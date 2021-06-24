Difference between revisions of "Moleli High School"
Latest revision as of 08:08, 24 June 2021
|Moleli High School
|Location
|Mashonaland West
Zimbabwe
|Information
|Grades
|ordinary and advanced level
|Contact Details:
Tel: +263 263162824171 .
Moleli High School is a Zimbabwean secondary school located near Norton, in Mashonaland West Province. It is 80 kilometers southwest of Harare. The school offers ordinary and advanced level and has boarding facilities. It was ranked 11th in the 2018 Zimbabwe Top 100 O' Level Schools list, with a 92.3% pass rate.
See High Schools Of Zimbabwe.
See List of Secondary and High Schools in Zimbabwe and Contact Numbers.
See Association of Trust Schools.
See Zimbabwe Top 100 O' Level Schools. (November 2018)
Location
Address: PBag 972, Norton.
Telephone: (062-‐8) 44290, 44541, 44549
Cell: 0712 763 262
Email:
Web:
To have information added or updated contact hello@pindula.com
History
Moleli High School was established in 1962 by Ronald E. Sellers of the Methodist Church in Zimbabwe and named after the late Methodist Rev. Modumedi Moleli. It is a Methodist mission school. It is a sister school to Sandringham High School with which they share sibling rivalry.
The school moto "Tsvakai Chokwadi Kuyamura Vamwe" is Shona meaning "seek the truth to help others". The school has been known for the Chivero Boat disaster in which 22 form 1 students were killed when their boat capsized at Lake Chivero in 2020.
School Grounds
Boarding facilities.
Students / Teachers / Courses
Moleli had a student population of about 620 pupils in 2020. Students are divided into four houses each having its own colour:
- Mamukwa (blue),
- Sellers (green),
- Rusike (red),
- White (yellow).
It offers O' and A' levels in boarding facilities.
Sports include football, volleyball, basketball, table tennis. Clubs include chess and debating.
The Headmistriss is Revd Gloria Hokonya.
Events
Founders Day, sports day, extra-curricular activities.
Associations
Famous alumni:
- Tony Gara, MP and former mayor of Harare
- Gershom Pasi, Former Zimbabwe Revenue Authority (Zimra) Commissioner-General
- Bukhosi Mhlanga, Radio Presenter and Former Chief Executive Officer Of Free Hosting Africa
Other information
Further Reading
