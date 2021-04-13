Pindula

Difference between revisions of "Monalisa Henrietta C Zulu (Njuzu)"

As a video vixen, Monalisa featured in a video by Tytan titled ''Bata Bho''.<ref name="S"/>
 
==Leaked Nude Videos==
In April 2021, nude videos of '''Njuzu''' leaked online. It was not clear who leaked them and why.
==Pictures==
  
 
==References==
 
|title= Monalisa Henrietta C Zulu (Njuzu) Biography: Real Name, Children, Boyfriend, Career, Pictures, Leaked Nude Videos -Pindula
 
|keywords= Monalisa Henrietta C Zulu (Njuzu), Njuzu Zimbabwe, Njuzu Ms Shally, Njuzu nude videos
 
Monalisa Henrietta Chavura

Monalisa Henrietta Chavura

Monalisa Henrietta C Zulu popularly known as Njuzu on her social media accounts is a Zimbabwean socialite, commercial and promotional model based in South Africa.

Background

Real Name

Monalisa Henrieta Chavura.[1]

Children

Monalisa is a mother of one according to an article by The Standard.[1]

Relationships

Njuzu dated Tytan.[2] In March 2021 she was caught in a public love triangle with Trevor Mbizvo and Ms Shally.

Career

In 2017 Monalisa was a brand ambassador for native clothing label — Gentlemen. She participated in the 2016 edition of the Miss Curvy Zimbabwe in Harare.[1]

Videos

As a video vixen, Monalisa featured in a video by Tytan titled Bata Bho.[1]

Leaked Nude Videos

In April 2021, nude videos of Njuzu leaked online. It was not clear who leaked them and why.

Pictures

References

  1. 1.0 1.1 1.2 1.3 Winstone Antonio, Monalisa is truly beautiful, endowed, The Standard, Published: April 9, 2017, Retrieved: March 19, 2021
  2. ‘Blaz Wekadora’ – Tytan’s ex-girlfriend fires shots, Zimetro, Published: January 21, 2021, Retrieved: March 19, 2021
