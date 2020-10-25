Difference between revisions of "Module:Namespace detect/config"

Documentation for this module may be created at Module:Namespace detect/config/doc

-------------------------------------------------------------------------------- -- Namespace detect configuration data -- -- -- -- This module stores configuration data for Module:Namespace detect. Here -- -- you can localise the module to your wiki's language. -- -- -- -- To activate a configuration item, you need to uncomment it. This means -- -- that you need to remove the text "-- " at the start of the line. -- -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- local cfg = {} -- Don't edit this line. -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- -- Parameter names -- -- These configuration items specify custom parameter names. Values added -- -- here will work in addition to the default English parameter names. -- -- To add one extra name, you can use this format: -- -- -- -- cfg.foo = 'parameter name' -- -- -- -- To add multiple names, you can use this format: -- -- -- -- cfg.foo = {'parameter name 1', 'parameter name 2', 'parameter name 3'} -- -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- ---- This parameter displays content for the main namespace: -- cfg.main = 'main' ---- This parameter displays in talk namespaces: -- cfg.talk = 'talk' ---- This parameter displays content for "other" namespaces (namespaces for which ---- parameters have not been specified): -- cfg.other = 'other' ---- This parameter makes talk pages behave as though they are the corresponding ---- subject namespace. Note that this parameter is used with [[Module:Yesno]]. ---- Edit that module to change the default values of "yes", "no", etc. -- cfg.subjectns = 'subjectns' ---- This parameter sets a demonstration namespace: -- cfg.demospace = 'demospace' ---- This parameter sets a specific page to compare: cfg.demopage = 'page' -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- -- Table configuration -- -- These configuration items allow customisation of the "table" function, -- -- used to generate a table of possible parameters in the module -- -- documentation. -- -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- ---- The header for the namespace column in the wikitable containing the list of ---- possible subject-space parameters. -- cfg.wikitableNamespaceHeader = 'Namespace' ---- The header for the wikitable containing the list of possible subject-space ---- parameters. -- cfg.wikitableAliasesHeader = 'Aliases' -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- -- End of configuration data -- -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- return cfg -- Don't edit this line.