Molefi Ntseki is a South African coach who was fired on 31 March 2021 by the South African Football Association as Bafana Bafana head coach following the team's failure to qualify for AFCON.

Career

Bafana Bafana

Ntseki was fired after just nine games in charge after he failed to successfully lead the team through their 2021 Africa Cup of Nations qualifying.

Bafana fell at the final hurdle after suffering a 2-0 defeat to Sudan on Sunday 28 March 2021, in a match from which all they needed was a draw to book their spots in Cameroon.[1]