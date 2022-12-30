Mnene High School is a mixed boarding [[Evangelical Lutheran Church in Zimbabwe]] school. It is in [[Mberengwa]], [[Midlands Province]], and is a sister school to [[Chegato High School]], [[Masase High School]] and [[Musume]].

Mnene High School is a mixed boarding [[Evangelical Lutheran Church in Zimbabwe]] school. It is in [[Mberengwa]], [[Midlands Province]], and is a sister school to [[Chegato High School]], [[Masase High School]] and [[Musume]].