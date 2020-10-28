Difference between revisions of "Module:Coordinates"

Documentation for this module may be created at Module:Coordinates/doc

--[[ This module is intended to replace the functionality of {{Coord}} and related templates. It provides several methods, including {{#invoke:Coordinates | coord }} : General function formatting and displaying coordinate values. {{#invoke:Coordinates | dec2dms }} : Simple function for converting decimal degree values to DMS format. {{#invoke:Coordinates | dms2dec }} : Simple function for converting DMS format to decimal degree format. {{#invoke:Coordinates | link }} : Export the link used to reach the tools ]] require('Module:No globals') local math_mod = require("Module:Math") local coordinates = {}; local current_page = mw.title.getCurrentTitle() local page_name = mw.uri.encode( current_page.prefixedText, 'WIKI' ); local coord_link = '//geohack.toolforge.org/geohack.php?pagename=' .. page_name .. '¶ms=' --[[ Helper function, replacement for {{coord/display/title}} ]] local function displaytitle(s, notes) local l = "[[Geographic coordinate system|Coordinates]]: " .. s local co = '<span id="coordinates">' .. l .. notes .. '</span>'; return '<span style="font-size: small;">' .. co .. '</span>'; end --[[ Helper function, Replacement for {{coord/display/inline}} ]] local function displayinline(s, notes) return s .. notes end --[[ Helper function, used in detecting DMS formatting ]] local function dmsTest(first, second) if type(first) ~= 'string' or type(second) ~= 'string' then return nil end local s = (first .. second):upper() return s:find('^[NS][EW]$') or s:find('^[EW][NS]$') end --[[ Wrapper function to grab args, see Module:Arguments for this function's documentation. ]] local function makeInvokeFunc(funcName) return function (frame) local args = require('Module:Arguments').getArgs(frame, { wrappers = 'Template:Coord' }) return coordinates[funcName](args, frame) end end --[[ Helper function, handle optional args. ]] local function optionalArg(arg, supplement) return arg and arg .. supplement or '' end --[[ Formats any error messages generated for display ]] local function errorPrinter(errors) local result = "" for i,v in ipairs(errors) do local errorHTML = '<strong class="error">Coordinates: ' .. v[2] .. '</strong>' result = result .. errorHTML .. "<br />" end return result end --[[ Determine the required CSS class to display coordinates Usually geo-nondefault is hidden by CSS, unless a user has overridden this for himself default is the mode as specificied by the user when calling the {{coord}} template mode is the display mode (dec or dms) that we will need to determine the css class for ]] local function displayDefault(default, mode) if default == "" then default = "dec" end if default == mode then return "geo-default" else return "geo-nondefault" end end --[[ specPrinter Output formatter. Takes the structure generated by either parseDec or parseDMS and formats it for inclusion on Wikipedia. ]] local function specPrinter(args, coordinateSpec) local uriComponents = coordinateSpec["param"] if uriComponents == "" then -- RETURN error, should never be empty or nil return "ERROR param was empty" end if args["name"] then uriComponents = uriComponents .. "&title=" .. mw.uri.encode(coordinateSpec["name"]) end local geodmshtml = '<span class="geo-dms" title="Maps, aerial photos, and other data for this location">' .. '<span class="latitude">' .. coordinateSpec["dms-lat"] .. '</span> ' .. '<span class="longitude">' ..coordinateSpec["dms-long"] .. '</span>' .. '</span>' local lat = tonumber( coordinateSpec["dec-lat"] ) or 0 local geodeclat if lat < 0 then -- FIXME this breaks the pre-existing precision geodeclat = tostring(coordinateSpec["dec-lat"]):sub(2) .. "°S" else geodeclat = (coordinateSpec["dec-lat"] or 0) .. "°N" end local long = tonumber( coordinateSpec["dec-long"] ) or 0 local geodeclong if long < 0 then -- FIXME does not handle unicode minus geodeclong = tostring(coordinateSpec["dec-long"]):sub(2) .. "°W" else geodeclong = (coordinateSpec["dec-long"] or 0) .. "°E" end local geodechtml = '<span class="geo-dec" title="Maps, aerial photos, and other data for this location">' .. geodeclat .. ' ' .. geodeclong .. '</span>' local geonumhtml = '<span class="geo">' .. coordinateSpec["dec-lat"] .. '; ' .. coordinateSpec["dec-long"] .. '</span>' local inner = '<span class="' .. displayDefault(coordinateSpec["default"], "dms" ) .. '">' .. geodmshtml .. '</span>' .. '<span class="geo-multi-punct">﻿ / ﻿</span>' .. '<span class="' .. displayDefault(coordinateSpec["default"], "dec" ) .. '">'; if not args["name"] then inner = inner .. geodechtml .. '<span style="display:none">﻿ / ' .. geonumhtml .. '</span></span>' else inner = inner .. '<span class="vcard">' .. geodechtml .. '<span style="display:none">﻿ / ' .. geonumhtml .. '</span>' .. '<span style="display:none">﻿ (<span class="fn org">' .. args["name"] .. '</span>)</span></span></span>' end return '<span class="plainlinks nourlexpansion">' .. '[' .. coord_link .. uriComponents .. ' ' .. inner .. ']' .. '</span>' end --[[ Helper function, convert decimal to degrees ]] local function convert_dec2dms_d(coordinate) local d = math_mod._round( coordinate, 0 ) .. "°" return d .. "" end --[[ Helper function, convert decimal to degrees and minutes ]] local function convert_dec2dms_dm(coordinate) coordinate = math_mod._round( coordinate * 60, 0 ); local m = coordinate % 60; coordinate = math.floor( (coordinate - m) / 60 ); local d = coordinate % 360 .."°" return d .. string.format( "%02d′", m ) end --[[ Helper function, convert decimal to degrees, minutes, and seconds ]] local function convert_dec2dms_dms(coordinate) coordinate = math_mod._round( coordinate * 60 * 60, 0 ); local s = coordinate % 60 coordinate = math.floor( (coordinate - s) / 60 ); local m = coordinate % 60 coordinate = math.floor( (coordinate - m) / 60 ); local d = coordinate % 360 .."°" return d .. string.format( "%02d′", m ) .. string.format( "%02d″", s ) end --[[ Helper function, convert decimal latitude or longitude to degrees, minutes, and seconds format based on the specified precision. ]] local function convert_dec2dms(coordinate, firstPostfix, secondPostfix, precision) local coord = tonumber(coordinate) local postfix if coord >= 0 then postfix = firstPostfix else postfix = secondPostfix end precision = precision:lower(); if precision == "dms" then return convert_dec2dms_dms( math.abs( coord ) ) .. postfix; elseif precision == "dm" then return convert_dec2dms_dm( math.abs( coord ) ) .. postfix; elseif precision == "d" then return convert_dec2dms_d( math.abs( coord ) ) .. postfix; end end --[[ Convert DMS format into a N or E decimal coordinate ]] local function convert_dms2dec(direction, degrees_str, minutes_str, seconds_str) local degrees = tonumber(degrees_str) local minutes = tonumber(minutes_str) or 0 local seconds = tonumber(seconds_str) or 0 local factor = 1 if direction == "S" or direction == "W" then factor = -1 end local precision = 0 if seconds_str then precision = 5 + math.max( math_mod._precision(seconds_str), 0 ); elseif minutes_str and minutes_str ~= '' then precision = 3 + math.max( math_mod._precision(minutes_str), 0 ); else precision = math.max( math_mod._precision(degrees_str), 0 ); end local decimal = factor * (degrees+(minutes+seconds/60)/60) return string.format( "%." .. precision .. "f", decimal ) -- not tonumber since this whole thing is string based. end --[[ Checks input values to for out of range errors. ]] local function validate( lat_d, lat_m, lat_s, long_d, long_m, long_s, source, strong ) local errors = {}; lat_d = tonumber( lat_d ) or 0; lat_m = tonumber( lat_m ) or 0; lat_s = tonumber( lat_s ) or 0; long_d = tonumber( long_d ) or 0; long_m = tonumber( long_m ) or 0; long_s = tonumber( long_s ) or 0; if strong then if lat_d < 0 then table.insert(errors, {source, "latitude degrees < 0 with hemisphere flag"}) end if long_d < 0 then table.insert(errors, {source, "longitude degrees < 0 with hemisphere flag"}) end --[[ #coordinates is inconsistent about whether this is an error. If globe: is specified, it won't error on this condition, but otherwise it will. For not simply disable this check. if long_d > 180 then table.insert(errors, {source, "longitude degrees > 180 with hemisphere flag"}) end ]] end if lat_d > 90 then table.insert(errors, {source, "latitude degrees > 90"}) end if lat_d < -90 then table.insert(errors, {source, "latitude degrees < -90"}) end if lat_m >= 60 then table.insert(errors, {source, "latitude minutes >= 60"}) end if lat_m < 0 then table.insert(errors, {source, "latitude minutes < 0"}) end if lat_s >= 60 then table.insert(errors, {source, "latitude seconds >= 60"}) end if lat_s < 0 then table.insert(errors, {source, "latitude seconds < 0"}) end if long_d >= 360 then table.insert(errors, {source, "longitude degrees >= 360"}) end if long_d <= -360 then table.insert(errors, {source, "longitude degrees <= -360"}) end if long_m >= 60 then table.insert(errors, {source, "longitude minutes >= 60"}) end if long_m < 0 then table.insert(errors, {source, "longitude minutes < 0"}) end if long_s >= 60 then table.insert(errors, {source, "longitude seconds >= 60"}) end if long_s < 0 then table.insert(errors, {source, "longitude seconds < 0"}) end return errors; end --[[ parseDec Transforms decimal format latitude and longitude into the structure to be used in displaying coordinates ]] local function parseDec( lat, long, format ) local coordinateSpec = {} local errors = {} if not long then return nil, {{"parseDec", "Missing longitude"}} elseif not tonumber(long) then return nil, {{"parseDec", "Longitude could not be parsed as a number: " .. long}} end errors = validate( lat, nil, nil, long, nil, nil, 'parseDec', false ); coordinateSpec["dec-lat"] = lat; coordinateSpec["dec-long"] = long; local mode = coordinates.determineMode( lat, long ); coordinateSpec["dms-lat"] = convert_dec2dms( lat, "N", "S", mode) -- {{coord/dec2dms|{{{1}}}|N|S|{{coord/prec dec|{{{1}}}|{{{2}}}}}}} coordinateSpec["dms-long"] = convert_dec2dms( long, "E", "W", mode) -- {{coord/dec2dms|{{{2}}}|E|W|{{coord/prec dec|{{{1}}}|{{{2}}}}}}} if format then coordinateSpec.default = format else coordinateSpec.default = "dec" end return coordinateSpec, errors end --[[ parseDMS Transforms degrees, minutes, seconds format latitude and longitude into the a structure to be used in displaying coordinates ]] local function parseDMS( lat_d, lat_m, lat_s, lat_f, long_d, long_m, long_s, long_f, format ) local coordinateSpec, errors, backward = {}, {} lat_f = lat_f:upper(); long_f = long_f:upper(); -- Check if specified backward if lat_f == 'E' or lat_f == 'W' then lat_d, long_d, lat_m, long_m, lat_s, long_s, lat_f, long_f, backward = long_d, lat_d, long_m, lat_m, long_s, lat_s, long_f, lat_f, true; end errors = validate( lat_d, lat_m, lat_s, long_d, long_m, long_s, 'parseDMS', true ); if not long_d then return nil, {{"parseDMS", "Missing longitude" }} elseif not tonumber(long_d) then return nil, {{"parseDMS", "Longitude could not be parsed as a number:" .. long_d }} end if not lat_m and not lat_s and not long_m and not long_s and #errors == 0 then if math_mod._precision( lat_d ) > 0 or math_mod._precision( long_d ) > 0 then if lat_f:upper() == 'S' then lat_d = '-' .. lat_d; end if long_f:upper() == 'W' then long_d = '-' .. long_d; end return parseDec( lat_d, long_d, format ); end end coordinateSpec["dms-lat"] = lat_d.."°"..optionalArg(lat_m,"′") .. optionalArg(lat_s,"″") .. lat_f coordinateSpec["dms-long"] = long_d.."°"..optionalArg(long_m,"′") .. optionalArg(long_s,"″") .. long_f coordinateSpec["dec-lat"] = convert_dms2dec(lat_f, lat_d, lat_m, lat_s) -- {{coord/dms2dec|{{{4}}}|{{{1}}}|0{{{2}}}|0{{{3}}}}} coordinateSpec["dec-long"] = convert_dms2dec(long_f, long_d, long_m, long_s) -- {{coord/dms2dec|{{{8}}}|{{{5}}}|0{{{6}}}|0{{{7}}}}} if format then coordinateSpec.default = format else coordinateSpec.default = "dms" end return coordinateSpec, errors, backward end --[[ Check the input arguments for coord to determine the kind of data being provided and then make the necessary processing. ]] local function formatTest(args) local result, errors local backward, primary = false, false local function getParam(args, lim) local ret = {} for i = 1, lim do ret[i] = args[i] or '' end return table.concat(ret, '_') end if not args[1] then -- no lat logic return errorPrinter( {{"formatTest", "Missing latitude"}} ) elseif not tonumber(args[1]) then -- bad lat logic return errorPrinter( {{"formatTest", "Unable to parse latitude as a number:" .. args[1]}} ) elseif not args[4] and not args[5] and not args[6] then -- dec logic result, errors = parseDec(args[1], args[2], args.format) if not result then return errorPrinter(errors); end -- formatting for geohack: geohack expects D_N_D_E notation or D;D notation -- wikiminiatlas doesn't support D;D notation -- #coordinates parserfunction doesn't support negative decimals with NSWE result.param = table.concat({ math.abs(tonumber(args[1])), ((tonumber(args[1]) or 0) < 0) and 'S' or 'N', math.abs(tonumber(args[2])), ((tonumber(args[2]) or 0) < 0) and 'W' or 'E', args[3] or ''}, '_') elseif dmsTest(args[4], args[8]) then -- dms logic result, errors, backward = parseDMS(args[1], args[2], args[3], args[4], args[5], args[6], args[7], args[8], args.format) if args[10] then table.insert(errors, {'formatTest', 'Extra unexpected parameters'}) end if not result then return errorPrinter(errors) end result.param = getParam(args, 9) elseif dmsTest(args[3], args[6]) then -- dm logic result, errors, backward = parseDMS(args[1], args[2], nil, args[3], args[4], args[5], nil, args[6], args['format']) if args[8] then table.insert(errors, {'formatTest', 'Extra unexpected parameters'}) end if not result then return errorPrinter(errors) end result.param = getParam(args, 7) elseif dmsTest(args[2], args[4]) then -- d logic result, errors, backward = parseDMS(args[1], nil, nil, args[2], args[3], nil, nil, args[4], args.format) if args[6] then table.insert(errors, {'formatTest', 'Extra unexpected parameters'}) end if not result then return errorPrinter(errors) end result.param = getParam(args, 5) else -- Error return errorPrinter({{"formatTest", "Unknown argument format"}}) end result.name = args.name local extra_param = {'dim', 'globe', 'scale', 'region', 'source', 'type'} for _, v in ipairs(extra_param) do if args[v] then table.insert(errors, {'formatTest', 'Parameter: "' .. v .. '=" should be "' .. v .. ':"' }) end end local ret = specPrinter(args, result) if #errors > 0 then ret = ret .. ' ' .. errorPrinter(errors) .. '[[Category:Pages with malformed coordinate tags]]' end return ret, backward end --[[ Generate Wikidata tracking categories. ]] local function makeWikidataCategories(qid) local ret if mw.wikibase and current_page.namespace == 0 then local entity = qid and mw.wikibase.getEntityObject(qid) or mw.wikibase.getEntityObject() if entity and entity.claims and entity.claims.P625 and entity.claims.P625[1] then local snaktype = entity.claims.P625[1].mainsnak.snaktype if snaktype == 'value' then -- coordinates exist both here and on Wikidata, and can be compared. ret = 'Coordinates on Wikidata' elseif snaktype == 'somevalue' then ret = 'Coordinates on Wikidata set to unknown value' elseif snaktype == 'novalue' then ret = 'Coordinates on Wikidata set to no value' end else -- We have to either import the coordinates to Wikidata or remove them here. ret = 'Coordinates not on Wikidata' end end if ret then return string.format('[[Category:%s]]', ret) else return '' end end --[[ link Simple function to export the coordinates link for other uses. Usage: {{#invoke:Coordinates | link }} ]] function coordinates.link(frame) return coord_link; end --[[ dec2dms Wrapper to allow templates to call dec2dms directly. Usage: {{#invoke:Coordinates | dec2dms | decimal_coordinate | positive_suffix | negative_suffix | precision }} decimal_coordinate is converted to DMS format. If positive, the positive_suffix is appended (typical N or E), if negative, the negative suffix is appended. The specified precision is one of 'D', 'DM', or 'DMS' to specify the level of detail to use. ]] coordinates.dec2dms = makeInvokeFunc('_dec2dms') function coordinates._dec2dms(args) local coordinate = args[1] local firstPostfix = args[2] or '' local secondPostfix = args[3] or '' local precision = args[4] or '' return convert_dec2dms(coordinate, firstPostfix, secondPostfix, precision) end --[[ Helper function to determine whether to use D, DM, or DMS format depending on the precision of the decimal input. ]] function coordinates.determineMode( value1, value2 ) local precision = math.max( math_mod._precision( value1 ), math_mod._precision( value2 ) ); if precision <= 0 then return 'd' elseif precision <= 2 then return 'dm'; else return 'dms'; end end --[[ dms2dec Wrapper to allow templates to call dms2dec directly. Usage: {{#invoke:Coordinates | dms2dec | direction_flag | degrees | minutes | seconds }} Converts DMS values specified as degrees, minutes, seconds too decimal format. direction_flag is one of N, S, E, W, and determines whether the output is positive (i.e. N and E) or negative (i.e. S and W). ]] coordinates.dms2dec = makeInvokeFunc('_dms2dec') function coordinates._dms2dec(args) local direction = args[1] local degrees = args[2] local minutes = args[3] local seconds = args[4] return convert_dms2dec(direction, degrees, minutes, seconds) end --[[ coord Main entry point for Lua function to replace {{coord}} Usage: {{#invoke:Coordinates | coord }} {{#invoke:Coordinates | coord | lat | long }} {{#invoke:Coordinates | coord | lat | lat_flag | long | long_flag }} ... Refer to {{coord}} documentation page for many additional parameters and configuration options. Note: This function provides the visual display elements of {{coord}}. In order to load coordinates into the database, the {{#coordinates:}} parser function must also be called, this is done automatically in the Lua version of {{coord}}. ]] coordinates.coord = makeInvokeFunc('_coord') function coordinates._coord(args) if not tonumber(args[1]) and not args[2] then args[3] = args[1]; args[1] = nil local entity = mw.wikibase.getEntityObject(args.qid) if entity and entity.claims and entity.claims.P625 and entity.claims.P625[1].mainsnak.snaktype == 'value' then local precision = entity.claims.P625[1].mainsnak.datavalue.value.precision args[1] = entity.claims.P625[1].mainsnak.datavalue.value.latitude args[2] = entity.claims.P625[1].mainsnak.datavalue.value.longitude if precision then precision = -math_mod._round(math.log(precision)/math.log(10),0) args[1] = math_mod._round(args[1],precision) args[2] = math_mod._round(args[2],precision) end end end local contents, backward = formatTest(args) local Notes = args.notes or '' local Display = args.display and args.display:lower() or 'inline' local function isInline(s) -- Finds whether coordinates are displayed inline. return s:find('inline') ~= nil or s == 'i' or s == 'it' or s == 'ti' end local function isInTitle(s) -- Finds whether coordinates are displayed in the title. return s:find('title') ~= nil or s == 't' or s == 'it' or s == 'ti' end local function coord_wrapper(in_args) -- Calls the parser function {{#coordinates:}}. return mw.getCurrentFrame():callParserFunction('#coordinates', in_args) or '' end local text = '' if isInline(Display) then text = text .. displayinline(contents, Notes) end if isInTitle(Display) then text = text .. displaytitle(contents, Notes) .. makeWikidataCategories(args.qid) end if not args.nosave then local page_title, count = mw.title.getCurrentTitle(), 1 if backward then local tmp = {} while not string.find((args[count-1] or ''), '[EW]') do tmp[count] = (args[count] or ''); count = count+1 end tmp.count = count; count = 2*(count-1) while count >= tmp.count do table.insert(tmp, 1, (args[count] or '')); count = count-1 end for i, v in ipairs(tmp) do args[i] = v end else while count <= 9 do args[count] = (args[count] or ''); count = count+1 end end if isInTitle(Display) and not page_title.isTalkPage and page_title.subpageText ~= 'doc' and page_title.subpageText ~= 'testcases' then args[10] = 'primary' end args.notes, args.format, args.display = nil text = text .. coord_wrapper(args) end return text end --[[ coord2text Extracts a single value from a transclusion of {{Coord}}. IF THE GEOHACK LINK SYNTAX CHANGES THIS FUNCTION MUST BE MODIFIED. Usage: {{#invoke:Coordinates | coord2text | {{Coord}} | parameter }} Valid values for the second parameter are: lat (signed integer), long (signed integer), type, scale, dim, region, globe, source ]] function coordinates.coord2text(frame) if frame.args[1] == '' or frame.args[2] == '' or not frame.args[2] then return nil end frame.args[2] = mw.text.trim(frame.args[2]) if frame.args[2] == 'lat' or frame.args[2] == 'long' then local result, negative = mw.text.split((mw.ustring.match(frame.args[1],'[%.%d]+°[NS] [%.%d]+°[EW]') or ''), ' ') if frame.args[2] == 'lat' then result, negative = result[1], 'S' else result, negative = result[2], 'W' end result = mw.text.split(result, '°') if result[2] == negative then result[1] = '-'..result[1] end return result[1] else return mw.ustring.match(frame.args[1], 'params=.-_'..frame.args[2]..':(.-)[ _]') end end --[[ coordinsert Injects some text into the Geohack link of a transclusion of {{Coord}} (if that text isn't already in the transclusion). Outputs the modified transclusion of {{Coord}}. IF THE GEOHACK LINK SYNTAX CHANGES THIS FUNCTION MUST BE MODIFIED. Usage: {{#invoke:Coordinates | coordinsert | {{Coord}} | parameter:value | parameter:value | … }} Do not make Geohack unhappy by inserting something which isn't mentioned in the {{Coord}} documentation. ]] function coordinates.coordinsert(frame) for i, v in ipairs(frame.args) do if i ~= 1 then if not mw.ustring.find(frame.args[1], (mw.ustring.match(frame.args[i], '^(.-:)') or '')) then frame.args[1] = mw.ustring.gsub(frame.args[1], '(params=.-)_? ', '%1_'..frame.args[i]..' ') end end end if frame.args.name then if not mw.ustring.find(frame.args[1], '<span class="vcard">') then local namestr = frame.args.name frame.args[1] = mw.ustring.gsub(frame.args[1], '(<span class="geo%-default">)(<span[^<>]*>[^<>]*</span><span[^<>]*>[^<>]*<span[^<>]*>[^<>]*</span></span>)(</span>)', '%1<span class="vcard">%2<span style="display:none">﻿ (<span class="fn org">' .. namestr .. '</span>)</span></span>%3') frame.args[1] = mw.ustring.gsub(frame.args[1], '(¶ms=[^&"<>%[%] ]*) ', '%1&title=' .. mw.uri.encode(namestr) .. ' ') end end return frame.args[1] end return coordinates