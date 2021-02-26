Difference between revisions of "Mlandu Ncube"
|
Michaellaban (talk | contribs)
(Created page with "In '''July 2018''', '''Mlandu Ncube''' was elected to Ward 1 Bulawayo Municipality, for MDC alliance, with 2151 votes. ==Personal Details== No information could be found...")
|
Michaellaban (talk | contribs)
|Line 1:
|Line 1:
|−
In '''July 2018''', '''Mlandu Ncube''' was elected to Ward 1 [[Bulawayo Municipality]], for MDC
|+
In '''July 2018''', '''Mlandu Ncube''' was elected to Ward 1 [[Bulawayo Municipality]], for MDC , with 2151 votes.
==Personal Details==
==Personal Details==
Latest revision as of 15:33, 26 February 2021
In July 2018, Mlandu Ncube was elected to Ward 1 Bulawayo Municipality, for MDC Alliance, with 2151 votes.
Personal Details
No information could be found on his age, place of birth, or family.
School / Education
No information could be found on his Junior or High School, or any tertiary education.
Service / Career
2018 – elected to Ward 1 Bulawayo Municipality with 2151 votes, beating Gift Muhoba of Zanu PF with 1026 votes, Alfred Dzirutwe of MDC-T with 375 votes, Lister Moyo of ZAPU with 157 voters and Lister Chipuriro of NPF with 113 votes. [1]
Events
Further Reading
- ↑ [Election Notice, Electoral Act, Chap 2:13, Local Authority Elections 30 July 2018: Results of Poll], The Herald & Chronicle, Published: 30 August 2018
- ↑ 2018 Harmonised Elections Results, Zimbabwe Electoral Commission, Published: 6 August 2018, Retrieved: 6 May 2020