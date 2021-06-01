*Gender Media Commission – Best radio talk show with equal representation of men and women as news sources 2019

The International Coaching and Mentoring Foundation (ICMF) awarded her with The Youth Coach of the year Award in 2016. <ref name="Standard"/>

She hosts ZiFM Stereo’s premier business show Business Unusual where some of her notable guests include government officials and captains of Industry. She also hosts the radios station’s Mining Matters show which as the name suggests focuses on mining issues in the country.

Mona Lisa Dube is an award-winning Zimbabwean radio personality who is currently with the privately-owned National radio Station ZiFM Stereo where she is a Senior News Reporter who heads the Current Affairs Department.

She hosts ZiFM Stereo’s premier business show Business Unusual where some of her notable guests include government officials and captains of Industry. She also hosts the radios station’s Mining Matters show which as the name suggests focuses on mining issues in the country.

Background

Age

Mona Lisa Dube was born on 22 March 1992.

Education

She holds a national diploma in Journalism and Media Studies from Harare Polytechnic and an honours degree in Media and Society Studies from Midlands State University.[1]

Career

She started her career in her teens at ZBC TV for a fashion programme called Stlye Base which aired on Channel 2. She was production assistant for the Breakfast Show on ZiFM Stereo with TK and MisRed. Mona Lisa was the producer for Patience Musa’s Exhale Block show.[1]

She also presented the Y Zone which is a talk time show where young people discussed their concerns, dreams and needs. The show outlined the rights of children and discusses the livelihood of the children of Zimbabwe.[2]

Mona Lisa is a Senior News Reporter who heads the Current Affairs Department.

She hosts ZiFM Stereo’s premier business show Business Unusual where some of her notable guests include government officials and captains of Industry. She also hosts the radios station’s Mining Matters show which as the name suggests focuses on mining issues in the country.

Awards

International monitoring and coaching Foundation Youth Coach of the year 2017

National Aids Council Best Talk Show in the Electronic Media Category 2018

Gender Media Commission – Best radio talk show with equal representation of men and women as news sources 2019

