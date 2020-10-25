Difference between revisions of "Module:Citation/CS1/doc"
This module and associated sub-modules support the Citation Style 1 and Citation Style 2 citation templates. In general, it is not intended to be called directly, but is called by one of the core CS1 and CS2 templates.
These files comprise the module support for CS1|2 citation templates:
Other documentation:
- Module talk:Citation/CS1/Feature requests
- Module talk:Citation/CS1/COinS
- Module:Cs1 documentation support – a set of functions (some experimental) that extract information from the module suite for the purpose of documenting CS1|2
- Module:Citation/CS1/doc/Category list – lists of category names taken directly from Module:Citation/CS1/Configuration and Module:Citation/CS1/Configuration/sandbox
testcases
- Module:Citation/CS1/testcases (run)
- Module:Citation/CS1/testcases/errors (run) – error and maintenance messaging
- Module:Citation/CS1/testcases/dates (run) – date validation
- Module:Citation/CS1/testcases/identifiers (run) – identifiers