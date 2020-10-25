Difference between revisions of "Module:Navbar"

Documentation for this module may be created at Module:Navbar/doc

local p = {} local getArgs local ul function p.addItem (mini, full, link, descrip, args, url) local l if url then l = {'[', '', ']'} else l = {'[[', '|', ']]'} end ul:tag('li') :addClass('nv-'..full) :wikitext(l[1] .. link .. l[2]) :tag(args.mini and 'abbr' or 'span') :attr('title', descrip..' this template') :cssText(args.fontstyle) :wikitext(args.mini and mini or full) :done() :wikitext(l[3]) end function p.brackets (position, c, args, div) if args.brackets then div :tag('span') :css('margin-'..position, '-0.125em') :cssText(args.fontstyle) :wikitext(c) end end function p._navbar(args) local show = {true, true, true, false, false, false} local titleArg = 1 if args.collapsible then titleArg = 2 if not args.plain then args.mini = 1 end if args.fontcolor then args.fontstyle = 'color:' .. args.fontcolor .. ';' end args.style = 'float:left; text-align:left' end if args.template then titleArg = 'template' show = {true, false, false, false, false, false} local index = {t = 2, d = 2, e = 3, h = 4, m = 5, w = 6, talk = 2, edit = 3, hist = 4, move = 5, watch = 6} for k,v in ipairs(require ('Module:TableTools').compressSparseArray(args)) do local num = index[v] if num then show[num] = true end end end if args.noedit then show[3] = false end local titleText = args[titleArg] or (':' .. mw.getCurrentFrame():getParent():getTitle()) local title = mw.title.new(mw.text.trim(titleText), 'Template') if not title then error('Invalid title ' .. titleText) end local talkpage = title.talkPageTitle and title.talkPageTitle.fullText or '' local div = mw.html.create():tag('div') div :addClass('plainlinks') :addClass('hlist') :addClass('navbar') :cssText(args.style) if args.mini then div:addClass('mini') end if not (args.mini or args.plain) then div :tag('span') :css('word-spacing', 0) :cssText(args.fontstyle) :wikitext(args.text or 'This box:') :wikitext(' ') end p.brackets('right', '[ ', args, div) ul = div:tag('ul') if show[1] then p.addItem('v', 'view', title.fullText, 'View', args) end if show[2] then p.addItem('t', 'talk', talkpage, 'Discuss', args) end if show[3] then p.addItem('e', 'edit', title:fullUrl('action=edit'), 'Edit', args, true) end if show[4] then p.addItem('h', 'hist', title:fullUrl('action=history'), 'History of', args, true) end if show[5] then local move = mw.title.new ('Special:Movepage') p.addItem('m', 'move', move:fullUrl('target='..title.fullText), 'Move', args, true) end if show[6] then p.addItem('w', 'watch', title:fullUrl('action=watch'), 'Watch', args, true) end p.brackets('left', ' ]', args, div) if args.collapsible then div :done() :tag('div') :css('font-size', '114%') :css('margin', args.mini and '0 4em' or '0 7em') :cssText(args.fontstyle) :wikitext(args[1]) end return tostring(div:done()) end function p.navbar(frame) if not getArgs then getArgs = require('Module:Arguments').getArgs end return p._navbar(getArgs(frame)) end return p