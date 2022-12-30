Pindula

Mnene High School is a mixed boarding [[Evangelical Lutheran Church in Zimbabwe]] school. It is in [[Mberengwa]], [[Midlands Province]], and is a sister school to [[Chegato High School]], [[Masase High School]] and [[Musume]].  
 
==Location==
 
==Location==

Mnene High School is a mixed boarding Evangelical Lutheran Church in Zimbabwe school. It is in Mberengwa, Midlands Province, and is a sister school to Chegato High School, Masase High School and Musume.

See High Schools Of Zimbabwe.

Location

Address:
Telephone:
Cell: 0772 999196.
Email: mnenehigh272.com.
Web: http://www.mnenehigh272.com/ [1], Facebook - https://www.facebook.com/mnenehigh.elcz/, [2].

History

School Grounds

Students/Teachers/Courses

Events

Founders Day, sports day, extra-curricular activities?

Associations

Famous names associated with the school (authors, artists, athletes, businessmen, politicians...)?

Other information

Further reading

