Pindula

Difference between revisions of "Module:No globals"

Module Discussion
en>MusikAnimal
(Undid revision 948472525 by [[Special:Contributions/w>DiBabelYurikBot|w>DiBabelYurikBot]] ([[User talk:w>DiBabelYurikBot|talk]]))
m (1 revision imported)
 
(No difference)

Latest revision as of 21:37, 25 October 2020

Documentation for this module may be created at Module:No globals/doc 

local mt = getmetatable(_G) or {}
function mt.__index (t, k)
	if k ~= 'arg' then
		error('Tried to read nil global ' .. tostring(k), 2)
	end
	return nil
end
function mt.__newindex(t, k, v)
	if k ~= 'arg' then
		error('Tried to write global ' .. tostring(k), 2)
	end
	rawset(t, k, v)
end
setmetatable(_G, mt)
Retrieved from "https://www.pindula.co.zw/index.php?title=Module:No_globals&oldid=94144"