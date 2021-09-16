Pindula

'''Mncumbatha Secondary School''' is in [[Makokoba]], [[Bulawayo]],  [[Bulawayo Metropolitan Province]]
'''Mncumbatha Secondary School''' is in [[Makokoba]], [[Bulawayo]],  [[Bulawayo Metropolitan Province]].
  
 
[[File:Mncumbatha Secondary School.jpg|thumb|Mncumbatha Secondary School logo]]
Mncumbatha Secondary School is in Makokoba, Bulawayo, Bulawayo Metropolitan Province.

Mncumbatha Secondary School logo

Location

(September 2021)
Address: Makokoba, Bulawayo
Telephone: 09 481550, 09 481551, (029) 2481551.
Cell:
Email: mncumbatha10@gmail.com
Web:

History

School Grounds

Grounds, buildings,

Students / Teachers / Courses

Student body, number and ages Staff,

  • courses offered, to what levels.


Events

Founders Day, sports day, extra-curricular activities.

Associations

Famous names associated with the school.

Other information

Further Reading

