Difference between revisions of "Module:Protection banner"

Documentation for this module may be created at Module:Protection banner/doc

-- This module implements {{pp-meta}} and its daughter templates such as -- {{pp-dispute}}, {{pp-vandalism}} and {{pp-sock}}. -- Initialise necessary modules. require('Module:No globals') local makeFileLink = require('Module:File link')._main local effectiveProtectionLevel = require('Module:Effective protection level')._main local effectiveProtectionExpiry = require('Module:Effective protection expiry')._main local yesno = require('Module:Yesno') -- Lazily initialise modules and objects we don't always need. local getArgs, makeMessageBox, lang -- Set constants. local CONFIG_MODULE = 'Module:Protection banner/config' -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- -- Helper functions -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- local function makeCategoryLink(cat, sort) if cat then return string.format( '[[%s:%s|%s]]', mw.site.namespaces[14].name, cat, sort ) end end -- Validation function for the expiry and the protection date local function validateDate(dateString, dateType) if not lang then lang = mw.language.getContentLanguage() end local success, result = pcall(lang.formatDate, lang, 'U', dateString) if success then result = tonumber(result) if result then return result end end error(string.format( 'invalid %s: %s', dateType, tostring(dateString) ), 4) end local function makeFullUrl(page, query, display) return string.format( '[%s %s]', tostring(mw.uri.fullUrl(page, query)), display ) end -- Given a directed graph formatted as node -> table of direct successors, -- get a table of all nodes reachable from a given node (though always -- including the given node). local function getReachableNodes(graph, start) local toWalk, retval = {[start] = true}, {} while true do -- Can't use pairs() since we're adding and removing things as we're iterating local k = next(toWalk) -- This always gets the "first" key if k == nil then return retval end toWalk[k] = nil retval[k] = true for _,v in ipairs(graph[k]) do if not retval[v] then toWalk[v] = true end end end end -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- -- Protection class -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- local Protection = {} Protection.__index = Protection Protection.supportedActions = { edit = true, move = true, autoreview = true, upload = true } Protection.bannerConfigFields = { 'text', 'explanation', 'tooltip', 'alt', 'link', 'image' } function Protection.new(args, cfg, title) local obj = {} obj._cfg = cfg obj.title = title or mw.title.getCurrentTitle() -- Set action if not args.action then obj.action = 'edit' elseif Protection.supportedActions[args.action] then obj.action = args.action else error(string.format( 'invalid action: %s', tostring(args.action) ), 3) end -- Set level obj.level = args.demolevel or effectiveProtectionLevel(obj.action, obj.title) if not obj.level or (obj.action == 'move' and obj.level == 'autoconfirmed') then -- Users need to be autoconfirmed to move pages anyway, so treat -- semi-move-protected pages as unprotected. obj.level = '*' end -- Set expiry local effectiveExpiry = effectiveProtectionExpiry(obj.action, obj.title) if effectiveExpiry == 'infinity' then obj.expiry = 'indef' elseif effectiveExpiry ~= 'unknown' then obj.expiry = validateDate(effectiveExpiry, 'expiry date') end -- Set reason if args[1] then obj.reason = mw.ustring.lower(args[1]) if obj.reason:find('|') then error('reasons cannot contain the pipe character ("|")', 3) end end -- Set protection date if args.date then obj.protectionDate = validateDate(args.date, 'protection date') end -- Set banner config do obj.bannerConfig = {} local configTables = {} if cfg.banners[obj.action] then configTables[#configTables + 1] = cfg.banners[obj.action][obj.reason] end if cfg.defaultBanners[obj.action] then configTables[#configTables + 1] = cfg.defaultBanners[obj.action][obj.level] configTables[#configTables + 1] = cfg.defaultBanners[obj.action].default end configTables[#configTables + 1] = cfg.masterBanner for i, field in ipairs(Protection.bannerConfigFields) do for j, t in ipairs(configTables) do if t[field] then obj.bannerConfig[field] = t[field] break end end end end return setmetatable(obj, Protection) end function Protection:isUserScript() -- Whether the page is a user JavaScript or CSS page. local title = self.title return title.namespace == 2 and ( title.contentModel == 'javascript' or title.contentModel == 'css' ) end function Protection:isProtected() return self.level ~= '*' end function Protection:shouldShowLock() -- Whether we should output a banner/padlock return self:isProtected() and not self:isUserScript() end -- Whether this page needs a protection category. Protection.shouldHaveProtectionCategory = Protection.shouldShowLock function Protection:isTemporary() return type(self.expiry) == 'number' end function Protection:makeProtectionCategory() if not self:shouldHaveProtectionCategory() then return '' end local cfg = self._cfg local title = self.title -- Get the expiry key fragment. local expiryFragment if self.expiry == 'indef' then expiryFragment = self.expiry elseif type(self.expiry) == 'number' then expiryFragment = 'temp' end -- Get the namespace key fragment. local namespaceFragment = cfg.categoryNamespaceKeys[title.namespace] if not namespaceFragment and title.namespace % 2 == 1 then namespaceFragment = 'talk' end -- Define the order that key fragments are tested in. This is done with an -- array of tables containing the value to be tested, along with its -- position in the cfg.protectionCategories table. local order = { {val = expiryFragment, keypos = 1}, {val = namespaceFragment, keypos = 2}, {val = self.reason, keypos = 3}, {val = self.level, keypos = 4}, {val = self.action, keypos = 5} } --[[ -- The old protection templates used an ad-hoc protection category system, -- with some templates prioritising namespaces in their categories, and -- others prioritising the protection reason. To emulate this in this module -- we use the config table cfg.reasonsWithNamespacePriority to set the -- reasons for which namespaces have priority over protection reason. -- If we are dealing with one of those reasons, move the namespace table to -- the end of the order table, i.e. give it highest priority. If not, the -- reason should have highest priority, so move that to the end of the table -- instead. --]] table.insert(order, table.remove(order, self.reason and cfg.reasonsWithNamespacePriority[self.reason] and 2 or 3)) --[[ -- Define the attempt order. Inactive subtables (subtables with nil "value" -- fields) are moved to the end, where they will later be given the key -- "all". This is to cut down on the number of table lookups in -- cfg.protectionCategories, which grows exponentially with the number of -- non-nil keys. We keep track of the number of active subtables with the -- noActive parameter. --]] local noActive, attemptOrder do local active, inactive = {}, {} for i, t in ipairs(order) do if t.val then active[#active + 1] = t else inactive[#inactive + 1] = t end end noActive = #active attemptOrder = active for i, t in ipairs(inactive) do attemptOrder[#attemptOrder + 1] = t end end --[[ -- Check increasingly generic key combinations until we find a match. If a -- specific category exists for the combination of key fragments we are -- given, that match will be found first. If not, we keep trying different -- key fragment combinations until we match using the key -- "all-all-all-all-all". -- -- To generate the keys, we index the key subtables using a binary matrix -- with indexes i and j. j is only calculated up to the number of active -- subtables. For example, if there were three active subtables, the matrix -- would look like this, with 0 corresponding to the key fragment "all", and -- 1 corresponding to other key fragments. -- -- j 1 2 3 -- i -- 1 1 1 1 -- 2 0 1 1 -- 3 1 0 1 -- 4 0 0 1 -- 5 1 1 0 -- 6 0 1 0 -- 7 1 0 0 -- 8 0 0 0 -- -- Values of j higher than the number of active subtables are set -- to the string "all". -- -- A key for cfg.protectionCategories is constructed for each value of i. -- The position of the value in the key is determined by the keypos field in -- each subtable. --]] local cats = cfg.protectionCategories for i = 1, 2^noActive do local key = {} for j, t in ipairs(attemptOrder) do if j > noActive then key[t.keypos] = 'all' else local quotient = i / 2 ^ (j - 1) quotient = math.ceil(quotient) if quotient % 2 == 1 then key[t.keypos] = t.val else key[t.keypos] = 'all' end end end key = table.concat(key, '|') local attempt = cats[key] if attempt then return makeCategoryLink(attempt, title.text) end end return '' end function Protection:isIncorrect() local expiry = self.expiry return not self:shouldHaveProtectionCategory() or type(expiry) == 'number' and expiry < os.time() end function Protection:isTemplateProtectedNonTemplate() local action, namespace = self.action, self.title.namespace return self.level == 'templateeditor' and ( (action ~= 'edit' and action ~= 'move') or (namespace ~= 10 and namespace ~= 828) ) end function Protection:makeCategoryLinks() local msg = self._cfg.msg local ret = {self:makeProtectionCategory()} if self:isIncorrect() then ret[#ret + 1] = makeCategoryLink( msg['tracking-category-incorrect'], self.title.text ) end if self:isTemplateProtectedNonTemplate() then ret[#ret + 1] = makeCategoryLink( msg['tracking-category-template'], self.title.text ) end return table.concat(ret) end -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- -- Blurb class -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- local Blurb = {} Blurb.__index = Blurb Blurb.bannerTextFields = { text = true, explanation = true, tooltip = true, alt = true, link = true } function Blurb.new(protectionObj, args, cfg) return setmetatable({ _cfg = cfg, _protectionObj = protectionObj, _args = args }, Blurb) end -- Private methods -- function Blurb:_formatDate(num) -- Formats a Unix timestamp into dd Month, YYYY format. lang = lang or mw.language.getContentLanguage() local success, date = pcall( lang.formatDate, lang, self._cfg.msg['expiry-date-format'] or 'j F Y', '@' .. tostring(num) ) if success then return date end end function Blurb:_getExpandedMessage(msgKey) return self:_substituteParameters(self._cfg.msg[msgKey]) end function Blurb:_substituteParameters(msg) if not self._params then local parameterFuncs = {} parameterFuncs.CURRENTVERSION = self._makeCurrentVersionParameter parameterFuncs.EDITREQUEST = self._makeEditRequestParameter parameterFuncs.EXPIRY = self._makeExpiryParameter parameterFuncs.EXPLANATIONBLURB = self._makeExplanationBlurbParameter parameterFuncs.IMAGELINK = self._makeImageLinkParameter parameterFuncs.INTROBLURB = self._makeIntroBlurbParameter parameterFuncs.INTROFRAGMENT = self._makeIntroFragmentParameter parameterFuncs.PAGETYPE = self._makePagetypeParameter parameterFuncs.PROTECTIONBLURB = self._makeProtectionBlurbParameter parameterFuncs.PROTECTIONDATE = self._makeProtectionDateParameter parameterFuncs.PROTECTIONLEVEL = self._makeProtectionLevelParameter parameterFuncs.PROTECTIONLOG = self._makeProtectionLogParameter parameterFuncs.TALKPAGE = self._makeTalkPageParameter parameterFuncs.TOOLTIPBLURB = self._makeTooltipBlurbParameter parameterFuncs.TOOLTIPFRAGMENT = self._makeTooltipFragmentParameter parameterFuncs.VANDAL = self._makeVandalTemplateParameter self._params = setmetatable({}, { __index = function (t, k) local param if parameterFuncs[k] then param = parameterFuncs[k](self) end param = param or '' t[k] = param return param end }) end msg = msg:gsub('${(%u+)}', self._params) return msg end function Blurb:_makeCurrentVersionParameter() -- A link to the page history or the move log, depending on the kind of -- protection. local pagename = self._protectionObj.title.prefixedText if self._protectionObj.action == 'move' then -- We need the move log link. return makeFullUrl( 'Special:Log', {type = 'move', page = pagename}, self:_getExpandedMessage('current-version-move-display') ) else -- We need the history link. return makeFullUrl( pagename, {action = 'history'}, self:_getExpandedMessage('current-version-edit-display') ) end end function Blurb:_makeEditRequestParameter() local mEditRequest = require('Module:Submit an edit request') local action = self._protectionObj.action local level = self._protectionObj.level -- Get the edit request type. local requestType if action == 'edit' then if level == 'autoconfirmed' then requestType = 'semi' elseif level == 'extendedconfirmed' then requestType = 'extended' elseif level == 'templateeditor' then requestType = 'template' end end requestType = requestType or 'full' -- Get the display value. local display = self:_getExpandedMessage('edit-request-display') return mEditRequest._link{type = requestType, display = display} end function Blurb:_makeExpiryParameter() local expiry = self._protectionObj.expiry if type(expiry) == 'number' then return self:_formatDate(expiry) else return expiry end end function Blurb:_makeExplanationBlurbParameter() -- Cover special cases first. if self._protectionObj.title.namespace == 8 then -- MediaWiki namespace return self:_getExpandedMessage('explanation-blurb-nounprotect') end -- Get explanation blurb table keys local action = self._protectionObj.action local level = self._protectionObj.level local talkKey = self._protectionObj.title.isTalkPage and 'talk' or 'subject' -- Find the message in the explanation blurb table and substitute any -- parameters. local explanations = self._cfg.explanationBlurbs local msg if explanations[action][level] and explanations[action][level][talkKey] then msg = explanations[action][level][talkKey] elseif explanations[action][level] and explanations[action][level].default then msg = explanations[action][level].default elseif explanations[action].default and explanations[action].default[talkKey] then msg = explanations[action].default[talkKey] elseif explanations[action].default and explanations[action].default.default then msg = explanations[action].default.default else error(string.format( 'could not find explanation blurb for action "%s", level "%s" and talk key "%s"', action, level, talkKey ), 8) end return self:_substituteParameters(msg) end function Blurb:_makeImageLinkParameter() local imageLinks = self._cfg.imageLinks local action = self._protectionObj.action local level = self._protectionObj.level local msg if imageLinks[action][level] then msg = imageLinks[action][level] elseif imageLinks[action].default then msg = imageLinks[action].default else msg = imageLinks.edit.default end return self:_substituteParameters(msg) end function Blurb:_makeIntroBlurbParameter() if self._protectionObj:isTemporary() then return self:_getExpandedMessage('intro-blurb-expiry') else return self:_getExpandedMessage('intro-blurb-noexpiry') end end function Blurb:_makeIntroFragmentParameter() if self._protectionObj:isTemporary() then return self:_getExpandedMessage('intro-fragment-expiry') else return self:_getExpandedMessage('intro-fragment-noexpiry') end end function Blurb:_makePagetypeParameter() local pagetypes = self._cfg.pagetypes return pagetypes[self._protectionObj.title.namespace] or pagetypes.default or error('no default pagetype defined', 8) end function Blurb:_makeProtectionBlurbParameter() local protectionBlurbs = self._cfg.protectionBlurbs local action = self._protectionObj.action local level = self._protectionObj.level local msg if protectionBlurbs[action][level] then msg = protectionBlurbs[action][level] elseif protectionBlurbs[action].default then msg = protectionBlurbs[action].default elseif protectionBlurbs.edit.default then msg = protectionBlurbs.edit.default else error('no protection blurb defined for protectionBlurbs.edit.default', 8) end return self:_substituteParameters(msg) end function Blurb:_makeProtectionDateParameter() local protectionDate = self._protectionObj.protectionDate if type(protectionDate) == 'number' then return self:_formatDate(protectionDate) else return protectionDate end end function Blurb:_makeProtectionLevelParameter() local protectionLevels = self._cfg.protectionLevels local action = self._protectionObj.action local level = self._protectionObj.level local msg if protectionLevels[action][level] then msg = protectionLevels[action][level] elseif protectionLevels[action].default then msg = protectionLevels[action].default elseif protectionLevels.edit.default then msg = protectionLevels.edit.default else error('no protection level defined for protectionLevels.edit.default', 8) end return self:_substituteParameters(msg) end function Blurb:_makeProtectionLogParameter() local pagename = self._protectionObj.title.prefixedText if self._protectionObj.action == 'autoreview' then -- We need the pending changes log. return makeFullUrl( 'Special:Log', {type = 'stable', page = pagename}, self:_getExpandedMessage('pc-log-display') ) else -- We need the protection log. return makeFullUrl( 'Special:Log', {type = 'protect', page = pagename}, self:_getExpandedMessage('protection-log-display') ) end end function Blurb:_makeTalkPageParameter() return string.format( '[[%s:%s#%s|%s]]', mw.site.namespaces[self._protectionObj.title.namespace].talk.name, self._protectionObj.title.text, self._args.section or 'top', self:_getExpandedMessage('talk-page-link-display') ) end function Blurb:_makeTooltipBlurbParameter() if self._protectionObj:isTemporary() then return self:_getExpandedMessage('tooltip-blurb-expiry') else return self:_getExpandedMessage('tooltip-blurb-noexpiry') end end function Blurb:_makeTooltipFragmentParameter() if self._protectionObj:isTemporary() then return self:_getExpandedMessage('tooltip-fragment-expiry') else return self:_getExpandedMessage('tooltip-fragment-noexpiry') end end function Blurb:_makeVandalTemplateParameter() return require('Module:Vandal-m')._main{ self._args.user or self._protectionObj.title.baseText } end -- Public methods -- function Blurb:makeBannerText(key) -- Validate input. if not key or not Blurb.bannerTextFields[key] then error(string.format( '"%s" is not a valid banner config field', tostring(key) ), 2) end -- Generate the text. local msg = self._protectionObj.bannerConfig[key] if type(msg) == 'string' then return self:_substituteParameters(msg) elseif type(msg) == 'function' then msg = msg(self._protectionObj, self._args) if type(msg) ~= 'string' then error(string.format( 'bad output from banner config function with key "%s"' .. ' (expected string, got %s)', tostring(key), type(msg) ), 4) end return self:_substituteParameters(msg) end end -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- -- BannerTemplate class -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- local BannerTemplate = {} BannerTemplate.__index = BannerTemplate function BannerTemplate.new(protectionObj, cfg) local obj = {} obj._cfg = cfg -- Set the image filename. local imageFilename = protectionObj.bannerConfig.image if imageFilename then obj._imageFilename = imageFilename else -- If an image filename isn't specified explicitly in the banner config, -- generate it from the protection status and the namespace. local action = protectionObj.action local level = protectionObj.level local namespace = protectionObj.title.namespace local reason = protectionObj.reason -- Deal with special cases first. if ( namespace == 10 or namespace == 828 or reason and obj._cfg.indefImageReasons[reason] ) and action == 'edit' and level == 'sysop' and not protectionObj:isTemporary() then -- Fully protected modules and templates get the special red "indef" -- padlock. obj._imageFilename = obj._cfg.msg['image-filename-indef'] else -- Deal with regular protection types. local images = obj._cfg.images if images[action] then if images[action][level] then obj._imageFilename = images[action][level] elseif images[action].default then obj._imageFilename = images[action].default end end end end return setmetatable(obj, BannerTemplate) end function BannerTemplate:renderImage() local filename = self._imageFilename or self._cfg.msg['image-filename-default'] or 'Transparent.gif' return makeFileLink{ file = filename, size = (self.imageWidth or 20) .. 'px', alt = self._imageAlt, link = self._imageLink, caption = self.imageCaption } end -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- -- Banner class -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- local Banner = setmetatable({}, BannerTemplate) Banner.__index = Banner function Banner.new(protectionObj, blurbObj, cfg) local obj = BannerTemplate.new(protectionObj, cfg) -- This doesn't need the blurb. obj.imageWidth = 40 obj.imageCaption = blurbObj:makeBannerText('alt') -- Large banners use the alt text for the tooltip. obj._reasonText = blurbObj:makeBannerText('text') obj._explanationText = blurbObj:makeBannerText('explanation') obj._page = protectionObj.title.prefixedText -- Only makes a difference in testing. return setmetatable(obj, Banner) end function Banner:__tostring() -- Renders the banner. makeMessageBox = makeMessageBox or require('Module:Message box').main local reasonText = self._reasonText or error('no reason text set', 2) local explanationText = self._explanationText local mbargs = { page = self._page, type = 'protection', image = self:renderImage(), text = string.format( "'''%s'''%s", reasonText, explanationText and '<br />' .. explanationText or '' ) } return makeMessageBox('mbox', mbargs) end -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- -- Padlock class -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- local Padlock = setmetatable({}, BannerTemplate) Padlock.__index = Padlock function Padlock.new(protectionObj, blurbObj, cfg) local obj = BannerTemplate.new(protectionObj, cfg) -- This doesn't need the blurb. obj.imageWidth = 20 obj.imageCaption = blurbObj:makeBannerText('tooltip') obj._imageAlt = blurbObj:makeBannerText('alt') obj._imageLink = blurbObj:makeBannerText('link') obj._indicatorName = cfg.padlockIndicatorNames[protectionObj.action] or cfg.padlockIndicatorNames.default or 'pp-default' return setmetatable(obj, Padlock) end function Padlock:__tostring() local frame = mw.getCurrentFrame() -- The nowiki tag helps prevent whitespace at the top of articles. return frame:extensionTag{name = 'nowiki'} .. frame:extensionTag{ name = 'indicator', args = {name = self._indicatorName}, content = self:renderImage() } end -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- -- Exports -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- local p = {} function p._exportClasses() -- This is used for testing purposes. return { Protection = Protection, Blurb = Blurb, BannerTemplate = BannerTemplate, Banner = Banner, Padlock = Padlock, } end function p._main(args, cfg, title) args = args or {} cfg = cfg or require(CONFIG_MODULE) local protectionObj = Protection.new(args, cfg, title) local ret = {} -- If a page's edit protection is equally or more restrictive than its -- protection from some other action, then don't bother displaying anything -- for the other action (except categories). if protectionObj.action == 'edit' or args.demolevel or not getReachableNodes( cfg.hierarchy, protectionObj.level )[effectiveProtectionLevel('edit', protectionObj.title)] then -- Initialise the blurb object local blurbObj = Blurb.new(protectionObj, args, cfg) -- Render the banner if protectionObj:shouldShowLock() then ret[#ret + 1] = tostring( (yesno(args.small) and Padlock or Banner) .new(protectionObj, blurbObj, cfg) ) end end -- Render the categories if yesno(args.category) ~= false then ret[#ret + 1] = protectionObj:makeCategoryLinks() end return table.concat(ret) end function p.main(frame, cfg) cfg = cfg or require(CONFIG_MODULE) -- Find default args, if any. local parent = frame.getParent and frame:getParent() local defaultArgs = parent and cfg.wrappers[parent:getTitle():gsub('/sandbox$', '')] -- Find user args, and use the parent frame if we are being called from a -- wrapper template. getArgs = getArgs or require('Module:Arguments').getArgs local userArgs = getArgs(frame, { parentOnly = defaultArgs, frameOnly = not defaultArgs }) -- Build the args table. User-specified args overwrite default args. local args = {} for k, v in pairs(defaultArgs or {}) do args[k] = v end for k, v in pairs(userArgs) do args[k] = v end return p._main(args, cfg) end return p