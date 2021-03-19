Pindula

'''Monalisa Henrietta C Zulu''' popularly known as '''Njuzu''' on her social media accounts is a [[Zimbabwean]] socialite, commercial and promotional model based in South Africa.
[[File:Monalisa Njuzu.jpg|thumb|Monalisa Henrietta Chavura]] '''Monalisa Henrietta C Zulu''' popularly known as '''Njuzu''' on her social media accounts is a [[Zimbabwean]] socialite, commercial and promotional model based in South Africa.
  
 
==Background==
 
Monalisa Henrietta Chavura

Monalisa Henrietta C Zulu popularly known as Njuzu on her social media accounts is a Zimbabwean socialite, commercial and promotional model based in South Africa.

Background

Real Name

Monalisa Henrieta Chavura.[1]

Children

Monalisa is a mother of one according to an article by The Standard.[1]

Relationships

Njuzu dated Tytan.[2] In March 2021 she was caught in a public love triangle with Trevor Mbizvo and Ms Shally.

Career

In 2017 Monalisa was a brand ambassador for native clothing label — Gentlemen. She participated in the 2016 edition of the Miss Curvy Zimbabwe in Harare.[1]

Videos

As a video vixen, Monalisa featured in a video by Tytan titled Bata Bho.[1]

References

  1. 1.0 1.1 1.2 1.3 Winstone Antonio, Monalisa is truly beautiful, endowed, The Standard, Published: April 9, 2017, Retrieved: March 19, 2021
  2. ‘Blaz Wekadora’ – Tytan’s ex-girlfriend fires shots, Zimetro, Published: January 21, 2021, Retrieved: March 19, 2021
