Moana was born on 5 November 1994 and she is the second born in a family of five children and she was the only girl. She was married but later separated with her husband whom she had a daughter with, named Tyra. She was born to Ishmael Amuli.<ref name="zbecnews">Gilbert Nyambabvu, [https://www.zbcnews.co.zw/family-friends-gather-at-ginimbi-mansion-father-says-not-seen-moana-since-last-year/], ''ZBC News, Published: 9 November, 2020, Accessed: 9 November, 2020''</ref> The fitness bunny was one of the hottest staff when it comes to fitness in the country. She was one of the few females who tried by all means to live a healthy life. She had a stunning body that many out there may die for. The lady used to hit the gym very hard and her physical body could tell or showed off.

The fitness bunny was one of the hottest staff when it comes to fitness in the country. She was one of the few females who tried by all means to live a healthy life. She had a stunning body that many out there may die for. The lady used to hit the gym very hard and her physical body could tell or showed off.



Mimmie Moana was a well known Zimbabwean actress, fitness bunny and media personality who gained a huge following on social media for serving body goals that would put most to shame. She starred in videos of prominent artists including Jah Prayzah in his song Munyaradzi, ExQ, Takura's popular track Zvemoyo, Freeman's track Muridzo and Enzo Ishall's track Mwenje. She was quite famous for her fitness videos which she regurlaly posted online.[1] She died on 8 November 2020 after being trapped in a car that was involved in an accident that claimed the life of popular socialite Genius Kadungure popularly known as Ginimbi. They were coming from celebrating her birthday at Ginimbi's Dreams Nightlife Club (formerly known as Club Sankayi in Harare. Her death was confirmed by Ginimbi's PR manager Ms Shally.[2]

Background

Moana was born on 5 November 1994 and she is the second born in a family of five children and she was the only girl. She was married but later separated with her husband whom she had a daughter with, named Tyra. She was born to Ishmael Amuli.[3] The fitness bunny was one of the hottest staff when it comes to fitness in the country. She was one of the few females who tried by all means to live a healthy life. She had a stunning body that many out there may die for. The lady used to hit the gym very hard and her physical body could tell or showed off.

Moana had a daughter and her fiance is unidentified, however, she flaunted her engagement ring which was encrusted in diamonds.

Death

Fitness Bunny Moana died after being involved in a car accident that killed Genius Kadungure popularly known as Ginimbi. She was one of the three people who were with Ginimbi in the car. It is being said they were coming from Ginimbi’s club The Dreamlife Club where they were celebrating Moana’s 26th birthday party. The fitness bunny who had just engaged at the time of her death had turned 26 on Thursday 5 November 2020 and had set up the night of 7 November 2020 as the official party celebrations day at Ginimbi’s club. Check Ginimbi’s video before he went to Moana’s birthday bash.[4]

Ginimbi announcing Moana's party

Picture Gallery

Videos

Fitness Motivation: Mimie Mona Beast Mode

Moana featured in the video of Jah Prayzah's song Munyaradzi





References