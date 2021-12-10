Molly Mpofu is a Zimbabwean war veteran, politician and member of Zanu-PF.

Political Career

In 2014, Mpofu lost her Central Committee seat to Violet Ncube. This was after ZANU-PF Bulawayo and Matabeleland South provinces held elections on 22 November 2014 for candidates that would meet the party’s Central Committee women’s quota.[1]





Escaping House Fire

On 12 July 2019, Molly Mpofu’s house in Magwegwe West was almost burnt down after fire fighters failed to attend to the scene claiming they had no fuel.

In an interview at her home on 13 July 2019, Molly Mpofu said she suspected a candle could have caused the fire as there was no electricity when they went to sleep.[2]