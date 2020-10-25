Difference between revisions of "Module:Message box/configuration"

Documentation for this module may be created at Module:Message box/configuration/doc

-------------------------------------------------------------------------------- -- Message box configuration -- -- -- -- This module contains configuration data for [[Module:Message box]]. -- -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- return { ambox = { types = { speedy = { class = 'ambox-speedy', image = 'Ambox warning pn.svg' }, delete = { class = 'ambox-delete', image = 'Ambox warning pn.svg' }, content = { class = 'ambox-content', image = 'Ambox important.svg' }, style = { class = 'ambox-style', image = 'Edit-clear.svg' }, move = { class = 'ambox-move', image = 'Merge-split-transwiki default.svg' }, protection = { class = 'ambox-protection', image = 'Semi-protection-shackle-keyhole.svg' }, notice = { class = 'ambox-notice', image = 'Information icon4.svg' } }, default = 'notice', allowBlankParams = {'talk', 'sect', 'date', 'issue', 'fix', 'subst', 'hidden'}, allowSmall = true, smallParam = 'left', smallClass = 'mbox-small-left', substCheck = true, classes = {'metadata', 'ambox'}, imageEmptyCell = true, imageCheckBlank = true, imageSmallSize = '20x20px', imageCellDiv = true, useCollapsibleTextFields = true, imageRightNone = true, sectionDefault = 'article', allowMainspaceCategories = true, templateCategory = 'Article message templates', templateCategoryRequireName = true, templateErrorCategory = 'Article message templates with missing parameters', templateErrorParamsToCheck = {'issue', 'fix', 'subst'}, removalNotice = '[[Help:Maintenance template removal|Learn how and when to remove this template message]]' }, cmbox = { types = { speedy = { class = 'cmbox-speedy', image = 'Ambox warning pn.svg' }, delete = { class = 'cmbox-delete', image = 'Ambox warning pn.svg' }, content = { class = 'cmbox-content', image = 'Ambox important.svg' }, style = { class = 'cmbox-style', image = 'Edit-clear.svg' }, move = { class = 'cmbox-move', image = 'Merge-split-transwiki default.svg' }, protection = { class = 'cmbox-protection', image = 'Semi-protection-shackle-keyhole.svg' }, notice = { class = 'cmbox-notice', image = 'Information icon4.svg' } }, default = 'notice', showInvalidTypeError = true, classes = {'cmbox'}, imageEmptyCell = true }, fmbox = { types = { warning = { class = 'fmbox-warning', image = 'Ambox warning pn.svg' }, editnotice = { class = 'fmbox-editnotice', image = 'Information icon4.svg' }, system = { class = 'fmbox-system', image = 'Information icon4.svg' } }, default = 'system', showInvalidTypeError = true, classes = {'fmbox'}, imageEmptyCell = false, imageRightNone = false }, imbox = { types = { speedy = { class = 'imbox-speedy', image = 'Ambox warning pn.svg' }, delete = { class = 'imbox-delete', image = 'Ambox warning pn.svg' }, content = { class = 'imbox-content', image = 'Ambox important.svg' }, style = { class = 'imbox-style', image = 'Edit-clear.svg' }, move = { class = 'imbox-move', image = 'Merge-split-transwiki default.svg' }, protection = { class = 'imbox-protection', image = 'Semi-protection-shackle-keyhole.svg' }, license = { class = 'imbox-license licensetpl', image = 'Imbox license.png' -- @todo We need an SVG version of this }, featured = { class = 'imbox-featured', image = 'Cscr-featured.svg' }, notice = { class = 'imbox-notice', image = 'Information icon4.svg' } }, default = 'notice', showInvalidTypeError = true, classes = {'imbox'}, imageEmptyCell = true, below = true, templateCategory = 'File message boxes' }, ombox = { types = { speedy = { class = 'ombox-speedy', image = 'Ambox warning pn.svg' }, delete = { class = 'ombox-delete', image = 'Ambox warning pn.svg' }, content = { class = 'ombox-content', image = 'Ambox important.svg' }, style = { class = 'ombox-style', image = 'Edit-clear.svg' }, move = { class = 'ombox-move', image = 'Merge-split-transwiki default.svg' }, protection = { class = 'ombox-protection', image = 'Semi-protection-shackle-keyhole.svg' }, notice = { class = 'ombox-notice', image = 'Information icon4.svg' } }, default = 'notice', showInvalidTypeError = true, classes = {'ombox'}, allowSmall = true, imageEmptyCell = true, imageRightNone = true }, tmbox = { types = { speedy = { class = 'tmbox-speedy', image = 'Ambox warning pn.svg' }, delete = { class = 'tmbox-delete', image = 'Ambox warning pn.svg' }, content = { class = 'tmbox-content', image = 'Ambox important.svg' }, style = { class = 'tmbox-style', image = 'Edit-clear.svg' }, move = { class = 'tmbox-move', image = 'Merge-split-transwiki default.svg' }, protection = { class = 'tmbox-protection', image = 'Semi-protection-shackle-keyhole.svg' }, notice = { class = 'tmbox-notice', image = 'Information icon4.svg' } }, default = 'notice', showInvalidTypeError = true, classes = {'tmbox'}, allowSmall = true, imageRightNone = true, imageEmptyCell = true, imageEmptyCellStyle = true, templateCategory = 'Talk message boxes' } }