|description= Molefi Ntseki is a South African coach who was fired on 31 March 2021 by the South African Football Association as Bafana Bafana head coach following the team's failure to qualify for AFCON.

In the final round‚ unusually‚ because the last two rounds of group matches almost always are played at the same time‚ Sudan beat Sao Tome 2-0 away‚ and Bafana drew 0-0 at home against Ghana. This again left the South Africans a day less to travel and prepare.<ref name="T"> MARC STRYDOM AND MAHLATSE MPHAHLELE, [https://www.timeslive.co.za/sport/soccer/2021-03-31-safa-expected-to-announce-bafana-coach-ntsekis-firing-after-confrontational-meeting-ends-badly/ Safa expected to announce Bafana coach Ntseki's firing after confrontational meeting ends badly], ''TimesLive'', Published: March 31, 2021, Retrieved: March 31, 2021</ref>

South Africa had a day less to prepare as they lost to Ghana in Cape Coast on Thursday (November 14)‚ and had to travel by bus overnight night to fly from Accra on Friday morning‚ arrive in Johannesburg in the evening‚ train on Saturday‚ and play on a Sunday.

In the opening round‚ Sudan played Sao Tome and Principe at home (winning 4-0) on a Wednesday (November 13 2019)‚ and flew to South Africa to meet Bafana (losing 1-0) on that Sunday (November 17).

The mitigating factors include the tough scheduling that was handed to Bafana in some of the rounds of Group C‚ which Ntseki had complained about ahead of the match in Sudan.

In the meeting, Ntseki gave mitigating factors that led to South Africa finishing third in Group C on 10 points‚ behind Ghana on 13 and Sudan on 10.

Sports anchor [[Robert Marawa]] said Molefi Ntseki refused to tender his resignation letter following a marathon long emergency meeting on 30 March 2021. Marawa said Ntseki's refusal to resign would see him being fired as Bafana Bafana head coach.<ref name="S"> Zaahid Nanabhay, [https://www.thesouthafrican.com/sport/soccer/bafana-bafana-latest-molefi-ntseki-refuses-to-resign-as-head-coach/ Bafana Bafana latest: Molefi Ntseki refuses to resign as head coach!], ''The South African'', Published: March 31, 2021, Retrieved: March 31, 2020</ref>

Bafana fell at the final hurdle after suffering a 2-0 defeat to Sudan on Sunday 28 March 2021, in a match from which all they needed was a draw to book their spots in Cameroon.<ref name="K">[https://www.kickoff.com/news/articles/south-africa-news/categories/news/sa-national-teams/molefi-ntseki-sacked-as-bafana-bafana-head-coach/696900 JUST IN: SAFA sack Bafana coach], ''Kickoff'', Published: March 31, 2021, Retrieved: March 31, 2021</ref>

Career

Bafana Bafana

Ntseki was fired after just nine games in charge after he failed to successfully lead the team through their 2021 Africa Cup of Nations qualifying.

