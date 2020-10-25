Difference between revisions of "Module:Effective protection level"

Documentation for this module may be created at Module:Effective protection level/doc

local p = {} -- Returns the permission required to perform a given action on a given title. -- If no title is specified, the title of the page being displayed is used. function p._main(action, pagename) local title if type(pagename) == 'table' and pagename.prefixedText then title = pagename elseif pagename then title = mw.title.new(pagename) else title = mw.title.getCurrentTitle() end pagename = title.prefixedText if action == 'autoreview' then local level = mw.ext.FlaggedRevs.getStabilitySettings(title) level = level and level.autoreview if level == 'review' then return 'reviewer' elseif level ~= '' then return level else return nil -- not '*'. a page not being PC-protected is distinct from it being PC-protected with anyone able to review. also not '', as that would mean PC-protected but nobody can review end elseif action ~= 'edit' and action ~= 'move' and action ~= 'create' and action ~= 'upload' and action ~= 'undelete' then error( 'First parameter must be one of edit, move, create, upload, undelete, autoreview', 2 ) end if title.namespace == 8 then -- MediaWiki namespace if title.text:sub(-3) == '.js' or title.text:sub(-4) == '.css' or title.contentModel == 'javascript' or title.contentModel == 'css' then -- site JS or CSS page return 'interfaceadmin' else -- any non-JS/CSS MediaWiki page return 'sysop' end elseif title.namespace == 2 and title.isSubpage then if title.contentModel == 'javascript' or title.contentModel == 'css' then -- user JS or CSS page return 'interfaceadmin' elseif title.contentModel == 'json' then -- user JSON page return 'sysop' end end if action == 'undelete' then return 'sysop' end local level = title.protectionLevels[action] and title.protectionLevels[action][1] if level == 'sysop' or level == 'editprotected' then return 'sysop' elseif title.cascadingProtection.restrictions[action] and title.cascadingProtection.restrictions[action][1] then -- used by a cascading-protected page return 'sysop' elseif level == 'templateeditor' then return 'templateeditor' elseif action == 'move' then local blacklistentry = mw.ext.TitleBlacklist.test('edit', pagename) -- Testing action edit is correct, since this is for the source page. The target page name gets tested with action move. if blacklistentry and not blacklistentry.params.autoconfirmed then return 'templateeditor' elseif title.namespace == 6 then return 'filemover' elseif level == 'extendedconfirmed' then return 'extendedconfirmed' else return 'autoconfirmed' end end local blacklistentry = mw.ext.TitleBlacklist.test(action, pagename) if blacklistentry then if not blacklistentry.params.autoconfirmed then return 'templateeditor' elseif level == 'extendedconfirmed' then return 'extendedconfirmed' else return 'autoconfirmed' end elseif level == 'editsemiprotected' then -- create-semiprotected pages return this for some reason return 'autoconfirmed' elseif level then return level elseif action == 'upload' then return 'autoconfirmed' elseif action == 'create' and title.namespace % 2 == 0 and title.namespace ~= 118 then -- You need to be registered, but not autoconfirmed, to create non-talk pages other than drafts return 'user' else return '*' end end setmetatable(p, { __index = function(t, k) return function(frame) return t._main(k, frame.args[1]) end end }) return p