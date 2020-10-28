Difference between revisions of "Module:Lua banner"

Documentation for this module may be created at Module:Lua banner/doc

-- This module implements the {{lua}} template. local yesno = require('Module:Yesno') local mList = require('Module:List') local mTableTools = require('Module:TableTools') local mMessageBox = require('Module:Message box') local p = {} function p.main(frame) local origArgs = frame:getParent().args local args = {} for k, v in pairs(origArgs) do v = v:match('^%s*(.-)%s*$') if v ~= '' then args[k] = v end end return p._main(args) end function p._main(args) local modules = mTableTools.compressSparseArray(args) local box = p.renderBox(modules) local trackingCategories = p.renderTrackingCategories(args, modules) return box .. trackingCategories end function p.renderBox(modules) local boxArgs = {} if #modules < 1 then boxArgs.text = '<strong class="error">Error: no modules specified</strong>' else local moduleLinks = {} for i, module in ipairs(modules) do moduleLinks[i] = string.format('[[:%s]]', module) local maybeSandbox = mw.title.new(module .. '/sandbox') if maybeSandbox.exists then moduleLinks[i] = moduleLinks[i] .. string.format(' ([[:%s|sandbox]])', maybeSandbox.fullText) end end local moduleList = mList.makeList('bulleted', moduleLinks) local title = mw.title.getCurrentTitle() if title.subpageText == "doc" then title = title.basePageTitle end if title.contentModel == "Scribunto" then boxArgs.text = 'This module depends on the following other modules:' .. moduleList else boxArgs.text = 'This template uses [[Wikipedia:Lua|Lua]]:

' .. moduleList end end boxArgs.type = 'notice' boxArgs.small = true boxArgs.image = '[[File:Lua-logo-nolabel.svg|30px|alt=|link=]]' return mMessageBox.main('mbox', boxArgs) end function p.renderTrackingCategories(args, modules, titleObj) if yesno(args.nocat) then return '' end local cats = {} -- Error category if #modules < 1 then cats[#cats + 1] = 'Lua templates with errors' end -- Lua templates category titleObj = titleObj or mw.title.getCurrentTitle() local subpageBlacklist = { doc = true, sandbox = true, sandbox2 = true, testcases = true } if not subpageBlacklist[titleObj.subpageText] then local protCatName if titleObj.namespace == 10 then local category = args.category if not category then local categories = { ['Module:String'] = 'Lua String-based templates', ['Module:Math'] = 'Templates based on the Math Lua module', ['Module:BaseConvert'] = 'Templates based on the BaseConvert Lua module', ['Module:Citation'] = 'Lua-based citation templates' } categories['Module:Citation/CS1'] = categories['Module:Citation'] category = modules[1] and categories[modules[1]] category = category or 'Lua-based templates' end cats[#cats + 1] = category protCatName = "Templates using under-protected Lua modules" elseif titleObj.namespace == 828 then protCatName = "Modules depending on under-protected modules" end if not args.noprotcat and protCatName then local protLevels = { autoconfirmed = 1, extendedconfirmed = 2, templateeditor = 3, sysop = 4 } local currentProt if titleObj.id ~= 0 then -- id is 0 (page does not exist) if am previewing before creating a template. currentProt = titleObj.protectionLevels["edit"][1] end if currentProt == nil then currentProt = 0 else currentProt = protLevels[currentProt] end for i, module in ipairs(modules) do if module ~= "WP:libraryUtil" then local moduleProt = mw.title.new(module).protectionLevels["edit"][1] if moduleProt == nil then moduleProt = 0 else moduleProt = protLevels[moduleProt] end if moduleProt < currentProt then cats[#cats + 1] = protCatName break end end end end end for i, cat in ipairs(cats) do cats[i] = string.format('[[Category:%s]]', cat) end return table.concat(cats) end return p