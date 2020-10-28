|description= Modester Mupachikwa (born 19 January 1997) is a Zimbabwean cricketer. She is the captain of the Zimbabwe Women's Cricket side Eagles.

Modester Mupachikwa (born 19 January 1997) is a Zimbabwean cricketer. She is the captain of the Zimbabwe Women's Cricket side Eagles.

Background

Modester Mupachikwa was born on 19 January 1997. She is Zim's wicketkeeper and batting opener and started playing for the national women's cricket team in 2010.[1]

Career

She played for the Zimbabwe women's national cricket team in the 2017 Women's Cricket World Cup Qualifier in February 2017. In November 2018, she was named in the Women's Global Development Squad, to play fixtures against Women's Big Bash League (WBBL) clubs. She made her Women's Twenty20 International (WT20I) debut for Zimbabwe against Namibia women on 5 January 2019.

A talented wicketkeeper-batswoman, Mupachikwa has featured in 15 one-day matches for Zimbabwe, scoring four half-centuries since making her international debut against Japan in 2011. She also has four fifties to her name in her 19 T20 games with the national side.[2]

Awards

2018 T20 Challenge woman of the tournament

Hisense Best Wicketkeeper and batter against Uganda

Picture Gallery





References