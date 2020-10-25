Difference between revisions of "Module:Documentation/config"

Documentation for this module may be created at Module:Documentation/config/doc

---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- -- -- Configuration for Module:Documentation -- -- Here you can set the values of the parameters and messages used in Module:Documentation to -- localise it to your wiki and your language. Unless specified otherwise, values given here -- should be string values. ---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- local cfg = {} -- Do not edit this line. ---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- -- Protection template configuration ---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- -- cfg['protection-reason-edit'] -- The protection reason for edit-protected templates to pass to -- [[Module:Protection banner]]. cfg['protection-reason-edit'] = 'template' --[[ ---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- -- Sandbox notice configuration -- -- On sandbox pages the module can display a template notifying users that the current page is a -- sandbox, and the location of test cases pages, etc. The module decides whether the page is a -- sandbox or not based on the value of cfg['sandbox-subpage']. The following settings configure the -- messages that the notices contains. ---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- --]] -- cfg['sandbox-notice-image'] -- The image displayed in the sandbox notice. cfg['sandbox-notice-image'] = '[[Image:Sandbox.svg|50px|alt=|link=]]' --[[ -- cfg['sandbox-notice-pagetype-template'] -- cfg['sandbox-notice-pagetype-module'] -- cfg['sandbox-notice-pagetype-other'] -- The page type of the sandbox page. The message that is displayed depends on the current subject -- namespace. This message is used in either cfg['sandbox-notice-blurb'] or -- cfg['sandbox-notice-diff-blurb']. --]] cfg['sandbox-notice-pagetype-template'] = '[[Wikipedia:Template test cases|template sandbox]] page' cfg['sandbox-notice-pagetype-module'] = '[[Wikipedia:Template test cases|module sandbox]] page' cfg['sandbox-notice-pagetype-other'] = 'sandbox page' --[[ -- cfg['sandbox-notice-blurb'] -- cfg['sandbox-notice-diff-blurb'] -- cfg['sandbox-notice-diff-display'] -- Either cfg['sandbox-notice-blurb'] or cfg['sandbox-notice-diff-blurb'] is the opening sentence -- of the sandbox notice. The latter has a diff link, but the former does not. $1 is the page -- type, which is either cfg['sandbox-notice-pagetype-template'], -- cfg['sandbox-notice-pagetype-module'] or cfg['sandbox-notice-pagetype-other'] depending what -- namespace we are in. $2 is a link to the main template page, and $3 is a diff link between -- the sandbox and the main template. The display value of the diff link is set by -- cfg['sandbox-notice-compare-link-display']. --]] cfg['sandbox-notice-blurb'] = 'This is the $1 for $2.' cfg['sandbox-notice-diff-blurb'] = 'This is the $1 for $2 ($3).' cfg['sandbox-notice-compare-link-display'] = 'diff' --[[ -- cfg['sandbox-notice-testcases-blurb'] -- cfg['sandbox-notice-testcases-link-display'] -- cfg['sandbox-notice-testcases-run-blurb'] -- cfg['sandbox-notice-testcases-run-link-display'] -- cfg['sandbox-notice-testcases-blurb'] is a sentence notifying the user that there is a test cases page -- corresponding to this sandbox that they can edit. $1 is a link to the test cases page. -- cfg['sandbox-notice-testcases-link-display'] is the display value for that link. -- cfg['sandbox-notice-testcases-run-blurb'] is a sentence notifying the user that there is a test cases page -- corresponding to this sandbox that they can edit, along with a link to run it. $1 is a link to the test -- cases page, and $2 is a link to the page to run it. -- cfg['sandbox-notice-testcases-run-link-display'] is the display value for the link to run the test -- cases. --]] cfg['sandbox-notice-testcases-blurb'] = 'See also the companion subpage for $1.' cfg['sandbox-notice-testcases-link-display'] = 'test cases' cfg['sandbox-notice-testcases-run-blurb'] = 'See also the companion subpage for $1 ($2).' cfg['sandbox-notice-testcases-run-link-display'] = 'run' -- cfg['sandbox-category'] -- A category to add to all template sandboxes. cfg['sandbox-category'] = 'Template sandboxes' ---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- -- Start box configuration ---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- -- cfg['documentation-icon-wikitext'] -- The wikitext for the icon shown at the top of the template. cfg['documentation-icon-wikitext'] = '[[File:Test Template Info-Icon - Version (2).svg|50px|link=|alt=]]' -- cfg['template-namespace-heading'] -- The heading shown in the template namespace. cfg['template-namespace-heading'] = 'Template documentation' -- cfg['module-namespace-heading'] -- The heading shown in the module namespace. cfg['module-namespace-heading'] = 'Module documentation' -- cfg['file-namespace-heading'] -- The heading shown in the file namespace. cfg['file-namespace-heading'] = 'Summary' -- cfg['other-namespaces-heading'] -- The heading shown in other namespaces. cfg['other-namespaces-heading'] = 'Documentation' -- cfg['view-link-display'] -- The text to display for "view" links. cfg['view-link-display'] = 'view' -- cfg['edit-link-display'] -- The text to display for "edit" links. cfg['edit-link-display'] = 'edit' -- cfg['history-link-display'] -- The text to display for "history" links. cfg['history-link-display'] = 'history' -- cfg['purge-link-display'] -- The text to display for "purge" links. cfg['purge-link-display'] = 'purge' -- cfg['create-link-display'] -- The text to display for "create" links. cfg['create-link-display'] = 'create' ---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- -- Link box (end box) configuration ---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- -- cfg['transcluded-from-blurb'] -- Notice displayed when the docs are transcluded from another page. $1 is a wikilink to that page. cfg['transcluded-from-blurb'] = 'The above [[Wikipedia:Template documentation|documentation]] is [[Wikipedia:Transclusion|transcluded]] from $1.' --[[ -- cfg['create-module-doc-blurb'] -- Notice displayed in the module namespace when the documentation subpage does not exist. -- $1 is a link to create the documentation page with the preload cfg['module-preload'] and the -- display cfg['create-link-display']. --]] cfg['create-module-doc-blurb'] = 'You might want to $1 a documentation page for this [[Wikipedia:Lua|Scribunto module]].' ---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- -- Experiment blurb configuration ---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- --[[ -- cfg['experiment-blurb-template'] -- cfg['experiment-blurb-module'] -- The experiment blurb is the text inviting editors to experiment in sandbox and test cases pages. -- It is only shown in the template and module namespaces. With the default English settings, it -- might look like this: -- -- Editors can experiment in this template's sandbox (edit | diff) and testcases (edit) pages. -- -- In this example, "sandbox", "edit", "diff", "testcases", and "edit" would all be links. -- -- There are two versions, cfg['experiment-blurb-template'] and cfg['experiment-blurb-module'], depending -- on what namespace we are in. -- -- Parameters: -- -- $1 is a link to the sandbox page. If the sandbox exists, it is in the following format: -- -- cfg['sandbox-link-display'] (cfg['sandbox-edit-link-display'] | cfg['compare-link-display']) -- -- If the sandbox doesn't exist, it is in the format: -- -- cfg['sandbox-link-display'] (cfg['sandbox-create-link-display'] | cfg['mirror-link-display']) -- -- The link for cfg['sandbox-create-link-display'] link preloads the page with cfg['template-sandbox-preload'] -- or cfg['module-sandbox-preload'], depending on the current namespace. The link for cfg['mirror-link-display'] -- loads a default edit summary of cfg['mirror-edit-summary']. -- -- $2 is a link to the test cases page. If the test cases page exists, it is in the following format: -- -- cfg['testcases-link-display'] (cfg['testcases-edit-link-display'] | cfg['testcases-run-link-display']) -- -- If the test cases page doesn't exist, it is in the format: -- -- cfg['testcases-link-display'] (cfg['testcases-create-link-display']) -- -- If the test cases page doesn't exist, the link for cfg['testcases-create-link-display'] preloads the -- page with cfg['template-testcases-preload'] or cfg['module-testcases-preload'], depending on the current -- namespace. --]] cfg['experiment-blurb-template'] = "Editors can experiment in this template's $1 and $2 pages." cfg['experiment-blurb-module'] = "Editors can experiment in this module's $1 and $2 pages." ---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- -- Sandbox link configuration ---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- -- cfg['sandbox-subpage'] -- The name of the template subpage typically used for sandboxes. cfg['sandbox-subpage'] = 'sandbox' -- cfg['template-sandbox-preload'] -- Preload file for template sandbox pages. cfg['template-sandbox-preload'] = 'Template:Documentation/preload-sandbox' -- cfg['module-sandbox-preload'] -- Preload file for Lua module sandbox pages. cfg['module-sandbox-preload'] = 'Template:Documentation/preload-module-sandbox' -- cfg['sandbox-link-display'] -- The text to display for "sandbox" links. cfg['sandbox-link-display'] = 'sandbox' -- cfg['sandbox-edit-link-display'] -- The text to display for sandbox "edit" links. cfg['sandbox-edit-link-display'] = 'edit' -- cfg['sandbox-create-link-display'] -- The text to display for sandbox "create" links. cfg['sandbox-create-link-display'] = 'create' -- cfg['compare-link-display'] -- The text to display for "compare" links. cfg['compare-link-display'] = 'diff' -- cfg['mirror-edit-summary'] -- The default edit summary to use when a user clicks the "mirror" link. $1 is a wikilink to the -- template page. cfg['mirror-edit-summary'] = 'Create sandbox version of $1' -- cfg['mirror-link-display'] -- The text to display for "mirror" links. cfg['mirror-link-display'] = 'mirror' -- cfg['mirror-link-preload'] -- The page to preload when a user clicks the "mirror" link. cfg['mirror-link-preload'] = 'Template:Documentation/mirror' ---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- -- Test cases link configuration ---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- -- cfg['testcases-subpage'] -- The name of the template subpage typically used for test cases. cfg['testcases-subpage'] = 'testcases' -- cfg['template-testcases-preload'] -- Preload file for template test cases pages. cfg['template-testcases-preload'] = 'Template:Documentation/preload-testcases' -- cfg['module-testcases-preload'] -- Preload file for Lua module test cases pages. cfg['module-testcases-preload'] = 'Template:Documentation/preload-module-testcases' -- cfg['testcases-link-display'] -- The text to display for "testcases" links. cfg['testcases-link-display'] = 'testcases' -- cfg['testcases-edit-link-display'] -- The text to display for test cases "edit" links. cfg['testcases-edit-link-display'] = 'edit' -- cfg['testcases-run-link-display'] -- The text to display for test cases "run" links. cfg['testcases-run-link-display'] = 'run' -- cfg['testcases-create-link-display'] -- The text to display for test cases "create" links. cfg['testcases-create-link-display'] = 'create' ---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- -- Add categories blurb configuration ---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- --[[ -- cfg['add-categories-blurb'] -- Text to direct users to add categories to the /doc subpage. Not used if the "content" or -- "docname fed" arguments are set, as then it is not clear where to add the categories. $1 is a -- link to the /doc subpage with a display value of cfg['doc-link-display']. --]] cfg['add-categories-blurb'] = 'Please add categories to the $1 subpage.' -- cfg['doc-link-display'] -- The text to display when linking to the /doc subpage. cfg['doc-link-display'] = '/doc' ---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- -- Subpages link configuration ---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- --[[ -- cfg['subpages-blurb'] -- The "Subpages of this template" blurb. $1 is a link to the main template's subpages with a -- display value of cfg['subpages-link-display']. In the English version this blurb is simply -- the link followed by a period, and the link display provides the actual text. --]] cfg['subpages-blurb'] = '$1.' --[[ -- cfg['subpages-link-display'] -- The text to display for the "subpages of this page" link. $1 is cfg['template-pagetype'], -- cfg['module-pagetype'] or cfg['default-pagetype'], depending on whether the current page is in -- the template namespace, the module namespace, or another namespace. --]] cfg['subpages-link-display'] = 'Subpages of this $1' -- cfg['template-pagetype'] -- The pagetype to display for template pages. cfg['template-pagetype'] = 'template' -- cfg['module-pagetype'] -- The pagetype to display for Lua module pages. cfg['module-pagetype'] = 'module' -- cfg['default-pagetype'] -- The pagetype to display for pages other than templates or Lua modules. cfg['default-pagetype'] = 'page' ---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- -- Doc link configuration ---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- -- cfg['doc-subpage'] -- The name of the subpage typically used for documentation pages. cfg['doc-subpage'] = 'doc' -- cfg['file-docpage-preload'] -- Preload file for documentation page in the file namespace. cfg['file-docpage-preload'] = 'Template:Documentation/preload-filespace' -- cfg['docpage-preload'] -- Preload file for template documentation pages in all namespaces. cfg['docpage-preload'] = 'Template:Documentation/preload' -- cfg['module-preload'] -- Preload file for Lua module documentation pages. cfg['module-preload'] = 'Template:Documentation/preload-module-doc' ---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- -- Print version configuration ---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- -- cfg['print-subpage'] -- The name of the template subpage used for print versions. cfg['print-subpage'] = 'Print' -- cfg['print-link-display'] -- The text to display when linking to the /Print subpage. cfg['print-link-display'] = '/Print' -- cfg['print-blurb'] -- Text to display if a /Print subpage exists. $1 is a link to the subpage with a display value of cfg['print-link-display']. cfg['print-blurb'] = 'A [[Help:Books/for experts#Improving the book layout|print version]] of this template exists at $1.' .. ' If you make a change to this template, please update the print version as well.' -- cfg['display-print-category'] -- Set to true to enable output of cfg['print-category'] if a /Print subpage exists. -- This should be a boolean value (either true or false). cfg['display-print-category'] = true -- cfg['print-category'] -- Category to output if cfg['display-print-category'] is set to true, and a /Print subpage exists. cfg['print-category'] = 'Templates with print versions' ---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- -- HTML and CSS configuration ---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- -- cfg['main-div-id'] -- The "id" attribute of the main HTML "div" tag. cfg['main-div-id'] = 'template-documentation' -- cfg['main-div-classes'] -- The CSS classes added to the main HTML "div" tag. cfg['main-div-classes'] = 'template-documentation iezoomfix' -- cfg['start-box-linkclasses'] -- The CSS classes used for the [view][edit][history] or [create] links in the start box. cfg['start-box-linkclasses'] = 'mw-editsection-like plainlinks' -- cfg['start-box-link-id'] -- The HTML "id" attribute for the links in the start box. cfg['start-box-link-id'] = 'doc_editlinks' ---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- -- {{fmbox}} template configuration ---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- -- cfg['fmbox-id'] -- The id sent to the "id" parameter of the {{fmbox}} template. cfg['fmbox-id'] = 'documentation-meta-data' -- cfg['fmbox-style'] -- The value sent to the style parameter of {{fmbox}}. cfg['fmbox-style'] = 'background-color: #ecfcf4' -- cfg['fmbox-textstyle'] -- The value sent to the "textstyle parameter of {{fmbox}}. cfg['fmbox-textstyle'] = 'font-style: italic' ---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- -- Tracking category configuration ---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- -- cfg['display-strange-usage-category'] -- Set to true to enable output of cfg['strange-usage-category'] if the module is used on a /doc subpage -- or a /testcases subpage. This should be a boolean value (either true or false). cfg['display-strange-usage-category'] = true -- cfg['strange-usage-category'] -- Category to output if cfg['display-strange-usage-category'] is set to true and the module is used on a -- /doc subpage or a /testcases subpage. cfg['strange-usage-category'] = 'Wikipedia pages with strange ((documentation)) usage' --[[ ---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- -- End configuration -- -- Don't edit anything below this line. ---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- --]] return cfg