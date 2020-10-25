Difference between revisions of "Module:Documentation"

Documentation for this module may be created at Module:Documentation/doc

-- This module implements {{documentation}}. -- Get required modules. local getArgs = require('Module:Arguments').getArgs local messageBox = require('Module:Message box') -- Get the config table. local cfg = mw.loadData('Module:Documentation/config') local p = {} -- Often-used functions. local ugsub = mw.ustring.gsub ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- -- Helper functions -- -- These are defined as local functions, but are made available in the p -- table for testing purposes. ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- local function message(cfgKey, valArray, expectType) --[[ -- Gets a message from the cfg table and formats it if appropriate. -- The function raises an error if the value from the cfg table is not -- of the type expectType. The default type for expectType is 'string'. -- If the table valArray is present, strings such as $1, $2 etc. in the -- message are substituted with values from the table keys [1], [2] etc. -- For example, if the message "foo-message" had the value 'Foo $2 bar $1.', -- message('foo-message', {'baz', 'qux'}) would return "Foo qux bar baz." --]] local msg = cfg[cfgKey] expectType = expectType or 'string' if type(msg) ~= expectType then error('message: type error in message cfg.' .. cfgKey .. ' (' .. expectType .. ' expected, got ' .. type(msg) .. ')', 2) end if not valArray then return msg end local function getMessageVal(match) match = tonumber(match) return valArray[match] or error('message: no value found for key $' .. match .. ' in message cfg.' .. cfgKey, 4) end local ret = ugsub(msg, '$([1-9][0-9]*)', getMessageVal) return ret end p.message = message local function makeWikilink(page, display) if display then return mw.ustring.format('[[%s|%s]]', page, display) else return mw.ustring.format('[[%s]]', page) end end p.makeWikilink = makeWikilink local function makeCategoryLink(cat, sort) local catns = mw.site.namespaces[14].name return makeWikilink(catns .. ':' .. cat, sort) end p.makeCategoryLink = makeCategoryLink local function makeUrlLink(url, display) return mw.ustring.format('[%s %s]', url, display) end p.makeUrlLink = makeUrlLink local function makeToolbar(...) local ret = {} local lim = select('#', ...) if lim < 1 then return nil end for i = 1, lim do ret[#ret + 1] = select(i, ...) end return '<small style="font-style: normal;">(' .. table.concat(ret, ' | ') .. ')</small>' end p.makeToolbar = makeToolbar ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- -- Argument processing ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- local function makeInvokeFunc(funcName) return function (frame) local args = getArgs(frame, { valueFunc = function (key, value) if type(value) == 'string' then value = value:match('^%s*(.-)%s*$') -- Remove whitespace. if key == 'heading' or value ~= '' then return value else return nil end else return value end end }) return p[funcName](args) end end ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- -- Entry points ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- function p.nonexistent(frame) if mw.title.getCurrentTitle().subpageText == 'testcases' then return frame:expandTemplate{title = 'module test cases notice'} else return p.main(frame) end end p.main = makeInvokeFunc('_main') function p._main(args) --[[ -- This function defines logic flow for the module. -- @args - table of arguments passed by the user -- -- Messages: -- 'main-div-id' --> 'template-documentation' -- 'main-div-classes' --> 'template-documentation iezoomfix' --]] local env = p.getEnvironment(args) local root = mw.html.create() root :wikitext(p._getModuleWikitext(args, env)) :wikitext(p.protectionTemplate(env)) :wikitext(p.sandboxNotice(args, env)) -- This div tag is from {{documentation/start box}}, but moving it here -- so that we don't have to worry about unclosed tags. :tag('div') :attr('id', message('main-div-id')) :addClass(message('main-div-classes')) :newline() :wikitext(p._startBox(args, env)) :wikitext(p._content(args, env)) :tag('div') :css('clear', 'both') -- So right or left floating items don't stick out of the doc box. :newline() :done() :done() :wikitext(p._endBox(args, env)) :wikitext(p.addTrackingCategories(env)) return tostring(root) end ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- -- Environment settings ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- function p.getEnvironment(args) --[[ -- Returns a table with information about the environment, including title objects and other namespace- or -- path-related data. -- @args - table of arguments passed by the user -- -- Title objects include: -- env.title - the page we are making documentation for (usually the current title) -- env.templateTitle - the template (or module, file, etc.) -- env.docTitle - the /doc subpage. -- env.sandboxTitle - the /sandbox subpage. -- env.testcasesTitle - the /testcases subpage. -- env.printTitle - the print version of the template, located at the /Print subpage. -- -- Data includes: -- env.protectionLevels - the protection levels table of the title object. -- env.subjectSpace - the number of the title's subject namespace. -- env.docSpace - the number of the namespace the title puts its documentation in. -- env.docpageBase - the text of the base page of the /doc, /sandbox and /testcases pages, with namespace. -- env.compareUrl - URL of the Special:ComparePages page comparing the sandbox with the template. -- -- All table lookups are passed through pcall so that errors are caught. If an error occurs, the value -- returned will be nil. --]] local env, envFuncs = {}, {} -- Set up the metatable. If triggered we call the corresponding function in the envFuncs table. The value -- returned by that function is memoized in the env table so that we don't call any of the functions -- more than once. (Nils won't be memoized.) setmetatable(env, { __index = function (t, key) local envFunc = envFuncs[key] if envFunc then local success, val = pcall(envFunc) if success then env[key] = val -- Memoise the value. return val end end return nil end }) function envFuncs.title() -- The title object for the current page, or a test page passed with args.page. local title local titleArg = args.page if titleArg then title = mw.title.new(titleArg) else title = mw.title.getCurrentTitle() end return title end function envFuncs.templateTitle() --[[ -- The template (or module, etc.) title object. -- Messages: -- 'sandbox-subpage' --> 'sandbox' -- 'testcases-subpage' --> 'testcases' --]] local subjectSpace = env.subjectSpace local title = env.title local subpage = title.subpageText if subpage == message('sandbox-subpage') or subpage == message('testcases-subpage') then return mw.title.makeTitle(subjectSpace, title.baseText) else return mw.title.makeTitle(subjectSpace, title.text) end end function envFuncs.docTitle() --[[ -- Title object of the /doc subpage. -- Messages: -- 'doc-subpage' --> 'doc' --]] local title = env.title local docname = args[1] -- User-specified doc page. local docpage if docname then docpage = docname else docpage = env.docpageBase .. '/' .. message('doc-subpage') end return mw.title.new(docpage) end function envFuncs.sandboxTitle() --[[ -- Title object for the /sandbox subpage. -- Messages: -- 'sandbox-subpage' --> 'sandbox' --]] return mw.title.new(env.docpageBase .. '/' .. message('sandbox-subpage')) end function envFuncs.testcasesTitle() --[[ -- Title object for the /testcases subpage. -- Messages: -- 'testcases-subpage' --> 'testcases' --]] return mw.title.new(env.docpageBase .. '/' .. message('testcases-subpage')) end function envFuncs.printTitle() --[[ -- Title object for the /Print subpage. -- Messages: -- 'print-subpage' --> 'Print' --]] return env.templateTitle:subPageTitle(message('print-subpage')) end function envFuncs.protectionLevels() -- The protection levels table of the title object. return env.title.protectionLevels end function envFuncs.subjectSpace() -- The subject namespace number. return mw.site.namespaces[env.title.namespace].subject.id end function envFuncs.docSpace() -- The documentation namespace number. For most namespaces this is the same as the -- subject namespace. However, pages in the Article, File, MediaWiki or Category -- namespaces must have their /doc, /sandbox and /testcases pages in talk space. local subjectSpace = env.subjectSpace if subjectSpace == 0 or subjectSpace == 6 or subjectSpace == 8 or subjectSpace == 14 then return subjectSpace + 1 else return subjectSpace end end function envFuncs.docpageBase() -- The base page of the /doc, /sandbox, and /testcases subpages. -- For some namespaces this is the talk page, rather than the template page. local templateTitle = env.templateTitle local docSpace = env.docSpace local docSpaceText = mw.site.namespaces[docSpace].name -- Assemble the link. docSpace is never the main namespace, so we can hardcode the colon. return docSpaceText .. ':' .. templateTitle.text end function envFuncs.compareUrl() -- Diff link between the sandbox and the main template using [[Special:ComparePages]]. local templateTitle = env.templateTitle local sandboxTitle = env.sandboxTitle if templateTitle.exists and sandboxTitle.exists then local compareUrl = mw.uri.fullUrl( 'Special:ComparePages', {page1 = templateTitle.prefixedText, page2 = sandboxTitle.prefixedText} ) return tostring(compareUrl) else return nil end end return env end ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- -- Auxiliary templates ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- p.getModuleWikitext = makeInvokeFunc('_getModuleWikitext') function p._getModuleWikitext(args, env) local currentTitle = mw.title.getCurrentTitle() if currentTitle.contentModel ~= 'Scribunto' then return end pcall(require, currentTitle.prefixedText) -- if it fails, we don't care local moduleWikitext = package.loaded["Module:Module wikitext"] if moduleWikitext then return moduleWikitext.main() end end function p.sandboxNotice(args, env) --[=[ -- Generates a sandbox notice for display above sandbox pages. -- @args - a table of arguments passed by the user -- @env - environment table containing title objects, etc., generated with p.getEnvironment -- -- Messages: -- 'sandbox-notice-image' --> '[[Image:Sandbox.svg|50px|alt=|link=]]' -- 'sandbox-notice-blurb' --> 'This is the $1 for $2.' -- 'sandbox-notice-diff-blurb' --> 'This is the $1 for $2 ($3).' -- 'sandbox-notice-pagetype-template' --> '[[Wikipedia:Template test cases|template sandbox]] page' -- 'sandbox-notice-pagetype-module' --> '[[Wikipedia:Template test cases|module sandbox]] page' -- 'sandbox-notice-pagetype-other' --> 'sandbox page' -- 'sandbox-notice-compare-link-display' --> 'diff' -- 'sandbox-notice-testcases-blurb' --> 'See also the companion subpage for $1.' -- 'sandbox-notice-testcases-link-display' --> 'test cases' -- 'sandbox-category' --> 'Template sandboxes' --]=] local title = env.title local sandboxTitle = env.sandboxTitle local templateTitle = env.templateTitle local subjectSpace = env.subjectSpace if not (subjectSpace and title and sandboxTitle and templateTitle and mw.title.equals(title, sandboxTitle)) then return nil end -- Build the table of arguments to pass to {{ombox}}. We need just two fields, "image" and "text". local omargs = {} omargs.image = message('sandbox-notice-image') -- Get the text. We start with the opening blurb, which is something like -- "This is the template sandbox for [[Template:Foo]] (diff)." local text = '' local pagetype if subjectSpace == 10 then pagetype = message('sandbox-notice-pagetype-template') elseif subjectSpace == 828 then pagetype = message('sandbox-notice-pagetype-module') else pagetype = message('sandbox-notice-pagetype-other') end local templateLink = makeWikilink(templateTitle.prefixedText) local compareUrl = env.compareUrl if compareUrl then local compareDisplay = message('sandbox-notice-compare-link-display') local compareLink = makeUrlLink(compareUrl, compareDisplay) text = text .. message('sandbox-notice-diff-blurb', {pagetype, templateLink, compareLink}) else text = text .. message('sandbox-notice-blurb', {pagetype, templateLink}) end -- Get the test cases page blurb if the page exists. This is something like -- "See also the companion subpage for [[Template:Foo/testcases|test cases]]." local testcasesTitle = env.testcasesTitle if testcasesTitle and testcasesTitle.exists then if testcasesTitle.contentModel == "Scribunto" then local testcasesLinkDisplay = message('sandbox-notice-testcases-link-display') local testcasesRunLinkDisplay = message('sandbox-notice-testcases-run-link-display') local testcasesLink = makeWikilink(testcasesTitle.prefixedText, testcasesLinkDisplay) local testcasesRunLink = makeWikilink(testcasesTitle.talkPageTitle.prefixedText, testcasesRunLinkDisplay) text = text .. '<br />' .. message('sandbox-notice-testcases-run-blurb', {testcasesLink, testcasesRunLink}) else local testcasesLinkDisplay = message('sandbox-notice-testcases-link-display') local testcasesLink = makeWikilink(testcasesTitle.prefixedText, testcasesLinkDisplay) text = text .. '<br />' .. message('sandbox-notice-testcases-blurb', {testcasesLink}) end end -- Add the sandbox to the sandbox category. text = text .. makeCategoryLink(message('sandbox-category')) omargs.text = text local ret = '<div style="clear: both;"></div>' ret = ret .. messageBox.main('ombox', omargs) return ret end function p.protectionTemplate(env) -- Generates the padlock icon in the top right. -- @env - environment table containing title objects, etc., generated with p.getEnvironment -- Messages: -- 'protection-template' --> 'pp-template' -- 'protection-template-args' --> {docusage = 'yes'} local protectionLevels, mProtectionBanner local title = env.title protectionLevels = env.protectionLevels if not protectionLevels then return nil end local editProt = protectionLevels.edit and protectionLevels.edit[1] local moveProt = protectionLevels.move and protectionLevels.move[1] if editProt then -- The page is edit-protected. mProtectionBanner = require('Module:Protection banner') local reason = message('protection-reason-edit') return mProtectionBanner._main{reason, small = true} elseif moveProt and moveProt ~= 'autoconfirmed' then -- The page is move-protected but not edit-protected. Exclude move -- protection with the level "autoconfirmed", as this is equivalent to -- no move protection at all. mProtectionBanner = require('Module:Protection banner') return mProtectionBanner._main{action = 'move', small = true} else return nil end end ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- -- Start box ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- p.startBox = makeInvokeFunc('_startBox') function p._startBox(args, env) --[[ -- This function generates the start box. -- @args - a table of arguments passed by the user -- @env - environment table containing title objects, etc., generated with p.getEnvironment -- -- The actual work is done by p.makeStartBoxLinksData and p.renderStartBoxLinks which make -- the [view] [edit] [history] [purge] links, and by p.makeStartBoxData and p.renderStartBox -- which generate the box HTML. --]] env = env or p.getEnvironment(args) local links local content = args.content if not content or args[1] then -- No need to include the links if the documentation is on the template page itself. local linksData = p.makeStartBoxLinksData(args, env) if linksData then links = p.renderStartBoxLinks(linksData) end end -- Generate the start box html. local data = p.makeStartBoxData(args, env, links) if data then return p.renderStartBox(data) else -- User specified no heading. return nil end end function p.makeStartBoxLinksData(args, env) --[[ -- Does initial processing of data to make the [view] [edit] [history] [purge] links. -- @args - a table of arguments passed by the user -- @env - environment table containing title objects, etc., generated with p.getEnvironment -- -- Messages: -- 'view-link-display' --> 'view' -- 'edit-link-display' --> 'edit' -- 'history-link-display' --> 'history' -- 'purge-link-display' --> 'purge' -- 'file-docpage-preload' --> 'Template:Documentation/preload-filespace' -- 'module-preload' --> 'Template:Documentation/preload-module-doc' -- 'docpage-preload' --> 'Template:Documentation/preload' -- 'create-link-display' --> 'create' --]] local subjectSpace = env.subjectSpace local title = env.title local docTitle = env.docTitle if not title or not docTitle then return nil end if docTitle.isRedirect then docTitle = docTitle.redirectTarget end local data = {} data.title = title data.docTitle = docTitle -- View, display, edit, and purge links if /doc exists. data.viewLinkDisplay = message('view-link-display') data.editLinkDisplay = message('edit-link-display') data.historyLinkDisplay = message('history-link-display') data.purgeLinkDisplay = message('purge-link-display') -- Create link if /doc doesn't exist. local preload = args.preload if not preload then if subjectSpace == 6 then -- File namespace preload = message('file-docpage-preload') elseif subjectSpace == 828 then -- Module namespace preload = message('module-preload') else preload = message('docpage-preload') end end data.preload = preload data.createLinkDisplay = message('create-link-display') return data end function p.renderStartBoxLinks(data) --[[ -- Generates the [view][edit][history][purge] or [create] links from the data table. -- @data - a table of data generated by p.makeStartBoxLinksData --]] local function escapeBrackets(s) -- Escapes square brackets with HTML entities. s = s:gsub('%[', '[') -- Replace square brackets with HTML entities. s = s:gsub('%]', ']') return s end local ret local docTitle = data.docTitle local title = data.title if docTitle.exists then local viewLink = makeWikilink(docTitle.prefixedText, data.viewLinkDisplay) local editLink = makeUrlLink(docTitle:fullUrl{action = 'edit'}, data.editLinkDisplay) local historyLink = makeUrlLink(docTitle:fullUrl{action = 'history'}, data.historyLinkDisplay) local purgeLink = makeUrlLink(title:fullUrl{action = 'purge'}, data.purgeLinkDisplay) ret = '[%s] [%s] [%s] [%s]' ret = escapeBrackets(ret) ret = mw.ustring.format(ret, viewLink, editLink, historyLink, purgeLink) else local createLink = makeUrlLink(docTitle:fullUrl{action = 'edit', preload = data.preload}, data.createLinkDisplay) ret = '[%s]' ret = escapeBrackets(ret) ret = mw.ustring.format(ret, createLink) end return ret end function p.makeStartBoxData(args, env, links) --[=[ -- Does initial processing of data to pass to the start-box render function, p.renderStartBox. -- @args - a table of arguments passed by the user -- @env - environment table containing title objects, etc., generated with p.getEnvironment -- @links - a string containing the [view][edit][history][purge] links - could be nil if there's an error. -- -- Messages: -- 'documentation-icon-wikitext' --> '[[File:Test Template Info-Icon - Version (2).svg|50px|link=|alt=]]' -- 'template-namespace-heading' --> 'Template documentation' -- 'module-namespace-heading' --> 'Module documentation' -- 'file-namespace-heading' --> 'Summary' -- 'other-namespaces-heading' --> 'Documentation' -- 'start-box-linkclasses' --> 'mw-editsection-like plainlinks' -- 'start-box-link-id' --> 'doc_editlinks' -- 'testcases-create-link-display' --> 'create' --]=] local subjectSpace = env.subjectSpace if not subjectSpace then -- Default to an "other namespaces" namespace, so that we get at least some output -- if an error occurs. subjectSpace = 2 end local data = {} -- Heading local heading = args.heading -- Blank values are not removed. if heading == '' then -- Don't display the start box if the heading arg is defined but blank. return nil end if heading then data.heading = heading elseif subjectSpace == 10 then -- Template namespace data.heading = message('documentation-icon-wikitext') .. ' ' .. message('template-namespace-heading') elseif subjectSpace == 828 then -- Module namespace data.heading = message('documentation-icon-wikitext') .. ' ' .. message('module-namespace-heading') elseif subjectSpace == 6 then -- File namespace data.heading = message('file-namespace-heading') else data.heading = message('other-namespaces-heading') end -- Heading CSS local headingStyle = args['heading-style'] if headingStyle then data.headingStyleText = headingStyle elseif subjectSpace == 10 then -- We are in the template or template talk namespaces. data.headingFontWeight = 'bold' data.headingFontSize = '125%' else data.headingFontSize = '150%' end -- Data for the [view][edit][history][purge] or [create] links. if links then data.linksClass = message('start-box-linkclasses') data.linksId = message('start-box-link-id') data.links = links end return data end function p.renderStartBox(data) -- Renders the start box html. -- @data - a table of data generated by p.makeStartBoxData. local sbox = mw.html.create('div') sbox :css('padding-bottom', '3px') :css('border-bottom', '1px solid #aaa') :css('margin-bottom', '1ex') :newline() :tag('span') :cssText(data.headingStyleText) :css('font-weight', data.headingFontWeight) :css('font-size', data.headingFontSize) :wikitext(data.heading) local links = data.links if links then sbox:tag('span') :addClass(data.linksClass) :attr('id', data.linksId) :wikitext(links) end return tostring(sbox) end ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- -- Documentation content ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- p.content = makeInvokeFunc('_content') function p._content(args, env) -- Displays the documentation contents -- @args - a table of arguments passed by the user -- @env - environment table containing title objects, etc., generated with p.getEnvironment env = env or p.getEnvironment(args) local docTitle = env.docTitle local content = args.content if not content and docTitle and docTitle.exists then content = args._content or mw.getCurrentFrame():expandTemplate{title = docTitle.prefixedText} end -- The line breaks below are necessary so that "=== Headings ===" at the start and end -- of docs are interpreted correctly. return '

' .. (content or '') .. '

' end p.contentTitle = makeInvokeFunc('_contentTitle') function p._contentTitle(args, env) env = env or p.getEnvironment(args) local docTitle = env.docTitle if not args.content and docTitle and docTitle.exists then return docTitle.prefixedText else return '' end end ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- -- End box ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- p.endBox = makeInvokeFunc('_endBox') function p._endBox(args, env) --[=[ -- This function generates the end box (also known as the link box). -- @args - a table of arguments passed by the user -- @env - environment table containing title objects, etc., generated with p.getEnvironment -- -- Messages: -- 'fmbox-id' --> 'documentation-meta-data' -- 'fmbox-style' --> 'background-color: #ecfcf4' -- 'fmbox-textstyle' --> 'font-style: italic' -- -- The HTML is generated by the {{fmbox}} template, courtesy of [[Module:Message box]]. --]=] -- Get environment data. env = env or p.getEnvironment(args) local subjectSpace = env.subjectSpace local docTitle = env.docTitle if not subjectSpace or not docTitle then return nil end -- Check whether we should output the end box at all. Add the end -- box by default if the documentation exists or if we are in the -- user, module or template namespaces. local linkBox = args['link box'] if linkBox == 'off' or not ( docTitle.exists or subjectSpace == 2 or subjectSpace == 828 or subjectSpace == 10 ) then return nil end -- Assemble the arguments for {{fmbox}}. local fmargs = {} fmargs.id = message('fmbox-id') -- Sets 'documentation-meta-data' fmargs.image = 'none' fmargs.style = message('fmbox-style') -- Sets 'background-color: #ecfcf4' fmargs.textstyle = message('fmbox-textstyle') -- 'font-style: italic;' -- Assemble the fmbox text field. local text = '' if linkBox then text = text .. linkBox else text = text .. (p.makeDocPageBlurb(args, env) or '') -- "This documentation is transcluded from [[Foo]]." if subjectSpace == 2 or subjectSpace == 10 or subjectSpace == 828 then -- We are in the user, template or module namespaces. -- Add sandbox and testcases links. -- "Editors can experiment in this template's sandbox and testcases pages." text = text .. (p.makeExperimentBlurb(args, env) or '') text = text .. '<br />' if not args.content and not args[1] then -- "Please add categories to the /doc subpage." -- Don't show this message with inline docs or with an explicitly specified doc page, -- as then it is unclear where to add the categories. text = text .. (p.makeCategoriesBlurb(args, env) or '') end text = text .. ' ' .. (p.makeSubpagesBlurb(args, env) or '') --"Subpages of this template" local printBlurb = p.makePrintBlurb(args, env) -- Two-line blurb about print versions of templates. if printBlurb then text = text .. '<br />' .. printBlurb end end end fmargs.text = text return messageBox.main('fmbox', fmargs) end function p.makeDocPageBlurb(args, env) --[=[ -- Makes the blurb "This documentation is transcluded from [[Template:Foo]] (edit, history)". -- @args - a table of arguments passed by the user -- @env - environment table containing title objects, etc., generated with p.getEnvironment -- -- Messages: -- 'edit-link-display' --> 'edit' -- 'history-link-display' --> 'history' -- 'transcluded-from-blurb' --> -- 'The above [[Wikipedia:Template documentation|documentation]] -- is [[Wikipedia:Transclusion|transcluded]] from $1.' -- 'module-preload' --> 'Template:Documentation/preload-module-doc' -- 'create-link-display' --> 'create' -- 'create-module-doc-blurb' --> -- 'You might want to $1 a documentation page for this [[Wikipedia:Lua|Scribunto module]].' --]=] local docTitle = env.docTitle if not docTitle then return nil end local ret if docTitle.exists then -- /doc exists; link to it. local docLink = makeWikilink(docTitle.prefixedText) local editUrl = docTitle:fullUrl{action = 'edit'} local editDisplay = message('edit-link-display') local editLink = makeUrlLink(editUrl, editDisplay) local historyUrl = docTitle:fullUrl{action = 'history'} local historyDisplay = message('history-link-display') local historyLink = makeUrlLink(historyUrl, historyDisplay) ret = message('transcluded-from-blurb', {docLink}) .. ' ' .. makeToolbar(editLink, historyLink) .. '<br />' elseif env.subjectSpace == 828 then -- /doc does not exist; ask to create it. local createUrl = docTitle:fullUrl{action = 'edit', preload = message('module-preload')} local createDisplay = message('create-link-display') local createLink = makeUrlLink(createUrl, createDisplay) ret = message('create-module-doc-blurb', {createLink}) .. '<br />' end return ret end function p.makeExperimentBlurb(args, env) --[[ -- Renders the text "Editors can experiment in this template's sandbox (edit | diff) and testcases (edit) pages." -- @args - a table of arguments passed by the user -- @env - environment table containing title objects, etc., generated with p.getEnvironment -- -- Messages: -- 'sandbox-link-display' --> 'sandbox' -- 'sandbox-edit-link-display' --> 'edit' -- 'compare-link-display' --> 'diff' -- 'module-sandbox-preload' --> 'Template:Documentation/preload-module-sandbox' -- 'template-sandbox-preload' --> 'Template:Documentation/preload-sandbox' -- 'sandbox-create-link-display' --> 'create' -- 'mirror-edit-summary' --> 'Create sandbox version of $1' -- 'mirror-link-display' --> 'mirror' -- 'mirror-link-preload' --> 'Template:Documentation/mirror' -- 'sandbox-link-display' --> 'sandbox' -- 'testcases-link-display' --> 'testcases' -- 'testcases-edit-link-display'--> 'edit' -- 'template-sandbox-preload' --> 'Template:Documentation/preload-sandbox' -- 'testcases-create-link-display' --> 'create' -- 'testcases-link-display' --> 'testcases' -- 'testcases-edit-link-display' --> 'edit' -- 'module-testcases-preload' --> 'Template:Documentation/preload-module-testcases' -- 'template-testcases-preload' --> 'Template:Documentation/preload-testcases' -- 'experiment-blurb-module' --> 'Editors can experiment in this module's $1 and $2 pages.' -- 'experiment-blurb-template' --> 'Editors can experiment in this template's $1 and $2 pages.' --]] local subjectSpace = env.subjectSpace local templateTitle = env.templateTitle local sandboxTitle = env.sandboxTitle local testcasesTitle = env.testcasesTitle local templatePage = templateTitle.prefixedText if not subjectSpace or not templateTitle or not sandboxTitle or not testcasesTitle then return nil end -- Make links. local sandboxLinks, testcasesLinks if sandboxTitle.exists then local sandboxPage = sandboxTitle.prefixedText local sandboxDisplay = message('sandbox-link-display') local sandboxLink = makeWikilink(sandboxPage, sandboxDisplay) local sandboxEditUrl = sandboxTitle:fullUrl{action = 'edit'} local sandboxEditDisplay = message('sandbox-edit-link-display') local sandboxEditLink = makeUrlLink(sandboxEditUrl, sandboxEditDisplay) local compareUrl = env.compareUrl local compareLink if compareUrl then local compareDisplay = message('compare-link-display') compareLink = makeUrlLink(compareUrl, compareDisplay) end sandboxLinks = sandboxLink .. ' ' .. makeToolbar(sandboxEditLink, compareLink) else local sandboxPreload if subjectSpace == 828 then sandboxPreload = message('module-sandbox-preload') else sandboxPreload = message('template-sandbox-preload') end local sandboxCreateUrl = sandboxTitle:fullUrl{action = 'edit', preload = sandboxPreload} local sandboxCreateDisplay = message('sandbox-create-link-display') local sandboxCreateLink = makeUrlLink(sandboxCreateUrl, sandboxCreateDisplay) local mirrorSummary = message('mirror-edit-summary', {makeWikilink(templatePage)}) local mirrorPreload = message('mirror-link-preload') local mirrorUrl = sandboxTitle:fullUrl{action = 'edit', preload = mirrorPreload, summary = mirrorSummary} if subjectSpace == 828 then mirrorUrl = sandboxTitle:fullUrl{action = 'edit', preload = templateTitle.prefixedText, summary = mirrorSummary} end local mirrorDisplay = message('mirror-link-display') local mirrorLink = makeUrlLink(mirrorUrl, mirrorDisplay) sandboxLinks = message('sandbox-link-display') .. ' ' .. makeToolbar(sandboxCreateLink, mirrorLink) end if testcasesTitle.exists then local testcasesPage = testcasesTitle.prefixedText local testcasesDisplay = message('testcases-link-display') local testcasesLink = makeWikilink(testcasesPage, testcasesDisplay) local testcasesEditUrl = testcasesTitle:fullUrl{action = 'edit'} local testcasesEditDisplay = message('testcases-edit-link-display') local testcasesEditLink = makeUrlLink(testcasesEditUrl, testcasesEditDisplay) -- for Modules, add testcases run link if exists if testcasesTitle.contentModel == "Scribunto" and testcasesTitle.talkPageTitle and testcasesTitle.talkPageTitle.exists then local testcasesRunLinkDisplay = message('testcases-run-link-display') local testcasesRunLink = makeWikilink(testcasesTitle.talkPageTitle.prefixedText, testcasesRunLinkDisplay) testcasesLinks = testcasesLink .. ' ' .. makeToolbar(testcasesEditLink, testcasesRunLink) else testcasesLinks = testcasesLink .. ' ' .. makeToolbar(testcasesEditLink) end else local testcasesPreload if subjectSpace == 828 then testcasesPreload = message('module-testcases-preload') else testcasesPreload = message('template-testcases-preload') end local testcasesCreateUrl = testcasesTitle:fullUrl{action = 'edit', preload = testcasesPreload} local testcasesCreateDisplay = message('testcases-create-link-display') local testcasesCreateLink = makeUrlLink(testcasesCreateUrl, testcasesCreateDisplay) testcasesLinks = message('testcases-link-display') .. ' ' .. makeToolbar(testcasesCreateLink) end local messageName if subjectSpace == 828 then messageName = 'experiment-blurb-module' else messageName = 'experiment-blurb-template' end return message(messageName, {sandboxLinks, testcasesLinks}) end function p.makeCategoriesBlurb(args, env) --[[ -- Generates the text "Please add categories to the /doc subpage." -- @args - a table of arguments passed by the user -- @env - environment table containing title objects, etc., generated with p.getEnvironment -- Messages: -- 'doc-link-display' --> '/doc' -- 'add-categories-blurb' --> 'Please add categories to the $1 subpage.' --]] local docTitle = env.docTitle if not docTitle then return nil end local docPathLink = makeWikilink(docTitle.prefixedText, message('doc-link-display')) return message('add-categories-blurb', {docPathLink}) end function p.makeSubpagesBlurb(args, env) --[[ -- Generates the "Subpages of this template" link. -- @args - a table of arguments passed by the user -- @env - environment table containing title objects, etc., generated with p.getEnvironment -- Messages: -- 'template-pagetype' --> 'template' -- 'module-pagetype' --> 'module' -- 'default-pagetype' --> 'page' -- 'subpages-link-display' --> 'Subpages of this $1' --]] local subjectSpace = env.subjectSpace local templateTitle = env.templateTitle if not subjectSpace or not templateTitle then return nil end local pagetype if subjectSpace == 10 then pagetype = message('template-pagetype') elseif subjectSpace == 828 then pagetype = message('module-pagetype') else pagetype = message('default-pagetype') end local subpagesLink = makeWikilink( 'Special:PrefixIndex/' .. templateTitle.prefixedText .. '/', message('subpages-link-display', {pagetype}) ) return message('subpages-blurb', {subpagesLink}) end function p.makePrintBlurb(args, env) --[=[ -- Generates the blurb displayed when there is a print version of the template available. -- @args - a table of arguments passed by the user -- @env - environment table containing title objects, etc., generated with p.getEnvironment -- -- Messages: -- 'print-link-display' --> '/Print' -- 'print-blurb' --> 'A [[Help:Books/for experts#Improving the book layout|print version]]' -- .. ' of this template exists at $1.' -- .. ' If you make a change to this template, please update the print version as well.' -- 'display-print-category' --> true -- 'print-category' --> 'Templates with print versions' --]=] local printTitle = env.printTitle if not printTitle then return nil end local ret if printTitle.exists then local printLink = makeWikilink(printTitle.prefixedText, message('print-link-display')) ret = message('print-blurb', {printLink}) local displayPrintCategory = message('display-print-category', nil, 'boolean') if displayPrintCategory then ret = ret .. makeCategoryLink(message('print-category')) end end return ret end ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- -- Tracking categories ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- function p.addTrackingCategories(env) --[[ -- Check if {{documentation}} is transcluded on a /doc or /testcases page. -- @env - environment table containing title objects, etc., generated with p.getEnvironment -- Messages: -- 'display-strange-usage-category' --> true -- 'doc-subpage' --> 'doc' -- 'testcases-subpage' --> 'testcases' -- 'strange-usage-category' --> 'Wikipedia pages with strange ((documentation)) usage' -- -- /testcases pages in the module namespace are not categorised, as they may have -- {{documentation}} transcluded automatically. --]] local title = env.title local subjectSpace = env.subjectSpace if not title or not subjectSpace then return nil end local subpage = title.subpageText local ret = '' if message('display-strange-usage-category', nil, 'boolean') and ( subpage == message('doc-subpage') or subjectSpace ~= 828 and subpage == message('testcases-subpage') ) then ret = ret .. makeCategoryLink(message('strange-usage-category')) end return ret end return p