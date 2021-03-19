As a video vixen, Monalisa featured in a video by Tytan titled ''Bata Bho''.<ref name="S"/>

In 2017 Monalisa was a brand ambassador for native clothing label — ''Gentlemen''. She participated in the 2016 edition of the Miss Curvy Zimbabwe in [[Harare]].<ref name="S"/>

Njuzu dated [[Tytan]].<ref name="ZM" >[https://www.zimetro.co.zw/blaz-wekadora-tytans-ex-girlfriend-fires-shots/ ‘Blaz Wekadora’ – Tytan’s ex-girlfriend fires shots], ''Zimetro'', Published: January 21, 2021, Retrieved: March 19, 2021</ref> In March 2021 she was caught in a public love triangle with [[Trevor Mbizvo]] and [[Ms Shally]].

Njuzu dated [[Tytan]].<ref>[https://www.zimetro.co.zw/blaz-wekadora-tytans-ex-girlfriend-fires-shots/ 'Blaz Wekadora' – Tytan's ex-girlfriend fires shots], ''Zimetro'', Published: January 21, 2021, Retrieved: March 19, 2021</ref> In March 2021 she was caught in a public love triangle with [[Trevor Mbizvo]] and [[Ms Shally]].

Monalisa is a mother of one according to an article by [[The Standard]].<ref name="S"/>

Monalisa Henrieta Chavura.<ref name="S">Winstone Antonio, [https://www.thestandard.co.zw/2017/04/09/monalisa-truly-beautiful-endowed/ Monalisa is truly beautiful, endowed], ''The Standard'', Published: April 9, 2017, Retrieved: March 19, 2021</ref>

'''Monalisa Henrietta C Zulu''' popularly known as '''Njuzu''' on her social media accounts is a [[Zimbabwean]] socialite , commercial and promotional model based in South Africa.

