Revision as of 15:02, 19 March 2021
Monalisa Henrietta C Zulu popularly known as Njuzu on her social media accounts is a Zimbabwean socialite, commercial and promotional model based in South Africa.
Background
Real Name
Monalisa Henrieta Chavura.[1]
Children
Monalisa is a mother of one according to an article by The Standard.[1]
Relationships
Njuzu dated Tytan.[2] In March 2021 she was caught in a public love triangle with Trevor Mbizvo and Ms Shally.
Career
In 2017 Monalisa was a brand ambassador for native clothing label — Gentlemen. She participated in the 2016 edition of the Miss Curvy Zimbabwe in Harare.[1]
Videos
As a video vixen, Monalisa featured in a video by Tytan titled Bata Bho.[1]
References
- ↑ 1.0 1.1 1.2 1.3 Winstone Antonio, Monalisa is truly beautiful, endowed, The Standard, Published: April 9, 2017, Retrieved: March 19, 2021
- ↑ ‘Blaz Wekadora’ – Tytan’s ex-girlfriend fires shots, Zimetro, Published: January 21, 2021, Retrieved: March 19, 2021