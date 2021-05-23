''Mjokes'' was also a writer of songs for other musicians such as the group, Bongo Maffin .

Kalawa Jazmee which has produced popular musicians such as Boomshaka, Mafikizolo, B.O.P, Professor, Uhuru, Zonke, DJ Zinhle and Black Motion.

Mjokes was also co-founder of Kalawa Jazmee together with Oscar Sibonginkosi “Oskido” Mdlongwa, Mandla “Spikiri” Mofokeng, Bruce Tebogo “Dope” Sebitlo, Zynne “Mahoota” Sibika and Don Laka.

He was most known for being a ''Trompies'' member of the much-loved kwaito pioneering group Trompies , which played a huge role in shaping the kwaito music industry . Trompies began making music in 1990 and released their debut album Sigiya Ngengoma in 1995.

'''Mojalefa "Mjokes" Matsane''' was a South African musician. Mjokes died in the early morning of the 23rd of May 2021 in a car accident. He was returning from a performance that night with Trompies .

Mojalefa "Mjokes" Matsane was a South African musician. Mjokes died in the early morning of the 23rd of May 2021 in a car accident. He was returning from a performance that night with Trompies.

Mjokes was also a writer of songs for other musicians such as the group, Bongo Maffin.

Death Announcement

A press release announcing his death read:

It is with great sadness to announce that our KALAWA JAZMEE co-director and fifth member of Trompies, Emmanuel Mojalefa Matsane popularly known as Mjokes passed away in a car accident. The accident happened in the early hours of this morning, 23 May 2021 after their performance with Trompies. Further information regarding his memorial service and funeral will be given during the week. #RIPMjokes

Personal Life

He had 2 sons. One of his sons is a musician. His full real name was "Emmanuel Mojalefa Matsane".



