Difference between revisions of "Module:High-use"

local p = {} local _fetch = require('Module:Transclusion_count').fetch function p.num(frame, count) if count == nil then count = _fetch(frame) end -- Build output string local return_value = "" if count == nil then if frame.args[1] == "risk" then return_value = "a very large number of" else return_value = "many" end else -- Use 2 significant figures for smaller numbers and 3 for larger ones local sigfig = 2 if count >= 100000 then sigfig = 3 end -- Prepare to round to appropriate number of sigfigs local f = math.floor(math.log10(count)) - sigfig + 1 -- Round and insert "approximately" or "+" when appropriate if (frame.args[2] == "yes") or (mw.ustring.sub(frame.args[1],-1) == "+") then -- Round down return_value = string.format("%s+", mw.getContentLanguage():formatNum(math.floor( (count / 10^(f)) ) * (10^(f))) ) else -- Round to nearest return_value = string.format("approximately %s", mw.getContentLanguage():formatNum(math.floor( (count / 10^(f)) + 0.5) * (10^(f))) ) end -- Insert percent of pages if frame.args["all-pages"] and frame.args["all-pages"] ~= "" then local percent = math.floor( ( (count/frame:callParserFunction('NUMBEROFPAGES', 'R') ) * 100) + 0.5) return_value = string.format("%s pages, or roughly %s%% of all", return_value, percent) end end return return_value end -- Actions if there is a large (greater than or equal to 100,000) transclusion count function p.risk(frame) local return_value = "" if frame.args[1] == "risk" then return_value = "risk" else local count = _fetch(frame) if count and count >= 100000 then return_value = "risk" end end return return_value end function p.text(frame, count) local bot_text = "



----

Transclusion count updated automatically ([[Template:High-use/doc#Technical details|see documentation]])." if frame.args["nobot"] == true then bot_text = "" end if count == nil then count = _fetch(frame) end local return_value = {} local title = mw.title.getCurrentTitle() if title.subpageText == "doc" or title.subpageText == "sandbox" then title = title.basePageTitle end local templatecount = string.format("https://templatecount.toolforge.org/index.php?lang=en&namespace=%s&name=%s",mw.title.getCurrentTitle().namespace,mw.uri.encode(title.text)) local used_on_text = string.format("'''This %s is used on [%s %s pages]'''", (mw.title.getCurrentTitle().namespace == 828 and "Lua module" or "template"), templatecount, p.num(frame, count) ) local sandbox_text = string.format("%s's [[%s/sandbox|/sandbox]] or [[%s/testcases|/testcases]] subpages%s ", (mw.title.getCurrentTitle().namespace == 828 and "module" or "template"), title.fullText, title.fullText, (mw.title.getCurrentTitle().namespace == 828 and "." or ", or in your own [[Wikipedia:Subpages#How to create user subpages|user subpage]].") ) if (frame.args[1] == "risk" or (count and count >= 100000) ) then local info = "" if frame.args["info"] and frame.args["info"] ~= "" then info = "<br />" .. frame.args["info"] end sandbox_text = string.format(".%s<br /> To avoid major disruption and server load, any changes should be tested in the %sThe tested changes can be added to this page in a single edit. ", info, sandbox_text ) else sandbox_text = string.format(" and changes may be widely noticed. Test changes in the %s", sandbox_text ) end local discussion_text = "Consider discussing changes " if frame.args["2"] and frame.args["2"] ~= "" and frame.args["2"] ~= "yes" then discussion_text = string.format("%sat [[%s]]", discussion_text, frame.args["2"]) else discussion_text = string.format("%son the [[%s|talk page]]", discussion_text, title.talkPageTitle.fullText ) end return table.concat({used_on_text, sandbox_text, discussion_text, " before implementing them.", bot_text}) end function p.main(frame) local count = _fetch(frame) local return_value = "" local image = "[[File:Ambox warning yellow.svg|40px|alt=Warning|link=]]" local type_param = "style" if (frame.args[1] == "risk" or (count and count >= 100000) ) then image = "[[File:Ambox warning orange.svg|40px|alt=Warning|link=]]" type_param = "content" end if frame.args["form"] == "editnotice" then return_value = frame:expandTemplate{ title = 'editnotice', args = { ["image"] = image, ["text"] = p.text(frame, count), ["expiry"] = (frame.args["expiry"] or "") } } else return_value = frame:expandTemplate{ title = 'ombox', args = { ["type"] = type_param, ["image"] = image, ["text"] = p.text(frame, count), ["expiry"] = (frame.args["expiry"] or "") } } end return return_value end return p