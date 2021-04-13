Difference between revisions of "Monalisa Henrietta C Zulu (Njuzu)"
|
Tayananiswa (talk | contribs)
|
Tayananiswa (talk | contribs)
|(2 intermediate revisions by the same user not shown)
|Line 22:
|Line 22:
As a video vixen, Monalisa featured in a video by Tytan titled ''Bata Bho''.<ref name="S"/>
As a video vixen, Monalisa featured in a video by Tytan titled ''Bata Bho''.<ref name="S"/>
|+
|+
|+
|+
|+
|+
==References==
==References==
|Line 27:
|Line 33:
{{#seo:
{{#seo:
|−
|title= Monalisa Henrietta C Zulu (Njuzu) Biography: Real Name, Children, Boyfriend, Career, Pictures -Pindula
|+
|title= Monalisa Henrietta C Zulu (Njuzu) Biography: Real Name, Children, Boyfriend, Career, Pictures-Pindula
|title_mode=replace
|title_mode=replace
|−
|keywords= Monalisa Henrietta C Zulu (Njuzu), Njuzu Zimbabwe, Njuzu Ms Shally
|+
|keywords= Monalisa Henrietta C Zulu (Njuzu), Njuzu Zimbabwe, Njuzu Ms Shally
|description= Monalisa Njuzu.jpg
|description= Monalisa Njuzu.jpg
|image= Monalisa Henrietta C Zulu popularly known as Njuzu on her social media accounts is a Zimbabwean socialite based in South Africa.
|image= Monalisa Henrietta C Zulu popularly known as Njuzu on her social media accounts is a Zimbabwean socialite based in South Africa.
Revision as of 10:50, 13 April 2021
Monalisa Henrietta C Zulu popularly known as Njuzu on her social media accounts is a Zimbabwean socialite, commercial and promotional model based in South Africa.
Background
Real Name
Monalisa Henrieta Chavura.[1]
Children
Monalisa is a mother of one according to an article by The Standard.[1]
Relationships
Njuzu dated Tytan.[2] In March 2021 she was caught in a public love triangle with Trevor Mbizvo and Ms Shally.
Career
In 2017 Monalisa was a brand ambassador for native clothing label — Gentlemen. She participated in the 2016 edition of the Miss Curvy Zimbabwe in Harare.[1]
Videos
As a video vixen, Monalisa featured in a video by Tytan titled Bata Bho.[1]
Leaked Nude Videos
In April 2021, nude videos of Njuzu leaked online. It was not clear who leaked them and why.
Pictures
References
- ↑ 1.0 1.1 1.2 1.3 Winstone Antonio, Monalisa is truly beautiful, endowed, The Standard, Published: April 9, 2017, Retrieved: March 19, 2021
- ↑ ‘Blaz Wekadora’ – Tytan’s ex-girlfriend fires shots, Zimetro, Published: January 21, 2021, Retrieved: March 19, 2021