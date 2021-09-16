Pindula

'''Mncumbatha Secondary School''' [[Bulawayo Metropolitan Province]]
'''Mncumbatha Secondary School''' is in [[Makokoba]], [[Bulawayo]],  [[Bulawayo Metropolitan Province]]
  
  
==Location==
 
('''September 2021''') <br/>
 
'''Address:''' <br/>
'''Address:''' [[Makokoba]], [[Bulawayo]] <br/>
'''Telephone:''' <br/>
'''Telephone:''' 09 481550, 09 481551, (029) 2481551. <br/>
 
'''Cell:''' <br/>
 
'''Cell:''' <br/>
'''Email:''' <br/>
'''Email:''' mncumbatha10@gmail.com <br/>
 
'''Web:'''  <br/>
 
'''Web:'''  <br/>
Mncumbatha Secondary School is in Makokoba, Bulawayo, Bulawayo Metropolitan Province


Location

(September 2021)
Address: Makokoba, Bulawayo
Telephone: 09 481550, 09 481551, (029) 2481551.
Cell:
Email: mncumbatha10@gmail.com
Web:

To have information added or updated contact hello@pindula.com

Further Reading

