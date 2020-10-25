Difference between revisions of "Module:Icon/data"

Pindula

Latest revision as of 21:42, 25 October 2020

-- This module stores icon data for [[Module:Icon]].

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
-- Icon data
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

local data = {
	fa = {
		image = "Featured article star.svg",
		tooltip = "Featured article",
	},
	far = {
		image = "Cscr-star piece.png",
		tooltip = "Featured article review",
	},
	farc = {
		image = "Cscr-star piece.png",
		tooltip = "Featured article removal candidate",
	},
	ffa = {
		aliases = {"dfa"},
		image = "Featured article star - cross.svg",
		tooltip = "Former featured article",
	},
	fac = {
		aliases = {"fan"},
		image = "Cscr-candidate.svg",
		tooltip = "Featured article candidate",
	},
	ffac = {
		aliases = {"nofa"},
		image = "Featured article star - cross.svg",
		tooltip = "Failed featured article candidate",
	},
	fl = {
		image = "Featured article star.svg",
		tooltip = "Featured list",
	},
	flrc = {
		aliases = {"flr"},
		image = "Cscr-star piece.png",
		tooltip = "Featured list removal candidate",
	},
	ffl = {
		aliases = {"dfl"},
		image = "Cscr-featured-strike.svg",
		tooltip = "Former featured list",
	},
	flc = {
		aliases = {"fln"},
		image = "Cscr-candidate.svg",
		tooltip = "Featured list candidate",
	},
	fflc = {
		aliases = {"nofl"},
		image = "Cscr-former.svg",
		tooltip = "Failed featured list candidate",
	},
	a = {
		image = "Symbol a class.svg",
		tooltip = "A-Class article",
	},
	dac = {
		aliases = {"daa"},
		image = "Symbol unsupport A vote.svg",
		tooltip = "Demoted A-Class article",
	},
	acc = {
		aliases = {"acn", "aac"},
		image = "A candidate.svg",
		tooltip = "A-Class article candidate",
	},
	noac = {
		aliases = {"faac"},
		image = "Symbol unsupport A vote.svg",
		tooltip = "Failed A-Class article candidate",
	},
	ga = {
		image = "Symbol support vote.svg",
		tooltip = "Good article",
	},
	gar = {
		image = "GA Candidate Neutral vote(ChaosNil).svg",
		tooltip = "Good article reassessment",
	},
	dga = {
		image = "Symbol unsupport vote.svg",
		tooltip = "Delisted good article",
	},
	gan = {
		aliases = {"gac"},
		image = "GA candidate.svg",
		tooltip = "Good article nominee",
	},
	ga2 = {
		image = "Symbol neutral vote.svg",
		tooltip = "Good article, 2nd opinion",
	},
	gah = {
		image = "Symbol wait.svg",
		tooltip = "Good article on hold",
	},
	fgan = {
		aliases = {"noga", "gaf", "gf"},
		image = "Symbol oppose vote.svg",
		tooltip = "Failed good article nominee",
	},
	fp = {
		image = "Cscr-featured.svg",
		tooltip = "Featured picture",
	},
	fpc = {
		aliases = {"fpn"},
		image = "Cscr-candidate.svg",
		tooltip = "Featured picture candidate",
	},
	ffp = {
		image = "Cscr-former.svg",
		tooltip = "Former featured picture",
	},
	vp = {
		image = "ENWP VP Logo.svg",
		tooltip = "Valued picture",
	},
	vpc = {
		image = "Valued pics 1.svg",
		tooltip = "Valued picture candidate",
	},
	fs = {
		image = "Cscr-featured.svg",
		tooltip = "Featured sound",
	},
	ffs = {
		image = "Cscr-former.svg",
		tooltip = "Former featured sound",
	},
	fsc = {
		image = "Cscr-candidate.svg",
		tooltip = "Featured sound candidate",
	},
	fpo = {
		image = "Linecons big-star.svg",
		tooltip = "Before the featured portal process ceased in 2017, this had been designated as a featured portal.",
	},
	fpor = {
		image = "Cscr-star piece.png",
		tooltip = "Featured portal review",
	},
	ffpo = {
		image = "Featured article star - cross.svg",
		tooltip = "Former featured portal",
	},
	fpoc = {
		image = "Cscr-candidate.svg",
		tooltip = "Featured portal candidate",
	},
	ft = {
		image = "Cscr-featuredtopic.svg",
		tooltip = "Featured topic",
	},
	ftrc = {
		image = "Cscr-star piece.png",
		tooltip = "Featured topic removal candidate",
	},
	fft = {
		aliases = {"dft"},
		image = "DFT candidate_cluster.svg",
		tooltip = "Former featured topic",
	},
	ftc = {
		aliases = {"ftn"},
		image = "FT candidate cluster.svg",
		tooltip = "Featured topic candidate",
	},
	gt = {
		image = "Support cluster.svg",
		tooltip = "Good topic",
	},
	gtrc = {
		image = "Symbol unsupport vote.svg",
		tooltip = "Good topic removal candidate",
	},
	gtc = {
		aliases = {"gtn"},
		image = "GA candidate cluster.svg",
		tooltip = "Good topic candidate",
	},
	bplus = {
		aliases = {"b+"},
		image = "Symbol bplus class.svg",
		tooltip = "Bplus-Class article",
	},
	b = {
		image = "Symbol b class.svg",
		tooltip = "B-Class article",
	},
	br = {
		aliases = {"bcr"},
		image = "Bclass-checklist.svg",
		tooltip = "B-Class review",
	},
	c = {
		image = "Symbol c class.svg",
		tooltip = "C-Class article",
	},
	start = {
		image = "Symbol start class.svg",
		tooltip = "Start-Class article",
	},
	stub = {
		image = "Symbol stub class.svg",
		tooltip = "Stub-Class article",
	},
	list = {
		aliases = {"comparison"},
		image = "Symbol list class.svg",
		tooltip = "List-Class article",
	},
	no = {
		image = "Crystal button cancel.svg",
		tooltip = "Unknown-Class article",
	},
	book = {
		image = "Symbol book class2.svg",
		tooltip = "Wikipedia book",
	},
	category = {
		aliases = {"cat", "categ"},
		image = "Folder Hexagonal Icon.svg",
		tooltip = "Category",
	},
	disambiguation = {
		aliases = {"dab", "disamb", "disambig"},
		image = "Symbol dab class.svg",
		tooltip = "Disambiguation page",
	},
	image = {
		aliases = {"file"},
		image = "Video-x-generic.svg",
		tooltip = "File",
	},
    needed = {
        image = "Symbol needed class.svg",
        tooltip = "Needed article",
    },
	outline = {
		image = "Global thinking.svg",
		tooltip = "Outline",
	},
        portal = {
		image = "Portal-puzzle.svg",
		tooltip = "Portal",
	},
	project = {
		image = "Symbol information vote.svg",
		tooltip = "Project page",
	},
	redirect = {
		aliases = {"red", "redir"},
		image = "Symbol redirect vote2.svg",
		tooltip = "Redirect",
	},
	template = {
		aliases = {"temp", "templ"},
		image = "Symbol template class.svg",
		tooltip = "Template",
	},
	essay = {
		image = "Essay.svg",
		tooltip = "Essay",
	},
	na = {
		image = "Symbol neutral vote.svg",
		tooltip = "Non-article page",
	},
	aa = {
		image = "Yes check.svg",
		tooltip = "Audited article of limited subject matter",
	},
	da = {
		image = "Symbol oppose vote.svg",
		tooltip = "Demoted article",
	},
	dyk = {
		image = "Symbol question.svg",
		tooltip = "Did You Know?",
	},
	dyk2 = {
		image = "DYK questionmark icon.svg",
		tooltip = "Did You Know?",
	},
	pr = {
		image = "Nuvola apps kedit.png",
		tooltip = "Peer review",
	},
	ppr = {
		image = "Nuvola apps kedit.png",
		tooltip = "Portal peer review",
	},
	q = {
		aliases = {"question"},
		image = "Symbol question.svg",
		tooltip = "Question",
	},
	qi = {
		image = "Quality images logo.svg",
		tooltip = "Quality image on Wikimedia Commons",
	},
	vi = {
		image = "Valued image seal.svg",
		tooltip = "Valued image on Wikimedia Commons",
	},
	tfa = {
		image = "Wikipedia-logo.svg",
		tooltip = "Today's Featured Article",
	},
	tfl = {
		image = "Wikipedia-logo.svg",
		tooltip = "Today's Featured List",
	},
	itn = {
		image = "Globe current.svg",
		tooltip = "In The News",
	},
	otd = {
		image = "Nuvola apps date.svg",
		tooltip = "On This Day",
	},
	wikiproject = {
		image = "People icon.svg",
		tooltip = "WikiProject",
	},
	wikipedia = {
		image = "Wikipedia-logo.svg",
		tooltip = "Wikipedia page",
	},
	commons = {
		image = "Commons-logo.svg",
		tooltip = "Commons page",
	},
	wikiquote = {
		image = "Wikiquote-logo.svg",
		tooltip = "Wikiquote page",
	},
	wikiversity = {
		image = "Wikiversity-logo.svg",
		tooltip = "Wikiversity page",
	},
	wikibooks = {
		image = "Wikibooks-logo.svg",
		tooltip = "Wikibooks page",
	},
	wikisource = {
		image = "Wikisource-logo.svg",
		tooltip = "Wikisource page",
	},
	wiktionary = {
		image = "Wiktionary-logo.svg",
		tooltip = "Wiktionary page",
	},
	wikinews = {
		image = "Wikinews-logo.svg",
		tooltip = "Wikinews page",
	},
	wikispecies = {
		image = "Wikispecies-logo.svg",
		tooltip = "Wikispecies page",
	},
	wikidata = {
		image = "Wikidata-logo.svg",
		tooltip = "Wikidata page",
	},
	wikivoyage = {
		image = "Wikivoyage-logo.svg",
		tooltip = "Wikivoyage page",
	},
	meta = {
		image = "Wikimedia Community Logo.svg",
		tooltip = "Meta-wiki page",
	},
	four = {
		image = "Four Award.svg",
		tooltip = "Four Award",
	},
	million = {
		image = "Million award logo.svg",
		tooltip = "Million Award",
	},
	module = {
		image = "Lua-logo-nolabel.svg",
		tooltip = "Module",
	},
	vital = {
		image = "Círculos_Concéntricos.svg",
		tooltip = "Vital article",
	},
	_DEFAULT = {
		image = "Symbol question.svg",
	}
}

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
-- End icon data
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

-- Make aliases work the same as normal keys, and remove the "aliases" subtables. 
for k, t in pairs(data) do
	if t.aliases then
		for i, alias in ipairs(t.aliases) do
			data[alias] = t
		end
		t.aliases = nil
	end
	data[k] = t
end

return data
