Difference between revisions of "Module:Documentation/config"

Latest revision as of 21:42, 25 October 2020

Documentation for this module may be created at Module:Documentation/config/doc 

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
--
--                               Configuration for Module:Documentation
--
-- Here you can set the values of the parameters and messages used in Module:Documentation to
-- localise it to your wiki and your language. Unless specified otherwise, values given here
-- should be string values.
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

local cfg = {} -- Do not edit this line.

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
-- Protection template configuration
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

-- cfg['protection-reason-edit']
-- The protection reason for edit-protected templates to pass to
-- [[Module:Protection banner]].
cfg['protection-reason-edit'] = 'template'

--[[
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
-- Sandbox notice configuration
--
-- On sandbox pages the module can display a template notifying users that the current page is a
-- sandbox, and the location of test cases pages, etc. The module decides whether the page is a
-- sandbox or not based on the value of cfg['sandbox-subpage']. The following settings configure the
-- messages that the notices contains.
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
--]]

-- cfg['sandbox-notice-image']
-- The image displayed in the sandbox notice.
cfg['sandbox-notice-image'] = '[[Image:Sandbox.svg|50px|alt=|link=]]'

--[[
-- cfg['sandbox-notice-pagetype-template']
-- cfg['sandbox-notice-pagetype-module']
-- cfg['sandbox-notice-pagetype-other']
-- The page type of the sandbox page. The message that is displayed depends on the current subject
-- namespace. This message is used in either cfg['sandbox-notice-blurb'] or
-- cfg['sandbox-notice-diff-blurb'].
--]]
cfg['sandbox-notice-pagetype-template'] = '[[Wikipedia:Template test cases|template sandbox]] page'
cfg['sandbox-notice-pagetype-module'] = '[[Wikipedia:Template test cases|module sandbox]] page'
cfg['sandbox-notice-pagetype-other'] = 'sandbox page'

--[[
-- cfg['sandbox-notice-blurb']
-- cfg['sandbox-notice-diff-blurb']
-- cfg['sandbox-notice-diff-display']
-- Either cfg['sandbox-notice-blurb'] or cfg['sandbox-notice-diff-blurb'] is the opening sentence
-- of the sandbox notice. The latter has a diff link, but the former does not. $1 is the page
-- type, which is either cfg['sandbox-notice-pagetype-template'],
-- cfg['sandbox-notice-pagetype-module'] or cfg['sandbox-notice-pagetype-other'] depending what
-- namespace we are in. $2 is a link to the main template page, and $3 is a diff link between
-- the sandbox and the main template. The display value of the diff link is set by 
-- cfg['sandbox-notice-compare-link-display'].
--]]
cfg['sandbox-notice-blurb'] = 'This is the $1 for $2.'
cfg['sandbox-notice-diff-blurb'] = 'This is the $1 for $2 ($3).'
cfg['sandbox-notice-compare-link-display'] = 'diff'

--[[
-- cfg['sandbox-notice-testcases-blurb']
-- cfg['sandbox-notice-testcases-link-display']
-- cfg['sandbox-notice-testcases-run-blurb']
-- cfg['sandbox-notice-testcases-run-link-display']
-- cfg['sandbox-notice-testcases-blurb'] is a sentence notifying the user that there is a test cases page
-- corresponding to this sandbox that they can edit. $1 is a link to the test cases page.
-- cfg['sandbox-notice-testcases-link-display'] is the display value for that link.
-- cfg['sandbox-notice-testcases-run-blurb'] is a sentence notifying the user that there is a test cases page
-- corresponding to this sandbox that they can edit, along with a link to run it. $1 is a link to the test
-- cases page, and $2 is a link to the page to run it.
-- cfg['sandbox-notice-testcases-run-link-display'] is the display value for the link to run the test
-- cases.
--]]
cfg['sandbox-notice-testcases-blurb'] = 'See also the companion subpage for $1.'
cfg['sandbox-notice-testcases-link-display'] = 'test cases'
cfg['sandbox-notice-testcases-run-blurb'] = 'See also the companion subpage for $1 ($2).'
cfg['sandbox-notice-testcases-run-link-display'] = 'run'

-- cfg['sandbox-category']
-- A category to add to all template sandboxes.
cfg['sandbox-category'] = 'Template sandboxes'

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
-- Start box configuration
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

-- cfg['documentation-icon-wikitext']
-- The wikitext for the icon shown at the top of the template.
cfg['documentation-icon-wikitext'] = '[[File:Test Template Info-Icon - Version (2).svg|50px|link=|alt=]]'

-- cfg['template-namespace-heading']
-- The heading shown in the template namespace.
cfg['template-namespace-heading'] = 'Template documentation'

-- cfg['module-namespace-heading']
-- The heading shown in the module namespace.
cfg['module-namespace-heading'] = 'Module documentation'

-- cfg['file-namespace-heading']
-- The heading shown in the file namespace.
cfg['file-namespace-heading'] = 'Summary'

-- cfg['other-namespaces-heading']
-- The heading shown in other namespaces.
cfg['other-namespaces-heading'] = 'Documentation'

-- cfg['view-link-display']
-- The text to display for "view" links.
cfg['view-link-display'] = 'view'

-- cfg['edit-link-display']
-- The text to display for "edit" links.
cfg['edit-link-display'] = 'edit'

-- cfg['history-link-display']
-- The text to display for "history" links.
cfg['history-link-display'] = 'history'

-- cfg['purge-link-display']
-- The text to display for "purge" links.
cfg['purge-link-display'] = 'purge'

-- cfg['create-link-display']
-- The text to display for "create" links.
cfg['create-link-display'] = 'create'

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
-- Link box (end box) configuration
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

-- cfg['transcluded-from-blurb']
-- Notice displayed when the docs are transcluded from another page. $1 is a wikilink to that page.
cfg['transcluded-from-blurb'] = 'The above [[Wikipedia:Template documentation|documentation]] is [[Wikipedia:Transclusion|transcluded]] from $1.'

--[[
-- cfg['create-module-doc-blurb']
-- Notice displayed in the module namespace when the documentation subpage does not exist.
-- $1 is a link to create the documentation page with the preload cfg['module-preload'] and the
-- display cfg['create-link-display'].
--]]
cfg['create-module-doc-blurb'] = 'You might want to $1 a documentation page for this [[Wikipedia:Lua|Scribunto module]].'

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
-- Experiment blurb configuration
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

--[[
-- cfg['experiment-blurb-template']
-- cfg['experiment-blurb-module']
-- The experiment blurb is the text inviting editors to experiment in sandbox and test cases pages.
-- It is only shown in the template and module namespaces. With the default English settings, it
-- might look like this:
--
-- Editors can experiment in this template's sandbox (edit | diff) and testcases (edit) pages.
--
-- In this example, "sandbox", "edit", "diff", "testcases", and "edit" would all be links.
--
-- There are two versions, cfg['experiment-blurb-template'] and cfg['experiment-blurb-module'], depending
-- on what namespace we are in.
-- 
-- Parameters:
--
-- $1 is a link to the sandbox page. If the sandbox exists, it is in the following format:
--
--     cfg['sandbox-link-display'] (cfg['sandbox-edit-link-display'] | cfg['compare-link-display'])
-- 
-- If the sandbox doesn't exist, it is in the format:
--
--     cfg['sandbox-link-display'] (cfg['sandbox-create-link-display'] | cfg['mirror-link-display'])
-- 
-- The link for cfg['sandbox-create-link-display'] link preloads the page with cfg['template-sandbox-preload']
-- or cfg['module-sandbox-preload'], depending on the current namespace. The link for cfg['mirror-link-display']
-- loads a default edit summary of cfg['mirror-edit-summary'].
--
-- $2 is a link to the test cases page. If the test cases page exists, it is in the following format:
--
--     cfg['testcases-link-display'] (cfg['testcases-edit-link-display'] | cfg['testcases-run-link-display'])
--
-- If the test cases page doesn't exist, it is in the format:
-- 
--     cfg['testcases-link-display'] (cfg['testcases-create-link-display'])
--
-- If the test cases page doesn't exist, the link for cfg['testcases-create-link-display'] preloads the
-- page with cfg['template-testcases-preload'] or cfg['module-testcases-preload'], depending on the current
-- namespace.
--]]
cfg['experiment-blurb-template'] = "Editors can experiment in this template's $1 and $2 pages."
cfg['experiment-blurb-module'] = "Editors can experiment in this module's $1 and $2 pages."

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
-- Sandbox link configuration
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

-- cfg['sandbox-subpage']
-- The name of the template subpage typically used for sandboxes.
cfg['sandbox-subpage'] = 'sandbox'

-- cfg['template-sandbox-preload']
-- Preload file for template sandbox pages.
cfg['template-sandbox-preload'] = 'Template:Documentation/preload-sandbox'

-- cfg['module-sandbox-preload']
-- Preload file for Lua module sandbox pages.
cfg['module-sandbox-preload'] = 'Template:Documentation/preload-module-sandbox'

-- cfg['sandbox-link-display']
-- The text to display for "sandbox" links.
cfg['sandbox-link-display'] = 'sandbox'

-- cfg['sandbox-edit-link-display']
-- The text to display for sandbox "edit" links.
cfg['sandbox-edit-link-display'] = 'edit'

-- cfg['sandbox-create-link-display']
-- The text to display for sandbox "create" links.
cfg['sandbox-create-link-display'] = 'create'

-- cfg['compare-link-display']
-- The text to display for "compare" links.
cfg['compare-link-display'] = 'diff'

-- cfg['mirror-edit-summary']
-- The default edit summary to use when a user clicks the "mirror" link. $1 is a wikilink to the
-- template page.
cfg['mirror-edit-summary'] = 'Create sandbox version of $1'

-- cfg['mirror-link-display']
-- The text to display for "mirror" links.
cfg['mirror-link-display'] = 'mirror'

-- cfg['mirror-link-preload']
-- The page to preload when a user clicks the "mirror" link.
cfg['mirror-link-preload'] = 'Template:Documentation/mirror'

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
-- Test cases link configuration
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

-- cfg['testcases-subpage']
-- The name of the template subpage typically used for test cases.
cfg['testcases-subpage'] = 'testcases'

-- cfg['template-testcases-preload']
-- Preload file for template test cases pages.
cfg['template-testcases-preload'] = 'Template:Documentation/preload-testcases'

-- cfg['module-testcases-preload']
-- Preload file for Lua module test cases pages.
cfg['module-testcases-preload'] = 'Template:Documentation/preload-module-testcases'

-- cfg['testcases-link-display']
-- The text to display for "testcases" links.
cfg['testcases-link-display'] = 'testcases'

-- cfg['testcases-edit-link-display']
-- The text to display for test cases "edit" links.
cfg['testcases-edit-link-display'] = 'edit'

-- cfg['testcases-run-link-display']
-- The text to display for test cases "run" links.
cfg['testcases-run-link-display'] = 'run'

-- cfg['testcases-create-link-display']
-- The text to display for test cases "create" links.
cfg['testcases-create-link-display'] = 'create'

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
-- Add categories blurb configuration
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

--[[
-- cfg['add-categories-blurb']
-- Text to direct users to add categories to the /doc subpage. Not used if the "content" or
-- "docname fed" arguments are set, as then it is not clear where to add the categories. $1 is a
-- link to the /doc subpage with a display value of cfg['doc-link-display'].
--]]
cfg['add-categories-blurb'] = 'Please add categories to the $1 subpage.'

-- cfg['doc-link-display']
-- The text to display when linking to the /doc subpage.
cfg['doc-link-display'] = '/doc'

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
-- Subpages link configuration
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

--[[
-- cfg['subpages-blurb']
-- The "Subpages of this template" blurb. $1 is a link to the main template's subpages with a
-- display value of cfg['subpages-link-display']. In the English version this blurb is simply
-- the link followed by a period, and the link display provides the actual text.
--]]
cfg['subpages-blurb'] = '$1.'

--[[
-- cfg['subpages-link-display']
-- The text to display for the "subpages of this page" link. $1 is cfg['template-pagetype'],
-- cfg['module-pagetype'] or cfg['default-pagetype'], depending on whether the current page is in
-- the template namespace, the module namespace, or another namespace.
--]]
cfg['subpages-link-display'] = 'Subpages of this $1'

-- cfg['template-pagetype']
-- The pagetype to display for template pages.
cfg['template-pagetype'] = 'template'

-- cfg['module-pagetype']
-- The pagetype to display for Lua module pages.
cfg['module-pagetype'] = 'module'

-- cfg['default-pagetype']
-- The pagetype to display for pages other than templates or Lua modules.
cfg['default-pagetype'] = 'page'

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
-- Doc link configuration
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

-- cfg['doc-subpage']
-- The name of the subpage typically used for documentation pages.
cfg['doc-subpage'] = 'doc'

-- cfg['file-docpage-preload']
-- Preload file for documentation page in the file namespace.
cfg['file-docpage-preload'] = 'Template:Documentation/preload-filespace'

-- cfg['docpage-preload']
-- Preload file for template documentation pages in all namespaces.
cfg['docpage-preload'] = 'Template:Documentation/preload'

-- cfg['module-preload']
-- Preload file for Lua module documentation pages.
cfg['module-preload'] = 'Template:Documentation/preload-module-doc'

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
-- Print version configuration
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

-- cfg['print-subpage']
-- The name of the template subpage used for print versions.
cfg['print-subpage'] = 'Print'

-- cfg['print-link-display']
-- The text to display when linking to the /Print subpage.
cfg['print-link-display'] = '/Print'

-- cfg['print-blurb']
-- Text to display if a /Print subpage exists. $1 is a link to the subpage with a display value of cfg['print-link-display'].
cfg['print-blurb'] = 'A [[Help:Books/for experts#Improving the book layout|print version]] of this template exists at $1.'
	.. ' If you make a change to this template, please update the print version as well.'

-- cfg['display-print-category']
-- Set to true to enable output of cfg['print-category'] if a /Print subpage exists.
-- This should be a boolean value (either true or false).
cfg['display-print-category'] = true

-- cfg['print-category']
-- Category to output if cfg['display-print-category'] is set to true, and a /Print subpage exists.
cfg['print-category'] = 'Templates with print versions'

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
-- HTML and CSS configuration
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

-- cfg['main-div-id']
-- The "id" attribute of the main HTML "div" tag.
cfg['main-div-id'] = 'template-documentation'

-- cfg['main-div-classes']
-- The CSS classes added to the main HTML "div" tag.
cfg['main-div-classes'] = 'template-documentation iezoomfix'

-- cfg['start-box-linkclasses']
-- The CSS classes used for the [view][edit][history] or [create] links in the start box.
cfg['start-box-linkclasses'] = 'mw-editsection-like plainlinks'

-- cfg['start-box-link-id']
-- The HTML "id" attribute for the links in the start box.
cfg['start-box-link-id'] = 'doc_editlinks'

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
-- {{fmbox}} template configuration
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

-- cfg['fmbox-id']
-- The id sent to the "id" parameter of the {{fmbox}} template.
cfg['fmbox-id'] = 'documentation-meta-data'

-- cfg['fmbox-style']
-- The value sent to the style parameter of {{fmbox}}.
cfg['fmbox-style'] = 'background-color: #ecfcf4'

-- cfg['fmbox-textstyle']
-- The value sent to the "textstyle parameter of {{fmbox}}.
cfg['fmbox-textstyle'] = 'font-style: italic'

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
-- Tracking category configuration
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

-- cfg['display-strange-usage-category']
-- Set to true to enable output of cfg['strange-usage-category'] if the module is used on a /doc subpage
-- or a /testcases subpage. This should be a boolean value (either true or false).
cfg['display-strange-usage-category'] = true

-- cfg['strange-usage-category']
-- Category to output if cfg['display-strange-usage-category'] is set to true and the module is used on a
-- /doc subpage or a /testcases subpage.
cfg['strange-usage-category'] = 'Wikipedia pages with strange ((documentation)) usage'

--[[
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
-- End configuration
--
-- Don't edit anything below this line.
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
--]]

return cfg
