Latest revision as of 17:15, 12 July 2022
|Modester Mupachikwa
|Born
|Modester Mupachikwa
January 19, 1997
Zimbabwe
|Residence
|Zimbabwe
|Nationality
|Zimbabwean
|Occupation
|Cricketer
|Employer
|Spencer Cricket, UK
|Organization
|Zimbabwe Cricket
Modester Mupachikwa is a Zimbabwean cricketer who plays for the Zimbabwe Women's National Cricket Team. She was the captain of the Zimbabwe Women's Cricket side Eagles before she left to join Spencer Cricket in UK.
Background
Modester Mupachikwa was born on 19 January 1997. She is Zim's wicketkeeper and batting opener and started playing for the national women's cricket team in 2010.[1]
Career
She played for the Zimbabwe women's national cricket team in the 2017 Women's Cricket World Cup Qualifier in February 2017. In November 2018, she was named in the Women's Global Development Squad, to play fixtures against Women's Big Bash League (WBBL) clubs. She made her Women's Twenty20 International (WT20I) debut for Zimbabwe against Namibia women on 5 January 2019.
A talented wicketkeeper-batswoman, Mupachikwa has featured in 15 one-day matches for Zimbabwe, scoring four half-centuries since making her international debut against Japan in 2011. She also has four fifties to her name in her 19 T20 games with the national side.[2]
Modester attracted interest abroad after completing a move to Spencer Cricket Club for the 2022 season. Based in Earlsfield, South West London, Spencer Cricket Club's women's team are one of the top sides in the English club scene.
Awards
- 2020 Player of the Match in the Women’s T20 Cup final
- 2018 T20 Challenge woman of the tournament
- Hisense Best Wicketkeeper and batter against Uganda
Picture Gallery