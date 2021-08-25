Pindula

Difference between revisions of "Moe Chanda"

Page Discussion
(Created page with "{{Infobox person | pre-nominals = | name = Moe Chanda<!-- include middle initial, if not specified in birth_name --> | post-nominals = | image...")
 
 
Line 114: Line 114:
 
|title_mode=replace
 
|title_mode=replace
 
|keywords= Moe Chanda, Moe Chanda Biography, Moe Chanda Wikipedia, Moe Chanda age, Moe Chanda real name, Moe Chanda husband
 
|keywords= Moe Chanda, Moe Chanda Biography, Moe Chanda Wikipedia, Moe Chanda age, Moe Chanda real name, Moe Chanda husband
|description=  
+
|description= Moe Chanda is a Zimbabwean media personality. Chanda is a television and radio presenter and news anchor employed by ZBC.
 
|image= Monika Chanda (1).jpg
 
|image= Monika Chanda (1).jpg
 
|image_alt= Moe Chanda Biography
 
|image_alt= Moe Chanda Biography

Latest revision as of 14:14, 25 August 2021

Moe Chanda
Moe Chanda biography
BornMonika Abigail Chanda
Known forBeing a radio and television presenter
Websitewww.facebook.com/monika.chanda.1

Moe Chanda is a Zimbabwean media personality. Chanda is a television and radio presenter and news anchor employed by ZBC.

Background

Chanda was born in Zambia. Her parents migrated to Zimbabwe in the 1980s when Chanda was a toddler. She grew up in Kwekwe where her parents are based.[1]

Real/Full Name

Moe Chanda's full name is Monika Abigail Chanda.[1]

Age

Moe Chanda was born on 25 August.

Siblings

Moe has five siblings; one sister named Joane and four brothers.[1]

Education

Moe Chanda went to a primary school in Kwekwe and a high school in Gweru. After doing her A-Levels, she stayed out of school due to some personal reasons. She went back to school and did a course in Human Resources. In 2012, Chanda enrolled for a Diploma in Journalism and Media. She was named the Outstanding student by the Association of Business Managers and Administrators (United Kingdom). In 2018, Chanda was studying for a degree in Development Studies.[1]

Career

She joined ZBC in 2013 and worked for Sport FM before it was rebranded to Classic263. Chanda started part-time, then contract until they eventually made her a permanent employee. Moe Chanda's first report for ZBC News was the University of Zimbabwe 2018 graduation ceremony.[1]

References

  1. 1.0 1.1 1.2 1.3 1.4 MOE CHANDA: DAWN OF NEW ERA AT ZTV?, H-Metro, Published: October 12, 2018, Retrieved: August 25, 2021
Retrieved from "https://www.pindula.co.zw/index.php?title=Moe_Chanda&oldid=109799"