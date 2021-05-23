Mojalefa Mjokes Matsane

Mojalefa "Mjokes" Matsane was a South African musician. Mjokes died in the early morning of the 23rd of May 2021 in a car accident. Mjokes had performed the previous night.

He was most known for being a Trompies member. Trompies is a South African music group formed in 1995 who specialise in kwaito music. Trompies began making music in 1990 and released their debut album Sigiya Ngengoma in 1995.

Mjokes was also a writer of songs for other musicians such as Bongo Muffin.

Death Announcement

A press release announcing his death read:

It is with great sadness to announce that our KALAWA JAZMEE co-director and fifth member of Trompies, Emmanuel Mojalefa Matsane popularly known as Mjokes passed away in a car accident. The accident happened in the early hours of this morning, 23 May 2021 after their performance with Trompies. Further information regarding his memorial service and funeral will be given during the week. #RIPMjokes

Personal Life

He had 2 sons. One of his sons is a musician. His full real name was "Emmanuel Mojalefa Matsane".



