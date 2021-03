Njuzu dated [[Tytan]]. <ref>[https://www.zimetro.co.zw/blaz-wekadora-tytans-ex-girlfriend-fires-shots/ ‘Blaz Wekadora’ – Tytan’s ex-girlfriend fires shots], ''Zimetro'', Published: January 21, 2021, Retrieved: March 19, 2021</ref> In March 2021 she was caught in a public love triangle with [[Trevor Mbizvo]] and [[Ms Shally]].

Monalisa Henrietta C Zulu popularly known as Njuzu on her social media accounts is a Zimbabwean socialite based in South Africa.

Background

Relationships

