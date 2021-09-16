Difference between revisions of "Mncumbatha Secondary School"
|
Michaellaban (talk | contribs)
(Created page with "'''Mncumbatha Secondary School''' Bulawayo Metropolitan Province ==++==++==++==++==++ thumb|caption ==++==++==++==++==++ SEO template See High School...")
(No difference)
Revision as of 11:49, 16 September 2021
Mncumbatha Secondary School Bulawayo Metropolitan Province
==++==++==++==++==++
==++==++==++==++==++ SEO template
See High Schools Of Zimbabwe.
See List of Secondary and High Schools in Zimbabwe and Contact Numbers.
See Association of Trust Schools.
See Zimbabwe Top 100 O' Level Schools. (November 2018)
Location
(September 2021)
Address:
Telephone:
Cell:
Email:
Web:
To have information added or updated contact hello@pindula.com
History
School Grounds
Grounds, buildings,
Students / Teachers / Courses
Student body, number and ages Staff,
- courses offered, to what levels.
Events
Founders Day, sports day, extra-curricular activities.
Associations
Famous names associated with the school.