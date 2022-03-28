Difference between revisions of "Moffat Nyamupandu"
Latest revision as of 16:41, 28 March 2022
|Moffat Nyamupandu
|Known for
|Being Orchestra Dendera Kings' bassist
|Spouse(s)
|Anna Bendick
|Children
|Mike and Moses
Moffat Nyamupandu is a Zimbabwean bassist. Nyamupandu is known for playing the bass guitar for Orchestra Dendera Kings under the leadership of both Simon Chimbetu and his son Sulumani Chimbetu.
Personal Life
As of April 2012, Moffat Nyamupandu is married to Anna Bendick and together they have two sons — Mike and Moses.[1]
Education
Nyamupandu did his primary school education at St Peters Primary School in Chinhoyi. He says his passion for the guitar started when he was in grade two at St Peters Primary School, playing the banjo.[1]
Career
He joined Simon Chimbetu's band after being identified by one of his members.
Nyamupandu has been playing the bass guitar for the Chimbetus since 1986 and served under the leadership of the late Simon, Naison and Brian, as well as Allan (all siblings) and now Sulumani Chimbetu.
He started playing the bass guitar for Orchestra Dendera Kings in 1986 while it was still called the Marxist Brothers, led by Simon and Naison. The first album Moffat Nyamupandu recorded with the band was Dendera Resango followed by Africa which was released in 1987.
When Naison left Marxist Brothers to form his group G 7 Commandos, Nyamupandu continued recording with Simon until the time he was arrested and his young brother Brian stood in for him as the lead vocalist. They recorded with Brian until Simon’s period in jail had passed and at one time Nyamupandu also helped Naison to record some of his albums.
The band later changed its name from Marxist Brothers to Orchestra Dendera Kings because some European countries did not want anything to do with the ideology of Marxism.
When Simon passed away in 2005, Allan took over and again, Moffat Nyamupandu recorded with him until Sulumani took over the band.[1]
References
- ↑ 1.0 1.1 1.2 Reflections of Dendera Kings’ longest serving member, The Herald, Published: April 8, 2012, Retrieved: March 28, 2022