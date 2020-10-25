Difference between revisions of "Module:Citation/CS1/doc"

Pindula

This module and associated sub-modules support the Citation Style 1 and Citation Style 2 citation templates. In general, it is not intended to be called directly, but is called by one of the core CS1 and CS2 templates.

These files comprise the module support for CS1|2 citation templates:

CS1 | CS2 modules
live sandbox description
sysop Module:Citation/CS1 Module:Citation/CS1/sandbox [edit] Rendering and support functions
Module:Citation/CS1/Configuration Module:Citation/CS1/Configuration/sandbox [edit] Translation tables; error and identifier handlers
Module:Citation/CS1/Whitelist Module:Citation/CS1/Whitelist/sandbox [edit] List of active and deprecated CS1|2 parameters
Module:Citation/CS1/Date validation Module:Citation/CS1/Date validation/sandbox [edit] Date format validation functions
Module:Citation/CS1/Identifiers Module:Citation/CS1/Identifiers/sandbox [edit] Functions that support the named identifiers (ISBN, DOI, PMID, etc.)
Module:Citation/CS1/Utilities Module:Citation/CS1/Utilities/sandbox [edit] Common functions and tables
Module:Citation/CS1/COinS Module:Citation/CS1/COinS/sandbox [edit] Functions that render a CS1|2 template's metadata
Module:Citation/CS1/styles.css Module:Citation/CS1/sandbox/styles.css [edit] CSS styles applied to the CS1|2 templates
auto confirmed Module:Citation/CS1/Suggestions Module:Citation/CS1/Suggestions/sandbox [edit] List that maps common erroneous parameter names to valid parameter names


Other documentation:

testcases


