Apart from music, Matsane was also a successful businessman after venturing into the construction industry.<ref name="ZL">[https://www.zimlive.com/2021/05/23/trompies-star-mjokes-dies-in-car-crash-after-soweto-performance/ Trompies star Mjokes dies in car crash after Soweto performance], ''ZimLive'', Published: May 23, 2021, Retrieved: May 23, 2021</ref>

Mjokes was also co-founder and director of Kalawa Jazmee together with Oscar Sibonginkosi “Oskido” Mdlongwa, Mandla “Spikiri” Mofokeng, Bruce Tebogo “Dope” Sebitlo, Zynne “Mahoota” Sibika and Don Laka. Kalawa Jazmee which has produced popular musicians such as Boomshaka, Mafikizolo, B . O.P, Professor, Uhuru, Zonke, DJ Zinhle and Black Motion.

Matsane also had a successful solo career, using the name '''Copperhead '' '. One of his singles, ''Umtwanakhe'', brought him success.

Trompies began making music in 1990 and released their debut album Sigiya Ngengoma in 1995. <ref name="e">[https://www.enca.com/life/trompies-member-emmanuel-mjokes-matsane-dies Trompies member Emmanuel 'Mjokes’ Matsane dies], ''eNCA'', Published: May 23, 2021, Retrieved: May 23, 2021</ref>He leads the Trompies’ popular song, ''Sweety Lavo '' .<ref name="s"/> Mjokes , was the lead singer for such hits as ''Magasman'', ''Fohloza'', ''Zodwa'', ''Bengimngaka'', ''Current'' and ''Malabulabu''.

''Mjokes'' was also a writer of songs for other musicians such as Bongo Muffin .

Mojalefa "Mjokes" Matsane was a South African musician. Mjokes died in the early morning of the 23rd of May 2021 in a car accident. He was returning from a performance that night with Trompies.

Mjokes was also co-founder and director of Kalawa Jazmee together with Oscar Sibonginkosi “Oskido” Mdlongwa, Mandla “Spikiri” Mofokeng, Bruce Tebogo “Dope” Sebitlo, Zynne “Mahoota” Sibika and Don Laka. Kalawa Jazmee which has produced popular musicians such as Boomshaka, Mafikizolo, B.O.P, Professor, Uhuru, Zonke, DJ Zinhle and Black Motion.

Death Announcement

A press release by Kalawa Jazmee announcing his death read:

It is with great sadness to announce that our KALAWA JAZMEE co-director and fifth member of Trompies, Emmanuel Mojalefa Matsane popularly known as Mjokes passed away in a car accident. The accident happened in the early hours of this morning, 23 May 2021 after their performance with Trompies. Further information regarding his memorial service and funeral will be given during the week. #RIPMjokes

Personal Life

He had 2 sons. One of his sons is a musician. His full real name was "Emmanuel Mojalefa Matsane".



