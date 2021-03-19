|image= Monalisa Henrietta C Zulu popularly known as Njuzu on her social media accounts is a Zimbabwean socialite based in South Africa.

[[File:Monalisa Njuzu.jpg|thumb|Monalisa Henrietta Chavura]] '''Monalisa Henrietta C Zulu''' popularly known as '''Njuzu''' on her social media accounts is a [[Zimbabwean]] socialite, commercial and promotional model based in South Africa.

Background

Real Name

Monalisa Henrieta Chavura.[1]

Children

Monalisa is a mother of one according to an article by The Standard.[1]

Relationships

Njuzu dated Tytan.[2] In March 2021 she was caught in a public love triangle with Trevor Mbizvo and Ms Shally.

Career

In 2017 Monalisa was a brand ambassador for native clothing label — Gentlemen. She participated in the 2016 edition of the Miss Curvy Zimbabwe in Harare.[1]

Videos

As a video vixen, Monalisa featured in a video by Tytan titled Bata Bho.[1]