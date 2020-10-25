Pindula

Difference between revisions of "Module:Namespace detect/data"

Module Discussion
< Module:Namespace detect
en>MusikAnimal
m (1 revision imported)
m (1 revision imported)
 
(No difference)

Latest revision as of 21:42, 25 October 2020

Documentation for this module may be created at Module:Namespace detect/data/doc 

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
--                          Namespace detect data                             --
-- This module holds data for [[Module:Namespace detect]] to be loaded per    --
-- page, rather than per #invoke, for performance reasons.                    --
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

local cfg = require('Module:Namespace detect/config')

local function addKey(t, key, defaultKey)
	if key ~= defaultKey then
		t[#t + 1] = key
	end
end

-- Get a table of parameters to query for each default parameter name.
-- This allows wikis to customise parameter names in the cfg table while
-- ensuring that default parameter names will always work. The cfg table
-- values can be added as a string, or as an array of strings.

local defaultKeys = {
	'main',
	'talk',
	'other',
	'subjectns',
	'demospace',
	'demopage'
}

local argKeys = {}
for i, defaultKey in ipairs(defaultKeys) do
	argKeys[defaultKey] = {defaultKey}
end

for defaultKey, t in pairs(argKeys) do
	local cfgValue = cfg[defaultKey]
	local cfgValueType = type(cfgValue)
	if cfgValueType == 'string' then
		addKey(t, cfgValue, defaultKey)
	elseif cfgValueType == 'table' then
		for i, key in ipairs(cfgValue) do
			addKey(t, key, defaultKey)
		end
	end
	cfg[defaultKey] = nil -- Free the cfg value as we don't need it any more.
end

local function getParamMappings()
	--[[
	-- Returns a table of how parameter names map to namespace names. The keys
	-- are the actual namespace names, in lower case, and the values are the
	-- possible parameter names for that namespace, also in lower case. The
	-- table entries are structured like this:
	-- {
	--   [''] = {'main'},
	--   ['wikipedia'] = {'wikipedia', 'project', 'wp'},
	--   ...
	-- }
	--]]
	local mappings = {}
	local mainNsName = mw.site.subjectNamespaces[0].name
	mainNsName = mw.ustring.lower(mainNsName)
	mappings[mainNsName] = mw.clone(argKeys.main)
	mappings['talk'] = mw.clone(argKeys.talk)
	for nsid, ns in pairs(mw.site.subjectNamespaces) do
		if nsid ~= 0 then -- Exclude main namespace.
			local nsname = mw.ustring.lower(ns.name)
			local canonicalName = mw.ustring.lower(ns.canonicalName)
			mappings[nsname] = {nsname}
			if canonicalName ~= nsname then
				table.insert(mappings[nsname], canonicalName)
			end
			for _, alias in ipairs(ns.aliases) do
				table.insert(mappings[nsname], mw.ustring.lower(alias))
			end
		end
	end
	return mappings
end

return {
	argKeys = argKeys,
	cfg = cfg,
	mappings = getParamMappings()
}
Retrieved from "https://www.pindula.co.zw/index.php?title=Module:Namespace_detect/data&oldid=94183"