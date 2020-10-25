Difference between revisions of "Module:Transclusion count"

Documentation for this module may be created at Module:Transclusion count/doc

local p = {} function p.fetch(frame) local template = nil local return_value = nil -- Use demo parameter if it exists, otherswise use current template name local namespace = mw.title.getCurrentTitle().namespace if frame.args["demo"] and frame.args["demo"] ~= "" then template = frame.args["demo"] elseif namespace == 10 then -- Template namespace template = mw.title.getCurrentTitle().text elseif namespace == 828 then -- Module namespace template = (mw.site.namespaces[828].name .. ":" .. mw.title.getCurrentTitle().text) end -- If in template or module namespace, look up count in /data if template ~= nil then namespace = mw.title.new(template, "Template").namespace if namespace == 10 or namespace == 828 then template = mw.ustring.gsub(template, "/doc$", "") -- strip /doc from end local index = mw.ustring.sub(mw.title.new(template).text,1,1) local data = mw.loadData('Module:Transclusion_count/data/' .. (mw.ustring.find(index, "%a") and index or "other")) return_value = tonumber(data[mw.ustring.gsub(template, " ", "_")]) end end -- If database value doesn't exist, use value passed to template if return_value == nil and frame.args[1] ~= nil then local arg1=mw.ustring.match(frame.args[1], '[%d,]+') if arg1 and arg1 ~= '' then return_value = tonumber(frame:callParserFunction('formatnum', arg1, 'R')) end end return return_value end return p