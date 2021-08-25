Difference between revisions of "Moe Chanda"
Moe Chanda is a Zimbabwean media personality. Chanda is a television and radio presenter and news anchor employed by ZBC.
Background
Chanda was born in Zambia. Her parents migrated to Zimbabwe in the 1980s when Chanda was a toddler. She grew up in Kwekwe where her parents are based.[1]
Real/Full Name
Moe Chanda's full name is Monika Abigail Chanda.[1]
Age
Moe Chanda was born on 25 August.
Siblings
Moe has five siblings; one sister named Joane and four brothers.[1]
Education
Moe Chanda went to a primary school in Kwekwe and a high school in Gweru. After doing her A-Levels, she stayed out of school due to some personal reasons. She went back to school and did a course in Human Resources. In 2012, Chanda enrolled for a Diploma in Journalism and Media. She was named the Outstanding student by the Association of Business Managers and Administrators (United Kingdom). In 2018, Chanda was studying for a degree in Development Studies.[1]
Career
She joined ZBC in 2013 and worked for Sport FM before it was rebranded to Classic263. Chanda started part-time, then contract until they eventually made her a permanent employee. Moe Chanda's first report for ZBC News was the University of Zimbabwe 2018 graduation ceremony.[1]