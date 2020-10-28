Difference between revisions of "Module:Infobox"

Pindula

(per discussion on the talkpage, now supports |autoheaders=y)
Documentation for this module may be created at Module:Infobox/doc 

--
-- This module implements {{Infobox}}
--

local p = {}

local navbar = require('Module:Navbar')._navbar

local args = {}
local origArgs = {}
local root

local function notempty( s ) return s and s:match( '%S' ) end

local function fixChildBoxes(sval, tt)
	if notempty(sval) then
		local marker = '<span class=special_infobox_marker>'
		local s = sval
		s = mw.ustring.gsub(s, '(<%s*[Tt][Rr])', marker .. '%1')
		s = mw.ustring.gsub(s, '(</[Tt][Rr]%s*>)', '%1' .. marker)
		if s:match(marker) then
			s = mw.ustring.gsub(s, marker .. '%s*' .. marker, '')
			s = mw.ustring.gsub(s, '([\r\n]|-[^\r\n]*[\r\n])%s*' .. marker, '%1')
			s = mw.ustring.gsub(s, marker .. '%s*([\r\n]|-)', '%1')
			s = mw.ustring.gsub(s, '(</[Cc][Aa][Pp][Tt][Ii][Oo][Nn]%s*>%s*)' .. marker, '%1')
			s = mw.ustring.gsub(s, '(<%s*[Tt][Aa][Bb][Ll][Ee][^<>]*>%s*)' .. marker, '%1')
			s = mw.ustring.gsub(s, '^(%{|[^\r\n]*[\r\n]%s*)' .. marker, '%1')
			s = mw.ustring.gsub(s, '([\r\n]%{|[^\r\n]*[\r\n]%s*)' .. marker, '%1')
			s = mw.ustring.gsub(s, marker .. '(%s*</[Tt][Aa][Bb][Ll][Ee]%s*>)', '%1')
			s = mw.ustring.gsub(s, marker .. '(%s*\n|%})', '%1')
		end
		if s:match(marker) then
			local subcells = mw.text.split(s, marker)
			s = ''
			for k = 1, #subcells do
				if k == 1 then
					s = s .. subcells[k] .. '</' .. tt .. '></tr>'
				elseif k == #subcells then
					local rowstyle = ' style="display:none"'
					if notempty(subcells[k]) then rowstyle = ''	end
					s = s .. '<tr' .. rowstyle ..'><' .. tt .. ' colspan=2>\n' .. subcells[k]
				elseif notempty(subcells[k]) then
					if (k % 2) == 0 then
						s = s .. subcells[k]
					else
						s = s .. '<tr><' .. tt .. ' colspan=2>\n' .. subcells[k] .. '</' .. tt .. '></tr>'
					end
				end
			end
		end
		-- the next two lines add a newline at the end of lists for the PHP parser
		-- https://en.wikipedia.org/w/index.php?title=Template_talk:Infobox_musical_artist&oldid=849054481
		-- remove when [[:phab:T191516]] is fixed or OBE
		s = mw.ustring.gsub(s, '([\r\n][%*#;:][^\r\n]*)$', '%1\n')
		s = mw.ustring.gsub(s, '^([%*#;:][^\r\n]*)$', '%1\n')
		s = mw.ustring.gsub(s, '^([%*#;:])', '\n%1')
		s = mw.ustring.gsub(s, '^(%{%|)', '\n%1')
		return s
	else
		return sval
	end
end

local function union(t1, t2)
	-- Returns the union of the values of two tables, as a sequence.
	local vals = {}
	for k, v in pairs(t1) do
		vals[v] = true
	end
	for k, v in pairs(t2) do
		vals[v] = true
	end
	local ret = {}
	for k, v in pairs(vals) do
		table.insert(ret, k)
	end
	return ret
end

local function getArgNums(prefix)
	-- Returns a table containing the numbers of the arguments that exist
	-- for the specified prefix. For example, if the prefix was 'data', and
	-- 'data1', 'data2', and 'data5' exist, it would return {1, 2, 5}.
	local nums = {}
	for k, v in pairs(args) do
		local num = tostring(k):match('^' .. prefix .. '([1-9]%d*)$')
		if num then table.insert(nums, tonumber(num)) end
	end
	table.sort(nums)
	return nums
end

local function addRow(rowArgs)
	-- Adds a row to the infobox, with either a header cell
	-- or a label/data cell combination.
	if rowArgs.header and rowArgs.header ~= '_BLANK_' then
		root
			:tag('tr')
				:addClass(rowArgs.rowclass)
				:cssText(rowArgs.rowstyle)
				:attr('id', rowArgs.rowid)
				:tag('th')
					:attr('colspan', 2)
					:attr('id', rowArgs.headerid)
					:addClass(rowArgs.class)
					:addClass(args.headerclass)
					:css('text-align', 'center')
					:cssText(args.headerstyle)
					:cssText(rowArgs.rowcellstyle)
					:wikitext(fixChildBoxes(rowArgs.header, 'th'))
		if rowArgs.data then
			root:wikitext('[[Category:Pages which use infobox templates with ignored data cells]]')
		end
	elseif rowArgs.data then
		if not rowArgs.data:gsub('%[%[%s*[Cc][Aa][Tt][Ee][Gg][Oo][Rr][Yy]%s*:[^]]*]]', ''):match('^%S') then
			rowArgs.rowstyle = 'display:none'
		end
		local row = root:tag('tr')
		row:addClass(rowArgs.rowclass)
		row:cssText(rowArgs.rowstyle)
		row:attr('id', rowArgs.rowid)
		if rowArgs.label then
			row
				:tag('th')
					:attr('scope', 'row')
					:attr('id', rowArgs.labelid)
					:cssText(args.labelstyle)
					:cssText(rowArgs.rowcellstyle)
					:wikitext(rowArgs.label)
					:done()
		end

		local dataCell = row:tag('td')
		if not rowArgs.label then
			dataCell
				:attr('colspan', 2)
				:css('text-align', 'center')
		end
		dataCell
			:attr('id', rowArgs.dataid)
			:addClass(rowArgs.class)
			:cssText(rowArgs.datastyle)
			:cssText(rowArgs.rowcellstyle)
			:wikitext(fixChildBoxes(rowArgs.data, 'td'))
	end
end

local function renderTitle()
	if not args.title then return end

	root
		:tag('caption')
			:addClass(args.titleclass)
			:cssText(args.titlestyle)
			:wikitext(args.title)
end

local function renderAboveRow()
	if not args.above then return end

	root
		:tag('tr')
			:tag('th')
				:attr('colspan', 2)
				:addClass(args.aboveclass)
				:css('text-align', 'center')
				:css('font-size', '125%')
				:css('font-weight', 'bold')
				:cssText(args.abovestyle)
				:wikitext(fixChildBoxes(args.above,'th'))
end

local function renderBelowRow()
	if not args.below then return end

	root
		:tag('tr')
			:tag('td')
				:attr('colspan', '2')
				:addClass(args.belowclass)
				:css('text-align', 'center')
				:cssText(args.belowstyle)
				:wikitext(fixChildBoxes(args.below,'td'))
end

local function renderSubheaders()
	if args.subheader then
		args.subheader1 = args.subheader
	end
	if args.subheaderrowclass then
		args.subheaderrowclass1 = args.subheaderrowclass
	end
	local subheadernums = getArgNums('subheader')
	for k, num in ipairs(subheadernums) do
		addRow({
			data = args['subheader' .. tostring(num)],
			datastyle = args.subheaderstyle,
			rowcellstyle = args['subheaderstyle' .. tostring(num)],
			class = args.subheaderclass,
			rowclass = args['subheaderrowclass' .. tostring(num)]
		})
	end
end

local function renderImages()
	if args.image then
		args.image1 = args.image
	end
	if args.caption then
		args.caption1 = args.caption
	end
	local imagenums = getArgNums('image')
	for k, num in ipairs(imagenums) do
		local caption = args['caption' .. tostring(num)]
		local data = mw.html.create():wikitext(args['image' .. tostring(num)])
		if caption then
			data
				:tag('div')
					:cssText(args.captionstyle)
					:wikitext(caption)
		end
		addRow({
			data = tostring(data),
			datastyle = args.imagestyle,
			class = args.imageclass,
			rowclass = args['imagerowclass' .. tostring(num)]
		})
	end
end

local function preprocessRows()
	-- Gets the union of the header and data argument numbers,
	-- and renders them all in order using addRow.
	local rownums = union(getArgNums('header'), getArgNums('data'))
	table.sort(rownums)
	local lastheader
	for k, num in ipairs(rownums) do
		if args['header' .. tostring(num)] then
			if lastheader then
				args['header' .. tostring(lastheader)] = nil
			end
			lastheader = num
		elseif args['data' .. tostring(num)] and args['data' .. tostring(num)]:gsub('%[%[%s*[Cc][Aa][Tt][Ee][Gg][Oo][Rr][Yy]%s*:[^]]*]]', ''):match('^%S') then
			local data = args['data' .. tostring(num)]
			if data:gsub('%[%[%s*[Cc][Aa][Tt][Ee][Gg][Oo][Rr][Yy]%s*:[^]]*]]', ''):match('%S') then
				lastheader = nil
			end
		end
	end
	if lastheader then
		args['header' .. tostring(lastheader)] = nil
	end
end

local function renderRows()
	-- Gets the union of the header and data argument numbers,
	-- and renders them all in order using addRow.
	local rownums = union(getArgNums('header'), getArgNums('data'))
	table.sort(rownums)
	for k, num in ipairs(rownums) do
		addRow({
			header = args['header' .. tostring(num)],
			label = args['label' .. tostring(num)],
			data = args['data' .. tostring(num)],
			datastyle = args.datastyle,
			class = args['class' .. tostring(num)],
			rowclass = args['rowclass' .. tostring(num)],
			rowstyle = args['rowstyle' .. tostring(num)],
			rowcellstyle = args['rowcellstyle' .. tostring(num)],
			dataid = args['dataid' .. tostring(num)],
			labelid = args['labelid' .. tostring(num)],
			headerid = args['headerid' .. tostring(num)],
			rowid = args['rowid' .. tostring(num)]
		})
	end
end

local function renderNavBar()
	if not args.name then return end

	root
		:tag('tr')
			:tag('td')
				:attr('colspan', '2')
				:css('text-align', 'right')
				:wikitext(navbar{
					args.name,
					mini = 1,
				})
end

local function renderItalicTitle()
	local italicTitle = args['italic title'] and mw.ustring.lower(args['italic title'])
	if italicTitle == '' or italicTitle == 'force' or italicTitle == 'yes' then
		root:wikitext(mw.getCurrentFrame():expandTemplate({title = 'italic title'}))
	end
end

local function renderTrackingCategories()
	if args.decat ~= 'yes' then
		if args.child == 'yes' then
			if args.title then
				root:wikitext('[[Category:Pages which use embedded infobox templates with the title parameter]]')
			end
		elseif #(getArgNums('data')) == 0 and mw.title.getCurrentTitle().namespace == 0 then
			root:wikitext('[[Category:Articles which use infobox templates with no data rows]]')
		end
	end
end

local function _infobox()
	-- Specify the overall layout of the infobox, with special settings
	-- if the infobox is used as a 'child' inside another infobox.
	if args.child ~= 'yes' then
		root = mw.html.create('table')

		root
			:addClass((args.subbox ~= 'yes') and 'infobox' or nil)
			:addClass(args.bodyclass)

			if args.subbox == 'yes' then
				root
					:css('padding', '0')
					:css('border', 'none')
					:css('margin', '-3px')
					:css('width', 'auto')
					:css('min-width', '100%')
					:css('font-size', '100%')
					:css('clear', 'none')
					:css('float', 'none')
					:css('background-color', 'transparent')
			else
				root
					:css('width', '22em')
			end
		root
			:cssText(args.bodystyle)

		renderTitle()
		renderAboveRow()
	else
		root = mw.html.create()

		root
			:wikitext(args.title)
	end

	renderSubheaders()
	renderImages()
	if args.autoheaders then
		preprocessRows()
	end
	renderRows()
	renderBelowRow()
	renderNavBar()
	renderItalicTitle()
	renderTrackingCategories()

	return tostring(root)
end

local function preprocessSingleArg(argName)
	-- If the argument exists and isn't blank, add it to the argument table.
	-- Blank arguments are treated as nil to match the behaviour of ParserFunctions.
	if origArgs[argName] and origArgs[argName] ~= '' then
		args[argName] = origArgs[argName]
	end
end

local function preprocessArgs(prefixTable, step)
	-- Assign the parameters with the given prefixes to the args table, in order, in batches
	-- of the step size specified. This is to prevent references etc. from appearing in the
	-- wrong order. The prefixTable should be an array containing tables, each of which has
	-- two possible fields, a "prefix" string and a "depend" table. The function always parses
	-- parameters containing the "prefix" string, but only parses parameters in the "depend"
	-- table if the prefix parameter is present and non-blank.
	if type(prefixTable) ~= 'table' then
		error("Non-table value detected for the prefix table", 2)
	end
	if type(step) ~= 'number' then
		error("Invalid step value detected", 2)
	end

	-- Get arguments without a number suffix, and check for bad input.
	for i,v in ipairs(prefixTable) do
		if type(v) ~= 'table' or type(v.prefix) ~= "string" or (v.depend and type(v.depend) ~= 'table') then
			error('Invalid input detected to preprocessArgs prefix table', 2)
		end
		preprocessSingleArg(v.prefix)
		-- Only parse the depend parameter if the prefix parameter is present and not blank.
		if args[v.prefix] and v.depend then
			for j, dependValue in ipairs(v.depend) do
				if type(dependValue) ~= 'string' then
					error('Invalid "depend" parameter value detected in preprocessArgs')
				end
				preprocessSingleArg(dependValue)
			end
		end
	end

	-- Get arguments with number suffixes.
	local a = 1 -- Counter variable.
	local moreArgumentsExist = true
	while moreArgumentsExist == true do
		moreArgumentsExist = false
		for i = a, a + step - 1 do
			for j,v in ipairs(prefixTable) do
				local prefixArgName = v.prefix .. tostring(i)
				if origArgs[prefixArgName] then
					moreArgumentsExist = true -- Do another loop if any arguments are found, even blank ones.
					preprocessSingleArg(prefixArgName)
				end
				-- Process the depend table if the prefix argument is present and not blank, or
				-- we are processing "prefix1" and "prefix" is present and not blank, and
				-- if the depend table is present.
				if v.depend and (args[prefixArgName] or (i == 1 and args[v.prefix])) then
					for j,dependValue in ipairs(v.depend) do
						local dependArgName = dependValue .. tostring(i)
						preprocessSingleArg(dependArgName)
					end
				end
			end
		end
		a = a + step
	end
end

local function parseDataParameters()
	-- Parse the data parameters in the same order that the old {{infobox}} did, so that
	-- references etc. will display in the expected places. Parameters that depend on
	-- another parameter are only processed if that parameter is present, to avoid
	-- phantom references appearing in article reference lists.
	preprocessSingleArg('autoheaders')
	preprocessSingleArg('child')
	preprocessSingleArg('bodyclass')
	preprocessSingleArg('subbox')
	preprocessSingleArg('bodystyle')
	preprocessSingleArg('title')
	preprocessSingleArg('titleclass')
	preprocessSingleArg('titlestyle')
	preprocessSingleArg('above')
	preprocessSingleArg('aboveclass')
	preprocessSingleArg('abovestyle')
	preprocessArgs({
		{prefix = 'subheader', depend = {'subheaderstyle', 'subheaderrowclass'}}
	}, 10)
	preprocessSingleArg('subheaderstyle')
	preprocessSingleArg('subheaderclass')
	preprocessArgs({
		{prefix = 'image', depend = {'caption', 'imagerowclass'}}
	}, 10)
	preprocessSingleArg('captionstyle')
	preprocessSingleArg('imagestyle')
	preprocessSingleArg('imageclass')
	preprocessArgs({
		{prefix = 'header'},
		{prefix = 'data', depend = {'label'}},
		{prefix = 'rowclass'},
		{prefix = 'rowstyle'},
		{prefix = 'rowcellstyle'},
		{prefix = 'class'},
		{prefix = 'dataid'},
		{prefix = 'labelid'},
		{prefix = 'headerid'},
		{prefix = 'rowid'}
	}, 50)
	preprocessSingleArg('headerclass')
	preprocessSingleArg('headerstyle')
	preprocessSingleArg('labelstyle')
	preprocessSingleArg('datastyle')
	preprocessSingleArg('below')
	preprocessSingleArg('belowclass')
	preprocessSingleArg('belowstyle')
	preprocessSingleArg('name')
	args['italic title'] = origArgs['italic title'] -- different behaviour if blank or absent
	preprocessSingleArg('decat')
end

function p.infobox(frame)
	-- If called via #invoke, use the args passed into the invoking template.
	-- Otherwise, for testing purposes, assume args are being passed directly in.
	if frame == mw.getCurrentFrame() then
		origArgs = frame:getParent().args
	else
		origArgs = frame
	end
	
	parseDataParameters()
	
	return _infobox()
end

function p.infoboxTemplate(frame)
	-- For calling via #invoke within a template
	origArgs = {}
	for k,v in pairs(frame.args) do origArgs[k] = mw.text.trim(v) end
	
	parseDataParameters()
	
	return _infobox()
end
return p
