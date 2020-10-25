Difference between revisions of "Module:Namespace detect/data"

Documentation for this module may be created at Module:Namespace detect/data/doc

-------------------------------------------------------------------------------- -- Namespace detect data -- -- This module holds data for [[Module:Namespace detect]] to be loaded per -- -- page, rather than per #invoke, for performance reasons. -- -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- local cfg = require('Module:Namespace detect/config') local function addKey(t, key, defaultKey) if key ~= defaultKey then t[#t + 1] = key end end -- Get a table of parameters to query for each default parameter name. -- This allows wikis to customise parameter names in the cfg table while -- ensuring that default parameter names will always work. The cfg table -- values can be added as a string, or as an array of strings. local defaultKeys = { 'main', 'talk', 'other', 'subjectns', 'demospace', 'demopage' } local argKeys = {} for i, defaultKey in ipairs(defaultKeys) do argKeys[defaultKey] = {defaultKey} end for defaultKey, t in pairs(argKeys) do local cfgValue = cfg[defaultKey] local cfgValueType = type(cfgValue) if cfgValueType == 'string' then addKey(t, cfgValue, defaultKey) elseif cfgValueType == 'table' then for i, key in ipairs(cfgValue) do addKey(t, key, defaultKey) end end cfg[defaultKey] = nil -- Free the cfg value as we don't need it any more. end local function getParamMappings() --[[ -- Returns a table of how parameter names map to namespace names. The keys -- are the actual namespace names, in lower case, and the values are the -- possible parameter names for that namespace, also in lower case. The -- table entries are structured like this: -- { -- [''] = {'main'}, -- ['wikipedia'] = {'wikipedia', 'project', 'wp'}, -- ... -- } --]] local mappings = {} local mainNsName = mw.site.subjectNamespaces[0].name mainNsName = mw.ustring.lower(mainNsName) mappings[mainNsName] = mw.clone(argKeys.main) mappings['talk'] = mw.clone(argKeys.talk) for nsid, ns in pairs(mw.site.subjectNamespaces) do if nsid ~= 0 then -- Exclude main namespace. local nsname = mw.ustring.lower(ns.name) local canonicalName = mw.ustring.lower(ns.canonicalName) mappings[nsname] = {nsname} if canonicalName ~= nsname then table.insert(mappings[nsname], canonicalName) end for _, alias in ipairs(ns.aliases) do table.insert(mappings[nsname], mw.ustring.lower(alias)) end end end return mappings end return { argKeys = argKeys, cfg = cfg, mappings = getParamMappings() }