primary) is a three-year course designed for pre-service post-Ordinary Level students intending to either be early childhood development (ECD) or general course primary school teachers. The course follows a 2-5-2 model in which students will be in college for the first two terms, then five terms on teaching practice in schools and finally, two terms in college. During teaching practice, students will be exposed to open and distance learning. The course equips students with knowledge, skills, values and attitudes that will enable them to be competent teachers.

Students will pursue studies in the following areas:

Category ‘A’ Main Subject

Students are required to choose one (1) Main Subject as an area of enrichment and specialization from the following list:

Chishona

Maumbirwo eMutauro Tsika nemagariro eVaShona Uvaranomwe:

Ngano dzamatambidzanwa

Mitammbo

Nganonyorwa

Nhetembo

Mathematics

Set Theory Basic Algebra Coordinate Geometry Differentiation Integration Probability and Statistics Trigonometry

Physical Education And Sport

Theory

Applied Anatomy and Physiology Biomechanics of Sport Sport Psychology Philosophy of Physical Education and Sport Sport Medicine Sport Administration Testing and Measurement Physiology of Exercise Critical issues in Sport

Practical

Coaching Performance Officiating

English

Linguistics

Phonetics and Phonology Morphology Syntax Semantics Socio-Linguistics

Literature

Literary appreciation Social awareness and personal growth Literary genres: prose, drama, poetry

Social Studies

Nature of social studies Origin and development of human society Human population Socio-economic issues People and their environment Political systems and ideologies International relations

Environmental Science

The atmosphere Ecological systems Nutrition Water Soil Energy in the environment Waves in the environment Environmental hazards.

Art And Design

Theory

Philosophy of art (Aesthetics of art) Theories of visual perception Art as communication Art, culture and economy Paleolithic and stone age art Styles of African art Renaissance art Modern art Postmodern art Art criticism and visual analysis

Practical Work

Graphic Design: logos, letterheads, posters, typology and ICT based design. Drawing: still life, landscapes, figure and portraits. Painting: acrylics, poster, oils, tempera and mixed media. Textiles and Fabric Design: resist, relief, discharge, serigraphy, tapestry, fibres Three dimensional and construction techniques in paper wood, wire, stone, steel, plaster, clay and mixed media.

Isindebele: Isifundonsika

Ugatsha lufundisa izifundo eziphakameyo ezisezingeni lomnyaka wakuqala eyunivesithi ezigoqela:

Ukuhluza lokuhlaziya inkondlo Ukucubungula izingwalo zekadeni lezakhathesi Uhlelo lwesiNdebele Amasiko lemikhuba yesintu Ukuhluza imidlalo Impilo lenhlalakahle kazulu Ulimi oluqondileyo ezindaweni ezitshiyeneyo Ukunonisa ulimi Ukuhluza indaba

Religious And Moral Studies

Old Testament

History of Israel Prophets of the Old Testament before the exilic period

New Testament

The Synoptic Problem The Gospel of Matthew The Gospel of Mark The Gospel of Luke The Gospel of John

Selected Religions of the World

African Traditional Religions Christianity Judaism Hinduism Buddhism Islam

Introduction to Philosophy, Psychology, Sociology of Religion and Ethics

The Existence of God The Problem of Evil The Origins of Religion The Functions of Religion Ethical theory

Home Economics Main

Textiles and Clothing

Knowledge of fibres and fabrics Wardrobe planning Garment construction Pattern Adaptation

Food and Nutrition

Nutrition Kitchen planning and equipment Meal planning Food preparation, cooking and serving

Home and Family Care

Interior decoration Soft furnishing Consumer Education Laundry, cleaning of surfaces and equipment

Music

Category B Theory Of Education: For students pursuing the General Course

Psychology of Education and Special Needs Education

Human Development Personality development Attitudes, prejudices and stereotypes Intelligence and creativity Social Psychology Guidance and counselling Human Learning Theories of learning Special Needs Education

Philosophy of Education

The nature of Philosophy and its functions in education Schools of thought in Philosophy of Education: Realism, Idealism, Perenialism, Progressivism, Pragmatism, essentialism and reconstructionism, Contemporary Philosophical perspectives on education Aims of education Key philosophical concepts: Socialism and capitalism, education and national development, state politics and economy, freedom, authority, equity and human rights African ideas in education Indigenous knowledge systems African Holism and the Philosophy of Unhu/Ubuntu Education, schooling and the educated person History of education in Zimbabwe Education in selected countries

Curriculum Studies

The concept curriculum Foundations of the curriculum Determinants of the curriculum Concept curriculum development Curriculum development process Models of curriculum development Concept curriculum implementation Curriculum change and innovation; curriculum changes in Zimbabwe & other countries Curriculum implementation strategies

Sociology of Education

Introduction to Sociology of Education; origins, meaning, concerns The Functionalist perspective (macro-social) The Marxist/conflict perspective (macro-social) The Interactionist perspective (micro-social). Feminist perspective; Gender equity and education Nature and Structure of Society Culture and socialization, social stratification and education Poverty, deprivation and education Social change, development and education

Educational Management

Scope and nature of educational management Leadership Supervision Communication: concepts, purposes, models and theoretical approaches School management: human resource management, material and financial resource management, time management Education and the law: the constitution, Education Act, Audit and Exchequer Act Education amendment Act Labour Relations Act

Category C

Early Childhood Development For students specialising in ECD

Professional Studies Syllabus A

Structure of the ECD programme Curriculum designing and implementation Syllabus interpretation Scheming, planning and teaching skills Methods of teaching in ECD centres Communication Class and classroom management Public service regulations ECD regulatory framework Educational Media and Technology in ECD

Theory Of Early Childhood Development

Psychology of Education

Child development Intelligence and creativity Theories of learning Motivation Special Needs Education

Sociology of Education

Perspectives of Sociology of Education Culture and socialisation Children and their social environments Multicultural education Play Contemporary issues in ECD

Philosophy of Education

Philosophical ideas and schools of thought Historical background to Early Childhood Development in Zimbabwe Philosophical foundations of Early Childhood Development African traditional philosophy of education The philosophy of Unhu/Ubuntu Philosophical concepts in Education

Curriculum Issues and Educational Administration

Curriculum development process Leadership theories Management and Administration theories

Professional Studies

Social Sciences

Theoretical background Themes in Social Sciences Scheming, planning and record keeping Teaching methods Educational media and technology

Expressive Arts

Theoretical background Theories of Expressive Arts Visual art Children’s songs Dance Games Athletics skills Educational gymnastics Aquatic skills Elements of Music Percussion Scheming and planning Educational media and technology Teaching methods

Maths-Science

Theoretical Background Maths-Science Skills Pre-Maths-Science experiences Maths-Science Concepts Preparation for Maths-Science teaching Physical Environment for Maths-Science teaching and learning Methods of teaching Maths-Science Inclusive Education in Maths-Science Environmental processes Parenting Fabrics Pollution

Language Arts

Theoretical background Philosophical and Sociological issues in Language Arts Pre-formal learning in Language Arts Formal learning Methods of teaching reading Methods of teaching Language Arts Teaching skills

Category D

Professional Studies Syllabus ‘A’ (General Course)

The Zimbabwean primary school curriculum

i. Goals and Organisation

Teaching skills

i. Preparation skills ii. Lesson delivery skills iii. Management and Organisation of learning

Educational Media and Technology Foundation Language Foundation Mathematics School Administration Inclusive Education

D.2. Professional Studies Syllabus ‘C’

The Concept of Educational Research Rationale and Principles Methods and Tools Research Process

Category

Professional Studies Syllabus ‘B’

All students are required to study the methodology of teaching the following primary school subjects:

Art Education Music ChiShona/IsiNdebele English Home Economics Religious and Moral Education Social Studies Environmental Science Mathematics Health and Life Skills Education Physical Education Health And Life Skills Education

12.1 General Course

The rationale of Health and Life Skills Education Policy issues in Health and Life Skills Education Teaching Skills

Enrichment Topics

Life Skills Epidemic diseases Basic first aid Vulnerable groups Stress management Stigma and discrimination Reproductive health Alcohol and substance abuse Safety and hygiene Gender issues Child abuse Basic counselling skills

CATEGORY F

Syllabus ‘D’

Health and Life Skills Education: ECD - The content is similar to that for General Course but excludes teaching skills. Information and Communication Technology National and Strategic Studies

Information And Communication Technology (ICT)

Computer hardware and software Computer networking and the Internet Word processor package Spreadsheets package Presentation package Desktop publishing Package Database Package

National And Strategic Studies (NASS)

History of Zimbabwe, Cultural and national heritage Entrepreneurial skills Regional and international organisations

Category G

Teaching Practice

Prepares students for schools experiences and practices. Monitors students’ performance as they practise to teach at both micro and macro levels. Offers guidance to students and empowers them to become effective classroom practitioners. Develops baseline teaching skills leading to qualification skills.

Categoty H

Distance Education