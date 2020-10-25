Difference between revisions of "Module:Icon/data"

Documentation for this module may be created at Module:Icon/data/doc

-- This module stores icon data for [[Module:Icon]]. -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- -- Icon data -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- local data = { fa = { image = "Featured article star.svg", tooltip = "Featured article", }, far = { image = "Cscr-star piece.png", tooltip = "Featured article review", }, farc = { image = "Cscr-star piece.png", tooltip = "Featured article removal candidate", }, ffa = { aliases = {"dfa"}, image = "Featured article star - cross.svg", tooltip = "Former featured article", }, fac = { aliases = {"fan"}, image = "Cscr-candidate.svg", tooltip = "Featured article candidate", }, ffac = { aliases = {"nofa"}, image = "Featured article star - cross.svg", tooltip = "Failed featured article candidate", }, fl = { image = "Featured article star.svg", tooltip = "Featured list", }, flrc = { aliases = {"flr"}, image = "Cscr-star piece.png", tooltip = "Featured list removal candidate", }, ffl = { aliases = {"dfl"}, image = "Cscr-featured-strike.svg", tooltip = "Former featured list", }, flc = { aliases = {"fln"}, image = "Cscr-candidate.svg", tooltip = "Featured list candidate", }, fflc = { aliases = {"nofl"}, image = "Cscr-former.svg", tooltip = "Failed featured list candidate", }, a = { image = "Symbol a class.svg", tooltip = "A-Class article", }, dac = { aliases = {"daa"}, image = "Symbol unsupport A vote.svg", tooltip = "Demoted A-Class article", }, acc = { aliases = {"acn", "aac"}, image = "A candidate.svg", tooltip = "A-Class article candidate", }, noac = { aliases = {"faac"}, image = "Symbol unsupport A vote.svg", tooltip = "Failed A-Class article candidate", }, ga = { image = "Symbol support vote.svg", tooltip = "Good article", }, gar = { image = "GA Candidate Neutral vote(ChaosNil).svg", tooltip = "Good article reassessment", }, dga = { image = "Symbol unsupport vote.svg", tooltip = "Delisted good article", }, gan = { aliases = {"gac"}, image = "GA candidate.svg", tooltip = "Good article nominee", }, ga2 = { image = "Symbol neutral vote.svg", tooltip = "Good article, 2nd opinion", }, gah = { image = "Symbol wait.svg", tooltip = "Good article on hold", }, fgan = { aliases = {"noga", "gaf", "gf"}, image = "Symbol oppose vote.svg", tooltip = "Failed good article nominee", }, fp = { image = "Cscr-featured.svg", tooltip = "Featured picture", }, fpc = { aliases = {"fpn"}, image = "Cscr-candidate.svg", tooltip = "Featured picture candidate", }, ffp = { image = "Cscr-former.svg", tooltip = "Former featured picture", }, vp = { image = "ENWP VP Logo.svg", tooltip = "Valued picture", }, vpc = { image = "Valued pics 1.svg", tooltip = "Valued picture candidate", }, fs = { image = "Cscr-featured.svg", tooltip = "Featured sound", }, ffs = { image = "Cscr-former.svg", tooltip = "Former featured sound", }, fsc = { image = "Cscr-candidate.svg", tooltip = "Featured sound candidate", }, fpo = { image = "Linecons big-star.svg", tooltip = "Before the featured portal process ceased in 2017, this had been designated as a featured portal.", }, fpor = { image = "Cscr-star piece.png", tooltip = "Featured portal review", }, ffpo = { image = "Featured article star - cross.svg", tooltip = "Former featured portal", }, fpoc = { image = "Cscr-candidate.svg", tooltip = "Featured portal candidate", }, ft = { image = "Cscr-featuredtopic.svg", tooltip = "Featured topic", }, ftrc = { image = "Cscr-star piece.png", tooltip = "Featured topic removal candidate", }, fft = { aliases = {"dft"}, image = "DFT candidate_cluster.svg", tooltip = "Former featured topic", }, ftc = { aliases = {"ftn"}, image = "FT candidate cluster.svg", tooltip = "Featured topic candidate", }, gt = { image = "Support cluster.svg", tooltip = "Good topic", }, gtrc = { image = "Symbol unsupport vote.svg", tooltip = "Good topic removal candidate", }, gtc = { aliases = {"gtn"}, image = "GA candidate cluster.svg", tooltip = "Good topic candidate", }, bplus = { aliases = {"b+"}, image = "Symbol bplus class.svg", tooltip = "Bplus-Class article", }, b = { image = "Symbol b class.svg", tooltip = "B-Class article", }, br = { aliases = {"bcr"}, image = "Bclass-checklist.svg", tooltip = "B-Class review", }, c = { image = "Symbol c class.svg", tooltip = "C-Class article", }, start = { image = "Symbol start class.svg", tooltip = "Start-Class article", }, stub = { image = "Symbol stub class.svg", tooltip = "Stub-Class article", }, list = { aliases = {"comparison"}, image = "Symbol list class.svg", tooltip = "List-Class article", }, no = { image = "Crystal button cancel.svg", tooltip = "Unknown-Class article", }, book = { image = "Symbol book class2.svg", tooltip = "Wikipedia book", }, category = { aliases = {"cat", "categ"}, image = "Folder Hexagonal Icon.svg", tooltip = "Category", }, disambiguation = { aliases = {"dab", "disamb", "disambig"}, image = "Symbol dab class.svg", tooltip = "Disambiguation page", }, image = { aliases = {"file"}, image = "Video-x-generic.svg", tooltip = "File", }, needed = { image = "Symbol needed class.svg", tooltip = "Needed article", }, outline = { image = "Global thinking.svg", tooltip = "Outline", }, portal = { image = "Portal-puzzle.svg", tooltip = "Portal", }, project = { image = "Symbol information vote.svg", tooltip = "Project page", }, redirect = { aliases = {"red", "redir"}, image = "Symbol redirect vote2.svg", tooltip = "Redirect", }, template = { aliases = {"temp", "templ"}, image = "Symbol template class.svg", tooltip = "Template", }, essay = { image = "Essay.svg", tooltip = "Essay", }, na = { image = "Symbol neutral vote.svg", tooltip = "Non-article page", }, aa = { image = "Yes check.svg", tooltip = "Audited article of limited subject matter", }, da = { image = "Symbol oppose vote.svg", tooltip = "Demoted article", }, dyk = { image = "Symbol question.svg", tooltip = "Did You Know?", }, dyk2 = { image = "DYK questionmark icon.svg", tooltip = "Did You Know?", }, pr = { image = "Nuvola apps kedit.png", tooltip = "Peer review", }, ppr = { image = "Nuvola apps kedit.png", tooltip = "Portal peer review", }, q = { aliases = {"question"}, image = "Symbol question.svg", tooltip = "Question", }, qi = { image = "Quality images logo.svg", tooltip = "Quality image on Wikimedia Commons", }, vi = { image = "Valued image seal.svg", tooltip = "Valued image on Wikimedia Commons", }, tfa = { image = "Wikipedia-logo.svg", tooltip = "Today's Featured Article", }, tfl = { image = "Wikipedia-logo.svg", tooltip = "Today's Featured List", }, itn = { image = "Globe current.svg", tooltip = "In The News", }, otd = { image = "Nuvola apps date.svg", tooltip = "On This Day", }, wikiproject = { image = "People icon.svg", tooltip = "WikiProject", }, wikipedia = { image = "Wikipedia-logo.svg", tooltip = "Wikipedia page", }, commons = { image = "Commons-logo.svg", tooltip = "Commons page", }, wikiquote = { image = "Wikiquote-logo.svg", tooltip = "Wikiquote page", }, wikiversity = { image = "Wikiversity-logo.svg", tooltip = "Wikiversity page", }, wikibooks = { image = "Wikibooks-logo.svg", tooltip = "Wikibooks page", }, wikisource = { image = "Wikisource-logo.svg", tooltip = "Wikisource page", }, wiktionary = { image = "Wiktionary-logo.svg", tooltip = "Wiktionary page", }, wikinews = { image = "Wikinews-logo.svg", tooltip = "Wikinews page", }, wikispecies = { image = "Wikispecies-logo.svg", tooltip = "Wikispecies page", }, wikidata = { image = "Wikidata-logo.svg", tooltip = "Wikidata page", }, wikivoyage = { image = "Wikivoyage-logo.svg", tooltip = "Wikivoyage page", }, meta = { image = "Wikimedia Community Logo.svg", tooltip = "Meta-wiki page", }, four = { image = "Four Award.svg", tooltip = "Four Award", }, million = { image = "Million award logo.svg", tooltip = "Million Award", }, module = { image = "Lua-logo-nolabel.svg", tooltip = "Module", }, vital = { image = "Círculos_Concéntricos.svg", tooltip = "Vital article", }, _DEFAULT = { image = "Symbol question.svg", } } -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- -- End icon data -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- -- Make aliases work the same as normal keys, and remove the "aliases" subtables. for k, t in pairs(data) do if t.aliases then for i, alias in ipairs(t.aliases) do data[alias] = t end t.aliases = nil end data[k] = t end return data