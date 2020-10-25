Difference between revisions of "Module:No globals"

Documentation for this module may be created at Module:No globals/doc

local mt = getmetatable(_G) or {} function mt.__index (t, k) if k ~= 'arg' then error('Tried to read nil global ' .. tostring(k), 2) end return nil end function mt.__newindex(t, k, v) if k ~= 'arg' then error('Tried to write global ' .. tostring(k), 2) end rawset(t, k, v) end setmetatable(_G, mt)